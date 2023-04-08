Funmi Awelewa (Morili)’s biography: age, family, husband, child

Funmi Awelewa, popularly known as ‘Morili Omo Ibadan', is a Nigerian actress, fashion designer, producer and social media influencer. She is famous for her entertaining roles in Yoruba films. Morili is also a writer and director. She is known for Nollywood movies like Looking for Baani and Jankariwo.

Funmi Awelewa earned the name 'Morili Omo Ibadan' after releasing the film Omo Ibadan. The movie got viral, which earned her the name Morili, which means 'I See'. When put together, 'Morili Omo Ibadan' means ‘I see a child of Ibadan.’ The movie had increased her popularity, especially in the Yoruba-speaking regions.

Profile summary

Morili’s biography

She was born in Ayeye, Oyo State, Nigeria and raised in Ibadan. Concerning Funmi Awelewa’s family, her mother used to sell traditional herbal medicine. Her father is deceased.

The actress shares a close bond with her mother and frequently posts her photos on Instagram. According to her, the person she is today is because of her mother. The actress has a younger sister called Abike.

Is Funmi Awelewa a twin? No, the actress is not a twin. Many people assume she and her younger sister are twins because they resemble one another. Funmi Awelewa’s sister is a social media influencer and chef. However, her Instagram account is private.

Education background

The Nigerian producer attended Francis M Nursery and Primary School Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State. She also went to Orogun Grammar School. After her secondary education, the actress enrolled at the University of Ibadan, where she graduated with a Diploma in Library Archival and Information Studies.

How old is Funmi Awelewa?

Funmi Awelewa’s age is 29 years old as of 2023. She was born on 12 October 1993. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Morili was introduced into Nollywood by Sola Kosoko in 2013. She made her acting debut in 2014 when she appeared in the film So So Kenke. She started being recognized in 2014 when she played the role of Morili in Aromimawe.

The actress gained immense popularity in 2016 when she released the film Omo Ibadan. The film was a sensation and got the endorsement of the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adentunji, which made it go viral. The movie gained popularity, earning her the name Morili Omo Ibadan, which she identifies herself with on Instagram. Some of her famous films include:

Looking for Baani

Jankariwo

Aromimawe

Ikoko

Pepeye

Asotele

She is also a producer and is known for producing the following films:

Omo Ibadan

NatashaGbakoje

Gbakoje

Morili Bilisi

She is also credited as a writer. According to IMDB, she is known for her work as a writer in the following films:

Ewon Ife

Aromimawe

Funmi Awelewa is a philanthropist. She involves herself in humanitarian activities. She is the founder of Funmi Awelewa Foundation, which is a non-governmental foundation that caters for the visually impaired. She is also a business person. She the creator of Glow Envy beauty and skincare products.

She is a social media influencer. The actress has an extensive following on Instagram. She promotes products on the platform and also shares her fashion photos. The internet sensation also promotes fabrics, hair, make-up, jewellery, shoes, and purses through her Instagram. Presently she has over 2 million followers. She is also famous on TikTok, with over 580 thousand followers.

Who is Morili’s husband?

Her husband’s name is Oluwatosin, he is a fashion designer. The two exchanged vows in 2021. Does Funmi Awelewa have a child? She does not have kids of her own. However, she once helped a child named Taju alongside the Oyo State government, and people assumed she adopted him.

Morili is a Nigerian actress, businessperson and internet celebrity. She is known for her notable roles in Yoruba films like Aromimawe and Jankariwo. She founded the Funmi Awelewa Foundation, which caters to visually impaired people in society.

