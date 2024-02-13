200+ mythical names and their meanings for boys and girls

Finding the right name for your baby is one of the most critical concerns for any parent or guardian. If you want to try new things, consider mythical names for a change. Your child will always stand out and remain unique. Look at the different names presented in this post for some cool ideas.

What is a mythical name? The pantheon of myths and deities has for many years been the basis of most literature and a well of ideas when it comes to naming people, places and even historical features. Give your baby a unique mythology name with a strong cultural and meaningful backing.

Greek mythical names for girls

Choosing a name for your child should be a joyful experience and something that you and your family can look back on fondly as your child grows up. Below is a list of the top elegant mythical names for girls and their meanings.

Aphrodite: Foam or born from the sea

Foam or born from the sea Achlys: Achlys was the personification of sorrow

Achlys was the personification of sorrow Melia: Ash tree, honey, work, plumeria

Ash tree, honey, work, plumeria Aegle: Light, glory

Light, glory Danica: Morning star

Morning star Aidos: The goddess of shame and respect

The goddess of shame and respect Phyllis: Greenbough

Greenbough Alala: Warcry

Warcry Alcyone: Kingfisher

Kingfisher Althea: The healing power

The healing power Amaltheia: To soothe

To soothe Chandra: Goddess of the moon

Goddess of the moon Vesta: Pure

Pure Ananke: Necessity and inevitability

Necessity and inevitability Antigone: In place of parents

In place of parents Hera: Protectress

Protectress Athena : Intelligence, strength, and wisdom

: Intelligence, strength, and wisdom Daphne: Laurel tree, bay tree

Laurel tree, bay tree Selene: Mystery, elegance, and the illuminating power of the night sky

Mystery, elegance, and the illuminating power of the night sky Venus: Romance, sensuality, and artistic inspiration

Romance, sensuality, and artistic inspiration Willow: Grace and flexibility

Grace and flexibility Zara: Nobility, strength, and regal beauty

Nobility, strength, and regal beauty Melete: Practice, exercise

Practice, exercise Cynthia: moon goddess or woman from Kynthos

moon goddess or woman from Kynthos Cassandra: Shining upon man

Shining upon man Phaenna: Shining

Shining Nephele: Cloudy

Cloudy Tisiphone: Avenge

Avenge Echo: echo or sound

echo or sound Priya: beloved

beloved Camilla: Young ceremonial attendant

Young ceremonial attendant Delia: Born on the island of Delos

Born on the island of Delos Arachne: Spider

Ariadne: Most holy

Most holy Arina: Peace

Peace Arke: Swift

Swift Artemis: Safe or Butcher

Safe or Butcher Astraea: Star

Star Acantha: Thorn, prickle

Thorn, prickle Atalanta: Balanced

Balanced Cerelia: Relating to springtime

Relating to springtime Aura: Gentle breeze

Gentle breeze Juno: queen of the heavens

queen of the heavens Calliope: Beautifully voiced

Beautifully voiced Harmonia: Harmony

Harmony Indira: Beauty

Beauty Hecate: Far off

Far off Morgan: Sea-born, sea-song or sea-circle

Sea-born, sea-song or sea-circle Nyx: Night

Night Ianthe: Violet flower

Violet flower Andromeda: Advising like a man

Advising like a man Leda: Happy

Happy Gaia: Earth mother, rejoicing

Earth mother, rejoicing Maia: Mother

Mother Cassiopeia: Cassia juice

Cassia juice Enid: Life, spirit

Life, spirit Larisa: Legend

Legend Nessa: headlands, promontory

headlands, promontory Penia: Deficiency

Deficiency Phaedra: Radiant, happy

Radiant, happy Phoebe: Radiant, shining one

Radiant, shining one Rhea: A flowing stream

A flowing stream Minerva: Of the mind, intelligent

Of the mind, intelligent Theia: Gift from God

Gift from God Ziva: Life

Life Tyche: Luck, providence

Luck, providence Anthea: Flowery

Flowery Astra: Stars

Stars Xanthe: Golden, yellow

Golden, yellow Hermione: Messenger, earthly

Messenger, earthly Dike: Justice

Justice Nixie: Water nymph

Water nymph Erato: Lovely

Lovely Euphrosyne: Mirth and merriment

Mirth and merriment Eos: Nightingale

Nightingale Diana: Latin, divine

Latin, divine Clio: Glory

Glory Irene: Peace

Peace Ourania: Heavenly

Heavenly Pallas: Wisdom or youth

Wisdom or youth Uma: Light, peace, nation

Light, peace, nation Pandia: Brightness

Brightness Tara: Rocky Hill

Rocky Hill Hebe: Youth

Youth Pandora: All-giving

All-giving Ceres: Nourishment

Nourishment Penelope: Weaver

Weaver Calypso: She who hides

Greek mythology names for boys

Do you need names that your little handsome man will grow to appreciate you for? Here are the Greek mythology boy names you can consider.

Adonis: Beauty, desire

Beauty, desire Tane: Man, male

Man, male Aegeus: Protector

Protector Aeolus: Changeable

Changeable Silvanus: Wood; forest

Wood; forest Aether: Brightness

Brightness Aion: Life or age

Life or age Bran: Broom-covered hill

Broom-covered hill Ajax: Free, brave

Free, brave Cian: Ancient

Ancient Kiwa: Pacific Ocean

Pacific Ocean Vidar: Quiet god

Quiet god Bacchus: Writer

Writer Neo: New

New Nestor: Returner or homecomer

Returner or homecomer Nike: Victory

Victory Notus: The god of the south wind

The god of the south wind Kane: Warrior

Warrior Osiris: With strong eyesight

With strong eyesight Odysseus: Wrathful

Wrathful Apollo: Beauty, harmony, and artistic talent

Beauty, harmony, and artistic talent Atlas: Strength and endurance

Strength and endurance Damon: Loyalty and friendship

Loyalty and friendship Hermes: The messenger god

The messenger god Loki: Trickery and transformation

Trickery and transformation Dionysius: God of Nysa

God of Nysa Orion: Strength, bravery, and the pursuit of adventure

Strength, bravery, and the pursuit of adventure Hesperos: Evening, evening star

Evening, evening star Perseus: Courage, heroism, and triumph over adversity

Courage, heroism, and triumph over adversity Thor: Power, protection, and bravery, thunder

Power, protection, and bravery, thunder Cadmus: One who excels

One who excels Mercury: Roman messenger god

Roman messenger god Zeus: Power and authority

Power and authority Sindri: Sparkle

Poseidon: Lord of the Earth

Lord of the Earth Pan: All of Shepherd

All of Shepherd Proteus: First

First Conor: Lover of hounds

Lover of hounds Jupiter: Godfather

Godfather Conall: Strong as a wolf

Strong as a wolf Fintan: White fire or white bull

White fire or white bull Uranus: Sky

Sky Zelos: Zeal or jealousy

Zeal or jealousy Janus: Gateway

Gateway Linus: Flaxen or blind hair

Flaxen or blind hair Luke: Light giving

Light giving Mentor: Mind, strength, force

Mind, strength, force Nelios: The Nile River

The Nile River Boreas: North wind

North wind Chronos: Time

Time Demetrius: Devoted

Devoted Erebus: Darkness

Darkness Percival: One who pierces the valley

One who pierces the valley Vishnu: Protector

Protector Cepheus: Rock

Rock Charon: Fierce brightness

Fierce brightness Aries: A ram

A ram Damion: To conquer, master, or tame

To conquer, master, or tame Endymion: Dive into, enter

Dive into, enter Evander: Bow warrior, strong man

Bow warrior, strong man Oisin: Little deer

Little deer Draco: Dragon

Dragon Hypnos: Sleep

Sleep Iapetus: The piercer

The piercer Icarus: Follower

Follower Orpheus: The darkness of the night

The darkness of the night Ashur: Who is happy

Who is happy Jason: Healer or leader

Healer or leader Hector: Holding fast

Holding fast Kratos: Strength

Strength Moros: Doom

Doom Morpheus: Sleep and dreams

Sleep and dreams Oceanus: Ocean

Ocean Olympus: A sturdy

A sturdy Diarmaid: Freeman

Freeman Heliosl: Sun

Badass mythical names

Names give your children a better identity and make them stand out in various spheres of life. Here are some badass names for your baby girl.

Ares: Greek god of war and violence

Greek god of war and violence Odin: Norse god of wisdom, war, and death

Norse god of wisdom, war, and death Hades: Greek god of the underworld and the dead

Greek god of the underworld and the dead Valkyrie: Norse mythological warrior maidens who choose who dies in battle and take them to the afterlife

Norse mythological warrior maidens who choose who dies in battle and take them to the afterlife Medusa: Greek mythological monster with snakes for hair who could turn people to stone

Greek mythological monster with snakes for hair who could turn people to stone Phoenix: Rebirth and renewal

Rebirth and renewal Morrigan: Irish goddess of war, death, and fate

Irish goddess of war, death, and fate Anubis: Egyptian god of mummification and the afterlife

Egyptian god of mummification and the afterlife Kali: Hindu goddess of destruction and transformation

Hindu goddess of destruction and transformation Lamia: Greek mythological creature with the upper body of a woman and the lower body of a serpent

Greek mythological creature with the upper body of a woman and the lower body of a serpent Naiad: Greek mythological water nymphs who presided over springs, rivers, and other bodies of freshwater

Greek mythological water nymphs who presided over springs, rivers, and other bodies of freshwater Chimera: Greek mythical creature with the body of a lion, a goat's head, and a serpent's tail

Greek mythical creature with the body of a lion, a goat's head, and a serpent's tail Persephone: Greek goddess of the underworld and queen of the dead

Greek goddess of the underworld and queen of the dead Sekhmet: Egyptian goddess of war and healing

Egyptian goddess of war and healing Tiamat: Babylonian goddess of chaos and the sea

Babylonian goddess of chaos and the sea Amazons: Legendary female warriors from Greek mythology

Legendary female warriors from Greek mythology Gorgon: Greek mythological creature with hair of snakes and a gaze that could turn people to stone

Greek mythological creature with hair of snakes and a gaze that could turn people to stone Harpy: Greek mythological creature with the body of a bird and the face of a woman, known for being swift and merciless

Greek mythological creature with the body of a bird and the face of a woman, known for being swift and merciless Siren: Greek mythological creature with the power to lure sailors to their doom with their enchanting songs

Unisex Greek mythology names

Some mythical names are gender-neutral and can fit both girls and boys. Here is the list of beautiful unisex names you can choose from.

Achilles: Brave

Brave Alexander: Defending men

Defending men Anemoi: The name of a group of wind gods in ancient Greek mythology

The name of a group of wind gods in ancient Greek mythology Chaos: The personification of nothingness, like the void in eternity

The personification of nothingness, like the void in eternity Castor: To shine

To shine Cronus: To cut

To cut Oneiroi: Dreams

Dreams Pistis: Faith and trust

Faith and trust Styx: River Styx runs the boundary between the living world and the underworld

River Styx runs the boundary between the living world and the underworld Eros: Love

Love Griffin: A cool mythical creature with the head of an eagle and the body of a lion

A cool mythical creature with the head of an eagle and the body of a lion Hymen: Greek god of marriage and hymns

Greek god of marriage and hymns Nemesis: Goddess of retribution

Goddess of retribution Pluto: Wealth

Wealth Helios: Sun

Sun Midas: Turned everything he touched to gold

Turned everything he touched to gold Freya: Passion, femininity, and strength

Passion, femininity, and strength Isis: Divine power, healing, and protection

Divine power, healing, and protection Luna: Femininity, intuition, and the ever-changing cycles of life

Rare Greek mythology names for boys

Are you wondering what rare Greek names are and would like to consider them when naming your child? Worry no more; some beautiful names have unique meanings and cultural significance.

Aeson: Father of Jason

Father of Jason Aiolos: Nimble

Nimble Brontes: Thunderer

Thunderer Damocles: The people

The people Dardanos: To devour

To devour Kreios: Master

Master Leander: Lion man

Lion man Lycus: Wolf

Wolf Minos: King

King Nereus: Water

Water Phrixus: Thrilling

Thrilling Tychon: Succeed

Mythical names are some of the most unique names parents can adopt for their children. If you have been considering an exciting tag, choose one of the above for your boy or girl.

