Kolawole Ajeyemi: From Ogbomoso roots to Nollywood stardom

Kolawole Ajeyemi, better known as Kola Ajeyemi, is a seasoned Nigerian actor. Since 1997, he has captivated audiences through stage performances and Yoruba-language films. Follow his rise from grass to grace as one of Nigeria's biggest entertainers.

Profile summary

Full name Kolawole Oluwasegun Ajeyemi Nickname Kola, Awilo Gender Male Date of birth 17 January 1979 Age 46 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Ogbomosho, Oyo State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Sexuality Straight Religion Christian Height in centimetres 180 Height in feet 5'11" Weight in kilograms 65 Weight in pounds 143 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Spouse Toyin Abraham Children 2 Education Ogbomosho Grammar School Profession Actor, director, writer Net worth $400,000 Social media Instagram, Threads

Kolawole Ajeyemi's biography

Ajeyemi was born on 17 January 1979 in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Nigeria. Despite his status as a public figure, much of his childhood and upbringing remain a mystery. His father was a local musician. In an interview with Deji King, he acknowledged his father's influence in his career choice, saying;

The reason I made up my mind to become an actor is that my dad is a musician. I loved seeing people on screen, which made me wonder how they got on screen; these were what piqued my interest and inspired me to want to act. I held on to the dream because I also want to be seen on screen.

Kolawole Ajeyemi's age and background

Born on 17 January 1979, the Yoruba actor is 46 years old as of April 2025. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Full details of Kolawole Ajeyemi's educational background remain unknown. However, he attended Ogbomosho Grammar School in his hometown in Oyo State, Nigeria. He began acting in church plays and school dramas as early as 1996 and 1997.

He attended an informal acting school in Ilorin alongside actors such as Tunde Shobayo. Not only that, but he also trained with Isiaka Odutola (Omiogbon) and Segun Akanni Ogungbe.

Insight into Kolawole Ajeyemi's career

Besides acting and directing, Kola is an entrepreneur with interests in entertainment and apparel. He owns the Aje Omo Aje School of Performing Arts and Kolawole Clothings and Shoes.

Filmography

The seasoned actor has directed numerous Yoruba films since 2010, a skill he views as an expansion of his artistic talent. Have a look at some of his past and recent films and their details.

Film or TV show Character Release year Wrong Intention Feranmi 2025 City Boy Don 2024 Impatient Tomiwa 2024 Atijo Tunde 2024 Obi Mi - 2024 Alakada: Bad and Boujee Cash 2024 Seven Doors King Adejuwon 2024 Lisabi: The Uprising - 2024 My Upbringing Level 2024 Perfect Imperfection Bankole 2024 Àkókò - 2023 ÌGÈ: The Unlikely Oil Merchant Waheed 2023 Jagun Jagun Modede Prince 2023 Scum Self 2023 Ata - 2023 Iyawo Buruku - 2023 Boomerang - 2023 Just Perfect Murder Doctor Bamgbade 2023 Teminikan - 2022 Eyimofe - 2022 Progressive Tailors Club Alfa 2021 The Ghost and The Tout Too Iku Alfa 2021 Monday Osunbor Anini 2021 President Kuti Leshy 2021 Akanke Alata Dotun 2021 Jamal Self 2021 Fate of Alakad Wole 2021 Torera Mr Alex 2020 Dear Affy Sunday 2020

Who is Kolawole Ajeyemi's wife?

On 4 July 2019, Kolawole got engaged to Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham. The couple has partnered in various films, including Alakada: Bad and Boujee, Ijakumo and Fate of Alakada, among others.

Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi welcomed their first child, Ireoluwa Ajeyemi, in August 2019. Kola has an older daughter, Temitope Ajeyemi, from a previous relationship.

Temitope, who was born on 15 September 2004, has followed in her father's footsteps, appearing in films such as Teminikan and My Parent.

Fast facts about Kolawole Ajeyemi

What is the full name of Kolawole Ajeyemi? His full name is Kolawole Oluwasegun Ajeyemi. How old is Kolawole Ajeyemi? As of April 2025, the Nollywood actor is 46 years old, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn. Which state is Kolawole Ajeyemi from? He was born and raised in Ogbomosho town in Oyo State. When did Kolawole Ajeyemi start acting? He began acting in 1997. Who is Kolawole Ajeyemi's first wife? Details of Kola's first wife and the mother of his daughter have yet to be revealed to the public. Is Toyin Abraham older than Kolawole Ajeyemi? No. Kolawole is four years older than his wife, who is 42 years old as of April 2025. Who is Temitope Ajeyemi? Temitope is Kolawole Ajeyemi's firstborn daughter. What is Kolawole Ajeyemi's net worth? According to Wiki Data, the Yoruba actor has an alleged net worth of $400,000.

Kolawole Ajeyemi's talent has not gone unnoticed. Since launching his career in 1997, the Nigerian actor has made a name for himself by taking on a variety of roles and gaining recognition in the Nollywood industry. He is married to Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham and has two children, Temitope and Ireoluwa Ajeyemi.

