Unique and cool last names to help you with your character creation
We all identify ourselves with specific names. How do you feel about yours? Do you like it, or would you change it if given a chance? There are some cool last names we have heard and admired, and most of us even go to the extent of wishing we had the same. Here are some of these good last names.
In most cases, last names are passed down from our parents, and there is not much we can do about them. If you wish to change yours, take a look at this list of last names. If you find a title that you like here, you can consider taking the legal process to change your current one to your desired choice.
Cool last names for girls
There are many reasons why people look for interesting last names. Some may be expecting a newborn, others are not impressed by their current one, while others simply want change.
In the field of creativity, some search for beautiful last names to identify a character in a script or book they are writing. Whichever reason one may have, these pretty last names have been compiled to suit different people's expectations from all over the world.
So, what are some cool last names? They include:
- Peterson
- Hansley
- Jenkins
- Kora
- Nora
- Cromwel
- Ashley
- Bardot
- Lopez
- Hill
- Tyson
- Bolt
- Sharpe
- Cassidy
- Langley
- Monroe
- West
- Poverly
- Raven
- Daughtler
- Madison
- May
- June
- Solace
- Hilton
- Levine
- Holly
- Thatcher
- McKenna
- Marley
- Ellis
- Noel
- Gonzales
- Melenia
- Hope
- Cullen
- Keller
- Kade
- Bandini
- Elsher
Cool last names for boys
As a title is not something we often get to change, it is important that we choose powerful last names that people can easily identify us with.
- Collymore
- McKay
- Ford
- Verlice
- Stoll
- Phoenix
- Donovan
- Huxley
- Adler
- Wisteria
- Ledger
- Hayes
- Watson
- Bryant
- Alston
- Harrison
- Young
- Samson
- Zimmerman
- Luna
- Curran
- Finnegan
- Wilson
- Dawson
- Pierce
- Adair
- Davis
- Underwood
- Beckett
- Gray
- Kelly
- Lincoln
- Johnson
- Blake
- Gatlin
- Howard
- Martinez
- Brooks
- Miller
- England
Badass last names for girls
People with a badass personality deserve a title that will let them stand out from the crowd.
- Finley
- Knight
- Bambi
- Halifax
- Aldaine
- Amor
- Amherst
- Armstrong
- Angeles
- Crassus
- Dalton
- Danger
- Annesley
- Archer
- Ash
- Bancroft
- Amanda
- Creed
- Delaney
- Bradley
- Crew
- Freeze
- Gramble
- Raquel
- Granger
- Houston
- Gryffon
- Gunn
- Alton
- Delila
- Whitfield
- Ayton
- Adair
- Ashby
- Auden
- Baylor
- Bingham
- Banks
- Bexley
- Avery
Badass last names for boys
People all over the world are identified with a particular title. Some of these titles are purely inherited, whereas some are borrowed from other cultures. This list constitutes some of the best badass titles you would ever find for boys.
- Anderson
- Allen
- Adams
- Carson
- Carter
- Valencia
- Collins
- Hendrix
- Griffin
- Rodgers
- Nelsons
- Trump
- Hall
- Cameron
- Biden
- Ramirez
- Powell
- Williams
- Bryat
- Lennon
- Easton
- Gasper
- Wood
- Philips
- Channing
- Dixon
- Chamberlain
- Emerson
- Campbell
- Bellamy
- Remington
- Wolverson
- Nash
- Parker
- Walker
- Sawyer
- Coleman
- Goodman
- Jones
- Jennings
Interesting last names
It is pretty awesome when your title is associated with something interesting or simply sounds cool.
- Shaw
- Nobleman
- Smith
- Turner
- Brown
- Harris
- Foreman
- Lee
- Carlisle
- Wright
- Bowie
- Keagan
- Morris
- Cohen
- Hopper
- Cooper
- Hudson
- Murray
- Harrington
- Stiles
- Kaiser
- Tanner
- Dalton
- Kensington
- Moon
- Gilby
- Thompson
- Sullivan
- Chandler
- Darby
- Marshall
- Springer
- Stone
- Malloy
- Lennox
- Portwood
- Hutton
- Corrigan
- Gibbs
- Copeland
Uncommon last names
Some titles are seldom heard and perhaps what makes them sound good is the uncommonness. These are unique last names that are rarely used. You can even use them for characters in your scripts.
- Butler
- Watterson
- Hudskin
- Mcnairy
- Ayala
- Shaffer
- Mosley
- Holmes
- Rosenbloom
- Bartlett
- Tolliver
- Forbes
- Wenger
- Rivers
- Castellan
- Grady
- Turner
- Krul
- Wagner
- Spencer
- Greene
- Meyer
- Vargas
- Santiago
- Weber
- Bolton
- Moore
- Rivera
- Gillian
- Sanchez
- Meadows
- Gracia
- Enger
- Bailey
- Emmens
- Neville
- Quinney
- Navas
- Carney
- Workman
Weird last names
Have you ever heard someone being called, and you felt like laughing? This could be because they have a weird title, which is simply amusing. Here are some weird but cute last names.
- Drinkwater
- Daft
- Willy
- Piggs
- Clutterbuck
- Jelly
- Nutters
- Hardmeat
- Hogwood
- Hole
- Cooke
- Connor
- Bone
- Downs
- Holcomb
- Badden
- Camacho
- Bean
- Frost
- Knapp
- Gay
- Gamble
- Battle
- Fox
- Wales
- Graves
- Kettle
- Stout
- Whitley
- Neils
- Rocha
- Headman
- Simpleton
- Bush
- Wolfs
- Slayer
- Burton
- Swindells
- Sasin
- Plunder
Fantasy last names
As much as most titles are generic and heavily dependent on the culture and history of the language they belong to, some fit other settings such as fantasy, mystery, and adventure. Some of them may even sound weird to certain people. Here are some last names for characters.
- Havoc
- Stronshard
- Crawford
- Wolf bringer
- Duke
- Lunastar
- Gallio
- Duskworm
- Winterkorn
- Ellis
- Stallard
- Dagon
- Wiseash
- Kami
- Cunningham
- Fistpelt
- Spiritdew
- Singh
- Driscoll
- Havengrain
- Finch
- Dragon
- Cyprus
- Wolfcreek
- Menken
- Clanroot
- Dreamscribe
- Einar
- Ninomae
- Thunderhunter
- Peaceglory
- Simmons
- Priestley
- Rosefeather
- Icemaul
- Undergrove
- Hillbash
- Sierra
- Hawkhelm
- Vandenberg
Dark last names
Check out this list of dark names that you may use to name your character:
- Abital
- Alarie
- Aku
- Blakely
- Black
- Chausiku
- Charna
- Cary
- Dark
- Duff
- Fusco
- Garnet
- Himura
- Isra
- Kali
- Loi
- Maury
- Merle
- Nyx
- Prieto
- Rajani
- Sauda
- Umbra
- Wraith
- Zankoku
Uncommon Spanish last names
Here are some of these cool surnames used in the Spanish community.
- Colmenarejo
- Usparicha
- Berdenosa
- Zatarain
- Remírez
- Ornilla
- Gobernado
- Ynurritegui
- Trápaga
- Clerga
- Pillado
- Xumetra
- Racionero
- Nañez
- Iturat
- Verecillo
- Janer
- Frechilla
- Deulofeu
- Ucelay
- Fornatene
- Vizmanos
- Murojosa
- Torrealda
- Devigorerrazuriz
- Porrino
- Lavarejos
- Sobreviela
- Sahenz
- Nespereira
- Juanas
- Rotaeche
- Tribaldos
- Porrino
- Fafián
- Queiruga
- Conejos
- Regalgo
- Manotas
- Nomdedeu
Fancy last names
Here are some fancy ones that you can use even on your baby.
- Actona
- Allen
- Gallo
- Bass
- Braman
- Cohen
- Chambers
- Dell
- Cox
- Duncan
- Bloomberg
- Hodan
- Eurig
- Duffield
- Ellison
- Feld
- Pearl
- Paz
- Ottoline
Magical last names
Here are some last name ideas for your character:
- Amado
- Yellen
- Aiken
- Sloane
- Stroude
- Yew
- Armas
- Xanthons
- Bidbury
- Kipps
- Botkin
- Gannon
- Benoit
- Willow
- Omen
- Desai
- Fairchild
- Darby
- October
- Ditka
- Elway
- Endo
- Kidder
- Eno
- Keller
- Soria
- Saxon
- Manus
- McCabe
- Winchell
These are some of the coolest last names you will find around the world. Which one did you like?
READ ALSO: 100 unique gender neutral names and meanings
Legit.ng reported that there are a lot of reasons why people choose gender-neutral names for their children. It is more common now than it was many years ago. More and more people think it is a cute and unique practice.
Nowadays, there are plenty of unisex baby names. They can also be used as non-binary names by people who do not conform to gender-binary standards and wish to change their gender-specific name to a more neutral one. Find out unique gender neutral names to choose from today.
Source: Legit