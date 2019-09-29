Unique and cool last names to help you with your character creation

We all identify ourselves with specific names. How do you feel about yours? Do you like it, or would you change it if given a chance? There are some cool last names we have heard and admired, and most of us even go to the extent of wishing we had the same. Here are some of these good last names.

In most cases, last names are passed down from our parents, and there is not much we can do about them. If you wish to change yours, take a look at this list of last names. If you find a title that you like here, you can consider taking the legal process to change your current one to your desired choice.

Cool last names for girls

There are many reasons why people look for interesting last names. Some may be expecting a newborn, others are not impressed by their current one, while others simply want change.

In the field of creativity, some search for beautiful last names to identify a character in a script or book they are writing. Whichever reason one may have, these pretty last names have been compiled to suit different people's expectations from all over the world.

So, what are some cool last names? They include:

Peterson

Hansley

Jenkins

Kora

Nora

Cromwel

Ashley

Bardot

Lopez

Hill

Tyson

Bolt

Sharpe

Cassidy

Langley

Monroe

West

Poverly

Raven

Daughtler

Madison

May

June

Solace

Hilton

Levine

Holly

Thatcher

McKenna

Marley

Ellis

Noel

Gonzales

Melenia

Hope

Cullen

Keller

Kade

Bandini

Elsher

Cool last names for boys

Man carrying his baby.

As a title is not something we often get to change, it is important that we choose powerful last names that people can easily identify us with.

Collymore

McKay

Ford

Verlice

Stoll

Phoenix

Donovan

Huxley

Adler

Wisteria

Ledger

Hayes

Watson

Bryant

Alston

Harrison

Young

Samson

Zimmerman

Luna

Curran

Finnegan

Wilson

Dawson

Pierce

Adair

Davis

Underwood

Beckett

Gray

Kelly

Lincoln

Johnson

Blake

Gatlin

Howard

Martinez

Brooks

Miller

England

Badass last names for girls

Baby lying down.

People with a badass personality deserve a title that will let them stand out from the crowd.

Finley

Knight

Bambi

Halifax

Aldaine

Amor

Amherst

Armstrong

Angeles

Crassus

Dalton

Danger

Annesley

Archer

Ash

Bancroft

Amanda

Creed

Delaney

Bradley

Crew

Freeze

Gramble

Raquel

Granger

Houston

Gryffon

Gunn

Alton

Delila

Whitfield

Ayton

Adair

Ashby

Auden

Baylor

Bingham

Banks

Bexley

Avery

Badass last names for boys

People all over the world are identified with a particular title. Some of these titles are purely inherited, whereas some are borrowed from other cultures. This list constitutes some of the best badass titles you would ever find for boys.

Anderson

Allen

Adams

Carson

Carter

Valencia

Collins

Hendrix

Griffin

Rodgers

Nelsons

Trump

Hall

Cameron

Biden

Ramirez

Powell

Williams

Bryat

Lennon

Easton

Gasper

Wood

Philips

Channing

Dixon

Chamberlain

Emerson

Campbell

Bellamy

Remington

Wolverson

Nash

Parker

Walker

Sawyer

Coleman

Goodman

Jones

Jennings

Father and son.

Interesting last names

It is pretty awesome when your title is associated with something interesting or simply sounds cool.

Shaw

Nobleman

Smith

Turner

Brown

Harris

Foreman

Lee

Carlisle

Wright

Bowie

Keagan

Morris

Cohen

Hopper

Cooper

Hudson

Murray

Harrington

Stiles

Kaiser

Tanner

Dalton

Kensington

Moon

Gilby

Thompson

Sullivan

Chandler

Darby

Marshall

Springer

Stone

Malloy

Lennox

Portwood

Hutton

Corrigan

Gibbs

Copeland

Uncommon last names

A man reading to a baby.

Some titles are seldom heard and perhaps what makes them sound good is the uncommonness. These are unique last names that are rarely used. You can even use them for characters in your scripts.

Butler

Watterson

Hudskin

Mcnairy

Ayala

Shaffer

Mosley

Holmes

Rosenbloom

Bartlett

Tolliver

Forbes

Wenger

Rivers

Castellan

Grady

Turner

Krul

Wagner

Spencer

Greene

Meyer

Vargas

Santiago

Weber

Bolton

Moore

Rivera

Gillian

Sanchez

Meadows

Gracia

Enger

Bailey

Emmens

Neville

Quinney

Navas

Carney

Workman

Weird last names

Have you ever heard someone being called, and you felt like laughing? This could be because they have a weird title, which is simply amusing. Here are some weird but cute last names.

Drinkwater

Daft

Willy

Piggs

Clutterbuck

Jelly

Nutters

Hardmeat

Hogwood

Hole

Cooke

Connor

Bone

Downs

Holcomb

Badden

Camacho

Bean

Frost

Knapp

Gay

Gamble

Battle

Fox

Wales

Graves

Kettle

Stout

Whitley

Neils

Rocha

Headman

Simpleton

Bush

Wolfs

Slayer

Burton

Swindells

Sasin

Plunder

Fantasy last names

Tree tunnel.

As much as most titles are generic and heavily dependent on the culture and history of the language they belong to, some fit other settings such as fantasy, mystery, and adventure. Some of them may even sound weird to certain people. Here are some last names for characters.

Havoc

Stronshard

Crawford

Wolf bringer

Duke

Lunastar

Gallio

Duskworm

Winterkorn

Ellis

Stallard

Dagon

Wiseash

Kami

Cunningham

Fistpelt

Spiritdew

Singh

Driscoll

Havengrain

Finch

Dragon

Cyprus

Wolfcreek

Menken

Clanroot

Dreamscribe

Einar

Ninomae

Thunderhunter

Peaceglory

Simmons

Priestley

Rosefeather

Icemaul

Undergrove

Hillbash

Sierra

Hawkhelm

Vandenberg

Dark last names

Check out this list of dark names that you may use to name your character:

Abital

Alarie

Aku

Blakely

Black

Chausiku

Charna

Cary

Dark

Duff

Fusco

Garnet

Himura

Isra

Kali

Loi

Maury

Merle

Nyx

Prieto

Rajani

Sauda

Umbra

Wraith

Zankoku

Uncommon Spanish last names

A boy and girl standing.

Here are some of these cool surnames used in the Spanish community.

Colmenarejo

Usparicha

Berdenosa

Zatarain

Remírez

Ornilla

Gobernado

Ynurritegui

Trápaga

Clerga

Pillado

Xumetra

Racionero

Nañez

Iturat

Verecillo

Janer

Frechilla

Deulofeu

Ucelay

Fornatene

Vizmanos

Murojosa

Torrealda

Devigorerrazuriz

Porrino

Lavarejos

Sobreviela

Sahenz

Nespereira

Juanas

Rotaeche

Tribaldos

Porrino

Fafián

Queiruga

Conejos

Regalgo

Manotas

Nomdedeu

Fancy last names

Here are some fancy ones that you can use even on your baby.

Actona

Allen

Gallo

Bass

Braman

Cohen

Chambers

Dell

Cox

Duncan

Bloomberg

Hodan

Eurig

Duffield

Ellison

Feld

Pearl

Paz

Ottoline

Magical last names

Here are some last name ideas for your character:

Amado

Yellen

Aiken

Sloane

Stroude

Yew

Armas

Xanthons

Bidbury

Kipps

Botkin

Gannon

Benoit

Willow

Omen

Desai

Fairchild

Darby

October

Ditka

Elway

Endo

Kidder

Eno

Keller

Soria

Saxon

Manus

McCabe

Winchell

These are some of the coolest last names you will find around the world. Which one did you like?

