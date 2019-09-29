Unique and cool last names to help you with your character creation
Ask Legit

Unique and cool last names to help you with your character creation

by  Faith Wanjiru Lucy Zawadi

We all identify ourselves with specific names. How do you feel about yours? Do you like it, or would you change it if given a chance? There are some cool last names we have heard and admired, and most of us even go to the extent of wishing we had the same. Here are some of these good last names.

cool last names
Image: canva.com (modified by author)
Source: UGC

In most cases, last names are passed down from our parents, and there is not much we can do about them. If you wish to change yours, take a look at this list of last names. If you find a title that you like here, you can consider taking the legal process to change your current one to your desired choice.

Cool last names for girls

There are many reasons why people look for interesting last names. Some may be expecting a newborn, others are not impressed by their current one, while others simply want change.

Read also

100+ funny nicknames you can give your friends and partners

In the field of creativity, some search for beautiful last names to identify a character in a script or book they are writing. Whichever reason one may have, these pretty last names have been compiled to suit different people's expectations from all over the world.

So, what are some cool last names? They include:

  • Peterson
  • Hansley
  • Jenkins
  • Kora
  • Nora
  • Cromwel
  • Ashley
  • Bardot
  • Lopez
  • Hill
  • Tyson
  • Bolt
  • Sharpe
  • Cassidy
  • Langley
  • Monroe
  • West
  • Poverly
  • Raven
  • Daughtler
  • Madison
  • May
  • June
  • Solace
  • Hilton
  • Levine
  • Holly
  • Thatcher
  • McKenna
  • Marley
  • Ellis
  • Noel
  • Gonzales
  • Melenia
  • Hope
  • Cullen
  • Keller
  • Kade
  • Bandini
  • Elsher

Cool last names for boys

cool surnames
Man carrying his baby. Photo: pexels.com, @nappy
Source: UGC

As a title is not something we often get to change, it is important that we choose powerful last names that people can easily identify us with.

  • Collymore
  • McKay
  • Ford
  • Verlice
  • Stoll
  • Phoenix
  • Donovan
  • Huxley
  • Adler
  • Wisteria
  • Ledger
  • Hayes
  • Watson
  • Bryant
  • Alston
  • Harrison
  • Young
  • Samson
  • Zimmerman
  • Luna
  • Curran
  • Finnegan
  • Wilson
  • Dawson
  • Pierce
  • Adair
  • Davis
  • Underwood
  • Beckett
  • Gray
  • Kelly
  • Lincoln
  • Johnson
  • Blake
  • Gatlin
  • Howard
  • Martinez
  • Brooks
  • Miller
  • England

Read also

100+ cool nicknames for boys and girls that are pretty impressive

Badass last names for girls

last name ideas
Baby lying down. Photo: pexels.com, @Olajide Joy Samuel
Source: UGC

People with a badass personality deserve a title that will let them stand out from the crowd.

  • Finley
  • Knight
  • Bambi
  • Halifax
  • Aldaine
  • Amor
  • Amherst
  • Armstrong
  • Angeles
  • Crassus
  • Dalton
  • Danger
  • Annesley
  • Archer
  • Ash
  • Bancroft
  • Amanda
  • Creed
  • Delaney
  • Bradley
  • Crew
  • Freeze
  • Gramble
  • Raquel
  • Granger
  • Houston
  • Gryffon
  • Gunn
  • Alton
  • Delila
  • Whitfield
  • Ayton
  • Adair
  • Ashby
  • Auden
  • Baylor
  • Bingham
  • Banks
  • Bexley
  • Avery

Badass last names for boys

People all over the world are identified with a particular title. Some of these titles are purely inherited, whereas some are borrowed from other cultures. This list constitutes some of the best badass titles you would ever find for boys.

  • Anderson
  • Allen
  • Adams
  • Carson
  • Carter
  • Valencia
  • Collins
  • Hendrix
  • Griffin
  • Rodgers
  • Nelsons
  • Trump
  • Hall
  • Cameron
  • Biden
  • Ramirez
  • Powell
  • Williams
  • Bryat
  • Lennon
  • Easton
  • Gasper
  • Wood
  • Philips
  • Channing
  • Dixon
  • Chamberlain
  • Emerson
  • Campbell
  • Bellamy
  • Remington
  • Wolverson
  • Nash
  • Parker
  • Walker
  • Sawyer
  • Coleman
  • Goodman
  • Jones
  • Jennings

Read also

Top 15 feel good movies to watch on Netflix right now

Cute last names
Father and son. Photo: pexels.com, @August de Richelieu
Source: UGC

Interesting last names

It is pretty awesome when your title is associated with something interesting or simply sounds cool.

  • Shaw
  • Nobleman
  • Smith
  • Turner
  • Brown
  • Harris
  • Foreman
  • Lee
  • Carlisle
  • Wright
  • Bowie
  • Keagan
  • Morris
  • Cohen
  • Hopper
  • Cooper
  • Hudson
  • Murray
  • Harrington
  • Stiles
  • Kaiser
  • Tanner
  • Dalton
  • Kensington
  • Moon
  • Gilby
  • Thompson
  • Sullivan
  • Chandler
  • Darby
  • Marshall
  • Springer
  • Stone
  • Malloy
  • Lennox
  • Portwood
  • Hutton
  • Corrigan
  • Gibbs
  • Copeland

Uncommon last names

good last names
A man reading to a baby. Photo: pexels.com, @nappy (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Some titles are seldom heard and perhaps what makes them sound good is the uncommonness. These are unique last names that are rarely used. You can even use them for characters in your scripts.

  • Butler
  • Watterson
  • Hudskin
  • Mcnairy
  • Ayala
  • Shaffer
  • Mosley
  • Holmes
  • Rosenbloom
  • Bartlett
  • Tolliver
  • Forbes
  • Wenger
  • Rivers
  • Castellan
  • Grady
  • Turner
  • Krul
  • Wagner
  • Spencer
  • Greene
  • Meyer
  • Vargas
  • Santiago
  • Weber
  • Bolton
  • Moore
  • Rivera
  • Gillian
  • Sanchez
  • Meadows
  • Gracia
  • Enger
  • Bailey
  • Emmens
  • Neville
  • Quinney
  • Navas
  • Carney
  • Workman

Weird last names

Have you ever heard someone being called, and you felt like laughing? This could be because they have a weird title, which is simply amusing. Here are some weird but cute last names.

Read also

Top funny names you can think of

  • Drinkwater
  • Daft
  • Willy
  • Piggs
  • Clutterbuck
  • Jelly
  • Nutters
  • Hardmeat
  • Hogwood
  • Hole
  • Cooke
  • Connor
  • Bone
  • Downs
  • Holcomb
  • Badden
  • Camacho
  • Bean
  • Frost
  • Knapp
  • Gay
  • Gamble
  • Battle
  • Fox
  • Wales
  • Graves
  • Kettle
  • Stout
  • Whitley
  • Neils
  • Rocha
  • Headman
  • Simpleton
  • Bush
  • Wolfs
  • Slayer
  • Burton
  • Swindells
  • Sasin
  • Plunder

Fantasy last names

Pretty last names
Tree tunnel. Photo: pexels.com, @Johannes Plenio (modified by author)
Source: UGC

As much as most titles are generic and heavily dependent on the culture and history of the language they belong to, some fit other settings such as fantasy, mystery, and adventure. Some of them may even sound weird to certain people. Here are some last names for characters.

  • Havoc
  • Stronshard
  • Crawford
  • Wolf bringer
  • Duke
  • Lunastar
  • Gallio
  • Duskworm
  • Winterkorn
  • Ellis
  • Stallard
  • Dagon
  • Wiseash
  • Kami
  • Cunningham
  • Fistpelt
  • Spiritdew
  • Singh
  • Driscoll
  • Havengrain
  • Finch
  • Dragon
  • Cyprus
  • Wolfcreek
  • Menken
  • Clanroot
  • Dreamscribe
  • Einar
  • Ninomae
  • Thunderhunter
  • Peaceglory
  • Simmons
  • Priestley
  • Rosefeather
  • Icemaul
  • Undergrove
  • Hillbash
  • Sierra
  • Hawkhelm
  • Vandenberg

Dark last names

Check out this list of dark names that you may use to name your character:

Read also

Amazing middle names for girls

  • Abital
  • Alarie
  • Aku
  • Blakely
  • Black
  • Chausiku
  • Charna
  • Cary
  • Dark
  • Duff
  • Fusco
  • Garnet
  • Himura
  • Isra
  • Kali
  • Loi
  • Maury
  • Merle
  • Nyx
  • Prieto
  • Rajani
  • Sauda
  • Umbra
  • Wraith
  • Zankoku

Uncommon Spanish last names

Beautiful last names
A boy and girl standing. Photo: pexels.com, @Bess Hamiti
Source: UGC

Here are some of these cool surnames used in the Spanish community.

  • Colmenarejo
  • Usparicha
  • Berdenosa
  • Zatarain
  • Remírez
  • Ornilla
  • Gobernado
  • Ynurritegui
  • Trápaga
  • Clerga
  • Pillado
  • Xumetra
  • Racionero
  • Nañez
  • Iturat
  • Verecillo
  • Janer
  • Frechilla
  • Deulofeu
  • Ucelay
  • Fornatene
  • Vizmanos
  • Murojosa
  • Torrealda
  • Devigorerrazuriz
  • Porrino
  • Lavarejos
  • Sobreviela
  • Sahenz
  • Nespereira
  • Juanas
  • Rotaeche
  • Tribaldos
  • Porrino
  • Fafián
  • Queiruga
  • Conejos
  • Regalgo
  • Manotas
  • Nomdedeu

Fancy last names

Here are some fancy ones that you can use even on your baby.

  • Actona
  • Allen
  • Gallo
  • Bass
  • Braman
  • Cohen
  • Chambers
  • Dell
  • Cox
  • Duncan
  • Bloomberg
  • Hodan
  • Eurig
  • Duffield
  • Ellison
  • Feld
  • Pearl
  • Paz
  • Ottoline

Magical last names

Here are some last name ideas for your character:

  • Amado
  • Yellen
  • Aiken
  • Sloane
  • Stroude
  • Yew
  • Armas
  • Xanthons
  • Bidbury
  • Kipps
  • Botkin
  • Gannon
  • Benoit
  • Willow
  • Omen
  • Desai
  • Fairchild
  • Darby
  • October
  • Ditka
  • Elway
  • Endo
  • Kidder
  • Eno
  • Keller
  • Soria
  • Saxon
  • Manus
  • McCabe
  • Winchell

Read also

Listen to Young D - Angela and know what Africa can do when united

These are some of the coolest last names you will find around the world. Which one did you like?

READ ALSO: 100 unique gender neutral names and meanings

Legit.ng reported that there are a lot of reasons why people choose gender-neutral names for their children. It is more common now than it was many years ago. More and more people think it is a cute and unique practice.

Nowadays, there are plenty of unisex baby names. They can also be used as non-binary names by people who do not conform to gender-binary standards and wish to change their gender-specific name to a more neutral one. Find out unique gender neutral names to choose from today.

Source: Legit

Hot:
Online view pixel