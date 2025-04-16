Who is Arielle Kebbel's husband? Her past partners and dating rumours

If I meet two guys at the same time and one of them is coming on really strong and talking a lot, and the other is more quiet and reserved, I'm going to like the second one.

Actress Arielle Kebbel often sparks curiosity about her romantic life. While many fans wonder who Arielle Kebbel's husband is, the actress is not married and has kept her relationships relatively private. She once shared that she is drawn to quieter, more reserved men, revealing a glimpse into her preferences while keeping the rest of her love life out of the spotlight.

Arielle Kebbel at Warner Bros. in Los Angeles, California (L). Arielle Kebbel at the FOX Lot in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Jesse Grant, Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Arielle Kebbel is currently single .

. She was in a relationship with music executive Aaron Bay-Schuck from 2012 to 2016 .

. Kebbel dated actor and producer Brahman Turner from 2004 to 2006.

In 2010, the actress had a brief encounter with actor Kevin Connolly.

She was rumoured to have dated polo player Nic Roldan between 2017 and 2019.

Profile summary

Full name Arielle Caroline Kebbel Gender Female Date of birth 19 February 1985 Age 40 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac Pisces Place of birth Winter Park, Florida, United States Current residence New York and Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Sheri Kebbel Siblings Christian Kebbel, Julia Kebbel Relationship status Single School Crenshaw School in Winter Garden Profession Actress, model Instagram @ariellekebbel Facebook @OfficialArielleKebbel

Who is Arielle Kebbel's husband?

As of April 2025, the famous actress is not married. While there have been rumours suggesting she may have tied the knot, no official confirmation or credible sources have verified these claims. Kebbel has maintained a private personal life, and she is currently presumed to be single.

Arielle Kebbel's relationship history

Arielle Kebbel's relationships have always intrigued fans and admirers alike. While she keeps her personal relationships mostly private, she has been linked to a few notable names over the years. Below is a look at the actress' relationship history:

Nic Roldan

Nic Roldan and Arielle Kebbel at a private dinner hosted by Cartier to celebrate the opening of the British Polo Season at Casa Cruz on 24 May 2018 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Nicolas Ezequiel Roldan

Nicolas Ezequiel Roldan Date of birth : 4 December 1982

: 4 December 1982 Age : 42 years old (as of 2025)

: 42 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Buenos Aires, Argentina

: Buenos Aires, Argentina Profession: Professional polo player

Nic Roldan is a renowned American polo player and model, often referred to as the "Face of American Polo." Arielle Kebbel and Nic Roldan reportedly dated from December 2017 to 2019. While neither publicly confirmed their relationship, they were seen together at various events, and their interactions on social media suggested a close bond. They eventually parted ways in 2019.​

Aaron Bay-Schuck

Actress Arielle Kebbel and Aaron Bay-Schuck at the Warner Music Group annual Grammy celebration at the Sunset Towers on 26 January 2014 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Aaron Bay-Schuck

: Aaron Bay-Schuck Date of birth : 5 September 1981

: 5 September 1981 Age : 43 years old (as of 2025)

: 43 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, U.S.

: Los Angeles, California, U.S. Profession: Record executive, co-chairman and CEO of Warner Records

Aaron Bay-Schuck is an American music industry executive and the CEO and co-chairman of Warner Records. He formerly served as the president of A&R at Interscope Geffen A&M and the senior vice president of A&R at Atlantic Records. He and Arielle were in a relationship from August 2012 to 2016.

The former partners were often seen together at various public events during their time together. Despite their public appearances, the couple maintained a relatively private relationship. They amicably parted ways after approximately four years of dating.

Brahman Turner

Arielle Kebbel and Brahman Turner at the Green Valley Ranch Station Casino during the CineVegas film festival on 17 June 2006 in Henderson, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Brahman Turner is an actor and producer known for his work in films such as Daydreamer (2007), Angel (1999), and Poolside (2009). He and the popular model were in a relationship from March 2004 to September 2006, spanning approximately two and a half years.

During their time together, they collaborated professionally on the film Daydreamer (2007), which Turner directed and in which Kebbel starred. The couple made several public appearances, including attending the premiere of Mean Girls in 2004. Despite their fame, they maintained a relatively private relationship.

Are Zach Roerig and Arielle Kebbel in a relationship?

There has been speculation about a possible relationship between Zach Roerig and Arielle Kebbel, especially after their on-screen chemistry in The Vampire Diaries and a 2023 Hallmark movie, Love in the Great Smoky Mountains. However, there is no confirmed evidence that they are dating in real life. The Hollywood actors have kept their personal lives private.

FAQs

Who is Arielle Kebbel? She is an American actress, model and producer best known for appearing in various best movies and shows, such as Gilmore Girls, The Vampire Diaries and Ballers. Where is Arielle Kebbel from? The actress was born in Winter Park, Florida, United States. What is Arielle Kebbel's age? The American model is 40 years old as of 2025. She was born on 19 February 1985. What is Arielle Kebbel's ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity. Her father is of German/distant Swiss-German descent, while her mother has German and English ancestry. Is Arielle Kebbel married? The entertainer has never been married. Who is Arielle Kebbel in a relationship with? Arielle is reportedly single at the moment. Does Arielle Kebbel have kids? The Ballers actress does not have kids yet. Is Aaron Bay-Schuck Arielle Kebbel’s husband? Aaron Bay-Schuck is not Arielle Kebbel's husband. The two were in a relationship from around 2012 to 2016.

Arielle Kebbel does not have a husband as of this writing. While she has been linked to a few notable names in the past, including Aaron Bay-Schuck and Nic Roldan, none of these relationships led to marriage. She tends to keep her love life private, and she is seemingly single at the moment.

Legit.ng has recently published a biography about Dan Lanning's wife, Sauphia Lanning. The Oregon Ducks' head coach, Dan Lanning, has been vocal about his wife's strength and grace during her journey battling cancer.

As a long-time college football coach, his success and career achievements are largely attributed to his wife's dedication to their family. Read on to discover more about the high-school sweethearts, their love story, and more.

Source: Legit.ng