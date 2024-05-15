Who are Ogor Elumelu's mother and siblings? Meet Tony Elumelu's family

Ogor Elumelu is a celebrity kid. She is the daughter of Tony Elumelu, a Nigerian entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist. He is the chairman of the United Bank for Africa and the founder of Transcorp, Nigeria's leading conglomerate, which invests in the hospitality, power, and oil and gas sectors. Aside from his illustrious career, many are curious about Tony's family.

Ogor Elumelu is Tony Elumelu's second child. She is a university student with an elder sister who graduated from the London School of Economics. Her father's fame has put her in the spotlight, and many are curious to know more about her and her family.

Full name Ogochukwu Elumelu Gender Female Date of birth 30 December Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Nigeria Current residence Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christain Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Awele Vivian Father Tony Elumelu Siblings 6

Who is Ogor Elumelu's mother?

Her mother is called Awele Vivian. She was born on 23 June 1970, making her 53 years old as of May 2024.

Awele Vivian Elumelu is from which state? She prefers to keep her personal life under wraps. However, some allege that she hails from Delta State.

Tony's wife has a rich educational background. She graduated from the University of Benin with a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree. Ogor's mother is a medical doctor specialising in paediatrics, ultrasound, and Gynecology.

She is the chairperson of Avon Healthcare Limited, a leading Nigerian health management organization that aims to ensure that Nigerians access adequate and effective health care services.

She has worked at Grantham and District Hospital in the United Kingdom. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is the Trustee of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, a leading philanthropy that empowers a new generation of African entrepreneurs.

In an interview during the 2nd annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Forum, Awele said the foundation aims to develop Africa's economy by empowering young entrepreneurs.

This whole thing is focused on Africa as a continent, not just in Nigeria. We know that we need to develop Africa's economy, and we know that the best way to do it is to catch entrepreneurs, and the best time to catch them is at this stage and at this age.

She also said that she is a marathon runner. In 2023, she completed a 26.2-mile Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

How many children do Tony Elumelu and Awele Vivian have?

The Nigerian investor has seven children with his wife, Awele Vivian. The two got married in 1993 when Tony was a junior banker. Ogor is the couple's second child. Below are Tony Elumelu's children besides Ogor.

Ogechuckwu Elumelu

Ogechukwu is Tony Elumelu's first daughter. She celebrates her birthday on 29 March. She studied at St Catherine's Bramley. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the London School of Economics.

Oge graduated from the institution in 2023, and her father shared a video on Instagram congratulating her. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is currently taking a law course at BPP Law School.

Oge interned at White & Case LLP. She has a close relationship with her father, who is proud of her and sees her as an inspiration to her siblings.

The triplets (Onyinye, Nneka, and Ugo)

The Nigerian entrepreneur has triplet girls. Their names are Onyinye Elumelu, Nneka Elumelu and Ugo. They were born on 26 November 2006. Their father frequently shares photos of them on Instagram, celebrating them.

The twins

Tony and his wife have twin boys born in 2015. According to a post shared by their father on Instagram, they celebrate their birthday on 5 January.

Is Ndudi Elumelu related to Tony Elumelu?

The two are biological brothers. Ndudi is a famous politician currently the minority leader in the Nigerian Federal House of Representatives. He is one of Tony's three siblings.

Ndudi attended the Lagos School of Art and Science and has a National Diploma in Business Administration from Yaba College of Technology. Ndudi served as the chairman of the House Committee on Power from 2007 to 2010.

FAQs

Who is Ogor Elumelu? She is the second daughter of Tony Elumelu, a famous businessman from Nigeria who is best known as the chairman of the United Bank of Africa. How old is Ogor Elumelu? She celebrates her birthday on the 30th of December. Does Tony Elumelu have triplets? Yes, he has triplet daughters Onyinye, Nneka and Ugo. Where is Tony Elumelu from? He was born in Delta State, Nigeria. What year did Tony Elumelu get married? He got married in 1993. Who is Tony Elumelu's wife? His wife is Awele Vivian. Awele Vivian Elumelu is from which state? Is Tony Elumelu's wife a doctor? She is a medical doctor with a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree from the University of Benin.

Ogor Elumelu is one of Tony Elumelu's 7 children. He is the chairman of the United Bank of Africa. His wife is a medical doctor specialising in surgery, paediatrics and gynaecology. The investor and his wife are blessed with triplet daughters and twin boys.

