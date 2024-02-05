200+ Filipino names and their meanings for a child
Do you want to give your baby a Filipino name? As a parent, one of your noble responsibilities is naming your child. As simple as it may seem, child naming can be challenging if you do not have the right name in mind. There are many Filipino names to choose from, but it is essential to know what the name means.
The Philippines boasts a rich heritage due to the cultural assimilation of people from different communities. As a result, numerous languages are spoken, and many Filipino names are derived from the communities. Picking any name can be easy, but since the name will be a long–term identity for your baby, you should know what it means. Here is a compilation of Filipino baby girl and boy names with their meanings.
Best Filipino names for boys and girls
Filipino baby names are beautiful and unique; therefore, they are the best for your child to have a unique identity. They are drawn from different sources, including nature, seasons, days, cultures, and gods. While some names have become popular, others are unique and difficult to come by.
Filipino girl names
What is a good name for a Filipino girl? You can give your adorable daughter a cute name with interesting meanings.
Beautiful Filipino names for girls
A beautiful name shows how much you adore your little one. The name’s meaning will make her understand how much she is appreciated and loved. Here are name suggestions and meanings for girls.
- Kristine – Christian
- Nathalie – Christmas day
- Sofia – Wisdom
- Bernila – Blessed
- Carmelita – Garden
- Christina – Follower of Christ
- Evangeline – Bringer of good news
- Maria – Beloved
- Odesa – Long journey
- Perlah – Pearl
- Reyna – Queen
- Amparo – Protection, shelter
- Cecilia – Blind
- Divina – Divine, heavenly
- Liwayway – Dawn, daybreak
- Maganda – Beautiful
- Adhika – Honourable
- Bulawan – Gold, golden skin
- Dalisay – Pure
- Hiraya – May your dreams come true
- Ligaya – Brilliance
- Milagros – Miracle
- Mildred – Mild strength
- Minerva – Goddess of wisdom
- Modesty – Without conceit
- Moesha – Drawn out of the water
- Monique – Advisor
- Mulan – Wood orchid
- Myrna – High-spirited
- Nichole – Victory of the people
- Nika – Bring victory
- Nisha – Night
- Noemi – Beautiful, gentle
- Norma – From the north
- Owena – Desire born
- Page – Attendant
- Paloma – A dove
- Panthea – All goddess
- Parisa – Like a fairy
- Paula – Small
- Perlita – Small pearls
- Perpetua – Everlasting
- Philomena – Strong friend
- Quasar – Meteorite
- Qing – Aqua coloured
- Qamra – The moon
- Purity – Unsullied, clean
- Posh – Elegant
- Portia – Roman clan name
- Pieta – Religious/piety
Unique Filipino names for girls
A unique name gives your girl a unique identity. Only a few people may have such a name; thus, it retains uniqueness. Make your baby girl feel special by choosing a Filipino name from this compilation.
- Mayumi – Tender
- Dari – Grace
- Hiyas – Jewel
- Luningnig – Brilliance
- Luwalhati – Glory, splendor
- Amihan – Northwest wind
- Aurora – Dawn
- Charmaine – Charm
- Diwa – Spirit, soul, essence
- Elmarie – Nice, gentle
- Flordeliza – Flower
- Marikit – Beautiful, pretty
- Rizalina – Green field
- Aiza – Noble woman
- Charisse – Grace, beloved
- Erlat – Intuition, helper
- Imelda – Whole, universe
- Mahalina – To be fascinated
- Noymie – Pleasantness
- Riadel – You are a law unto itself
- Sampaguita – Jasmine flower
- Cielo – Altar of the sky
- Dulce – Sweet, candy
- Elenita – Torch, light
- Polly – Great sorrow
- Precious – Highly valued
- Qacha – Flank
- Quanda – Slender young tree
- Querida – Beloved
- Quinta – Fifth
- Quynh – Night blooming flower
- Rach – Ewe
- Raheem – Compassionate
- Ramona – Counsel protection
- Randolph – Shield wolf
- Ranjana – Entertaining
- Rasha – Young gazelle
- Razi – My secret
- Renata – Reborn
- Rhea – Flowing
- Rivera – Lives near the river
- Roberta – Bright fame
- Roch – Rest
- Rochelle – Little rock
- Rosalind – Pretty rose
- Rosanna – Gracious rose
- Rowena – Fame joy
- Ruby – Red gemstone
- Safara – Fire
- Selina – Moon
Filipino boy names
Naming a baby boy is a significant undertaking. You want a name that appeals to you, resonates with your culture, and is meaningful. There are many wonderful Filipino boy names with deep meanings you can consider for your son.
Popular Filipino names for male babies
What is the most popular Filipino boy's name? Do not hurt your head thinking about the best Filipino names for your son when there are many popular names you can choose from. The following are widely used boy names with interesting meanings you can give to your child.
- Nathaniel – God has given
- Gabriel – God is my strong man
- Ethan – Solid, firm, enduring
- Ezekiel – God will strengthen
- Angelo – Messenger
- Joshua – Yahweh is salvation
- Kyle – Narrows, straight, channel
- Agustin – Exalted, venerable
- Crisanto – Golden flower
- Hari – Brown, yellow, tawny
- Kidlat – Lightning
- Makisig – Gallant, looking good, elegant
- Buhawi – Cyclone, whirlwind, tornado
- Gregorio – Watchful, alert
- Isagani – Bountiful harvest
- Sandro – Defender of men
- Ricardo– Brave ruler
- Nimuel – Day of God
- Joselito – God will add
- Brando – Sword
- Ambrosio – Child of light
- Adonis – Extremely good–looking
- Armando – Man in the army, soldier
- Everett – Wild boar herd
- Farrell – Descendant of the man of valour
- Arnel – Powerful eagle, eagle ruler
- Balagtas – Trail blaze
- Bartolome – Son of a farmer
- Benjamin – Son of my right hand
- Brandon – From the Broom Hill
- Chandler – Candlemaker
- Chester – A fortress
- Daniel – God is my judge
- Darius – Upholder of the good
- Deither – Army of the people
- Devon – From the tribe of Dumnonii
- Dionicio – God of wine and revelry
- Dylan – Son of the sea
- Edgardo – Spear wealth
- Edric – Prosperous ruler
- Edward – Wealthy guardian
- Eliseo – God is my salvation
- Enrique – Home ruler
- Esteban – Crown
- Fabio – Bean grower
- Federico – Peaceful ruler
- Felipe – Horse lover
- Ferdinand – To be courageous
Unique Filipino names for boys
For most parents, a unique name remains a top priority since they want their kid’s name to stand out. What are cute Filipino nicknames? Nicknames may be shortened forms of full names, which makes the names more unique. Some of the unique ones include:
- Conrado – Brave counsel
- Eraño – New era
- Laurente – From Laurentum
- Ising – Gift of Isis
- Omair – Long-lived, prosperous, populous
- Vinusto – Devotee of the Roman goddess of love, Venus
- Alejandro – Defending men
- Benjia – Son of the south
- Concordio – Harmony
- Elias – My God is Yahweh
- Ernesto – Serious
- Himig – True, melody, tone
- Javier – The new house
- Rizalino – Wreak havoc
- Topacio – Topaz
- Xael – From the sea
- Vergel – Orchard
- Sofronio – Self–controlled, sensible
- Samsodin – Sun of the religion
- Jejomar – Jesus, Joseph, and Mary
- Efren – Doubly fruitful
- Rodrigo – Famous ruler
- Bato – Rock, pebble, stone, boulder, gemstone
- Fernando – Adventurous, daring
- Frank – Truthful
- Gareth – spear rule
- Garfield – The triangular field
- Genaro – January
- Geoffrey – God of peace
- Gerard – Brave with a spear
- Gian – God is gracious
- Gilberto – Bright pledge
- Gremaine – A brother
- Harvey – Battle warrior
- Hayden – From the hay downs
- Hector – Steadfast, anchor
- Heinrich – Ruler of the home
- Hercules – Glory of Hera
- Horace – Timekeeper
- Howell – Seeing clearly
- Humphrey – Peaceful warrior
- Ishmael – God will hear
- Israel – Wrestled with God
- Ivan – God is gracious
- Jacob – Supplanter
- Jaguar – Big spotted feline
- Jared – Descendent
- Jed – Friend of God
- Jericho – Moon City
Unisex Filipino names
Some Filipino names are gender–neutral and, therefore, can suit both girls and boys. If you want a name for your kid that does not suggest their gender, here is a compilation of unisex Filipino names.
- Savanna – From the open grassy plain
- Roosevelt – From the field of roses
- Alberto – One who is noble and bright
- Esmeralda – Emerald
- Maxim – The greatest
- Tamika – People
- Randy – Diminutive form of Randall
- Denise – A follower of Dionysus
- Iris – Rainbow
- Piper – Flute player
- Mariana – Bitter, as in a bitterly
- Thea – Gift of God
- Ula – Jewel of the sea
- Vivian – Lively woman
- Shantell – Stony place
- Gabriela – Female form of Gabriel, meaning God is my strength
- Leilani – Heavenly blossoms
- Ronda – Grand
- Beverly – Meadow of beavers
- Pluto – Roman god of the underworld
- Cathleen – Pure
- Mauricio – Moor
- Sienna – Reddish brown
- Herbert – Bright army
- Joaquin – Raised by Yahweh
- Jerusalem – Heritage of peace
- Julian – Downy
- July – The month of July
- Kana – Powerful
- Kelly – Bright-headed
- Kendi – The loved one
- Kin – Golden
- Kirana – Beautiful sunbeam
- Kristian – Christian
- Laurence – Laurel
- Leigh – Field
- Leslie – Joy
- Lindsey – From the lake settlement island
- Logan – From the hollow
- Lucky – Fortunate
- Magan – Pearl
- Manila – Jewel of a son
- March – The month of March
- Marinel – Of the sea
- Matias – Gift of God
- Neo – New
- Nevada – Covered in snow
- Niel – Champion
Traditional Filipino names
What is a typical Filipino name? They are old–fashioned Filipino names, which are unique today since many people do not use them. The names below reflect the cultural heritage of the Philippines.
- Thaddeus – Having a heart
- Dominick – Lord
- Patrice – A patrician
- Guillermo – Will
- Marina – From the god mars
- Fabian – A bean
- Val – One who is strong and healthy
- Louie – Fame and war
- Marshall – A caretaker of horses / a steward
- Hilda – Battle, war
- Diana – Divine
- Therese – Harvester
- Latoya – Praised woman
- Erik – Eternal ruler
- Jam – A condiment or a musical get–together
- Yasu – Calm
- Qadan – Cliff
- Jory – Farmer
- Seiko – Force, truth
- Petit – Small
- Yuki – Snow or lucky
- Reid – Red-haired
- Calvin – Bald
Common Filipino names
Some Filipino names are common but are still wonderful and have stood the test of time. They have beautiful meanings, so people continue using them regardless of how common they have become.
- Althea – Wholesome, heal
- Andrea – Strong and brave
- Angel – Heavenly being
- Angela – Messenger of God
- Bituin – Star
- Blessica – Confer blessing
- Chesa – Celestial
- Jasmine – The national flower of the Philippines
- Lyka Mae – Pretty face
- Maricar – Combination of the names Maria and Carmen
- Natalie – Birthday of the Lord
- Norjannah – Variation of the combination of Nora and Joanna
- Princess – Royal daughter
- Samantha – Listens well
- Zenaida – Life of Zeus
- Aaron – Mountain of strength
- Adrian – Dark one
- Alexander – Defender of mankind
- Andres – Manly, warrior
- Antonio – Priceless one
- Carlos – Freeman
- Christian – Follower of Christ
- Christopher – Christ-bearer
- Emmanuel – God is with us
- Francisco – Freeman
- Ismael – God will hear
- Jose – God will increase
- Juan – God is gracious
- Luis – Famous warrior
- Manuel – God is with us
- Miguel – Who is like God?
- Rafael – God has healed
- Ramon – Wise protector
- Samuel – Heard by God
- Sebastian – Venerable, revered
- Victor – Conqueror
Filipino names are beautiful and are a reminder of the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines. The culture blends with other cultures, giving rise to names derived from Spanish, Italian, German, and English cultures. The above names have adorable meanings and are suitable for your baby girl or boy.
Source: Legit.ng