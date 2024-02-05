200+ Filipino names and their meanings for a child

Do you want to give your baby a Filipino name? As a parent, one of your noble responsibilities is naming your child. As simple as it may seem, child naming can be challenging if you do not have the right name in mind. There are many Filipino names to choose from, but it is essential to know what the name means.

The Philippines boasts a rich heritage due to the cultural assimilation of people from different communities. As a result, numerous languages are spoken, and many Filipino names are derived from the communities. Picking any name can be easy, but since the name will be a long–term identity for your baby, you should know what it means. Here is a compilation of Filipino baby girl and boy names with their meanings.

Best Filipino names for boys and girls

Filipino baby names are beautiful and unique; therefore, they are the best for your child to have a unique identity. They are drawn from different sources, including nature, seasons, days, cultures, and gods. While some names have become popular, others are unique and difficult to come by.

Filipino girl names

What is a good name for a Filipino girl? You can give your adorable daughter a cute name with interesting meanings.

Beautiful Filipino names for girls

A beautiful name shows how much you adore your little one. The name’s meaning will make her understand how much she is appreciated and loved. Here are name suggestions and meanings for girls.

Kristine – Christian

– Christian Nathalie – Christmas day

– Christmas day Sofia – Wisdom

– Wisdom Bernila – Blessed

– Blessed Carmelita – Garden

– Garden Christina – Follower of Christ

– Follower of Christ Evangeline – Bringer of good news

– Bringer of good news Maria – Beloved

– Beloved Odesa – Long journey

– Long journey Perlah – Pearl

– Pearl Reyna – Queen

– Queen Amparo – Protection, shelter

– Protection, shelter Cecilia – Blind

– Blind Divina – Divine, heavenly

– Divine, heavenly Liwayway – Dawn, daybreak

– Dawn, daybreak Maganda – Beautiful

– Beautiful Adhika – Honourable

– Honourable Bulawan – Gold, golden skin

– Gold, golden skin Dalisay – Pure

– Pure Hiraya – May your dreams come true

– May your dreams come true Ligaya – Brilliance

– Brilliance Milagros – Miracle

– Miracle Mildred – Mild strength

– Mild strength Minerva – Goddess of wisdom

– Goddess of wisdom Modesty – Without conceit

– Without conceit Moesha – Drawn out of the water

– Drawn out of the water Monique – Advisor

– Advisor Mulan – Wood orchid

– Wood orchid Myrna – High-spirited

– High-spirited Nichole – Victory of the people

– Victory of the people Nika – Bring victory

– Bring victory Nisha – Night

– Night Noemi – Beautiful, gentle

– Beautiful, gentle Norma – From the north

– From the north Owena – Desire born

– Desire born Page – Attendant

– Attendant Paloma – A dove

– A dove Panthea – All goddess

– All goddess Parisa – Like a fairy

– Like a fairy Paula – Small

– Small Perlita – Small pearls

– Small pearls Perpetua – Everlasting

– Everlasting Philomena – Strong friend

– Strong friend Quasar – Meteorite

– Meteorite Qing – Aqua coloured

– Aqua coloured Qamra – The moon

– The moon Purity – Unsullied, clean

– Unsullied, clean Posh – Elegant

– Elegant Portia – Roman clan name

– Roman clan name Pieta – Religious/piety

Unique Filipino names for girls

A unique name gives your girl a unique identity. Only a few people may have such a name; thus, it retains uniqueness. Make your baby girl feel special by choosing a Filipino name from this compilation.

Mayumi – Tender

– Tender Dari – Grace

– Grace Hiyas – Jewel

– Jewel Luningnig – Brilliance

– Brilliance Luwalhati – Glory, splendor

– Glory, splendor Amihan – Northwest wind

– Northwest wind Aurora – Dawn

– Dawn Charmaine – Charm

– Charm Diwa – Spirit, soul, essence

– Spirit, soul, essence Elmarie – Nice, gentle

– Nice, gentle Flordeliza – Flower

– Flower Marikit – Beautiful, pretty

– Beautiful, pretty Rizalina – Green field

– Green field Aiza – Noble woman

– Noble woman Charisse – Grace, beloved

– Grace, beloved Erlat – Intuition, helper

– Intuition, helper Imelda – Whole, universe

– Whole, universe Mahalina – To be fascinated

– To be fascinated Noymie – Pleasantness

– Pleasantness Riadel – You are a law unto itself

– You are a law unto itself Sampaguita – Jasmine flower

– Jasmine flower Cielo – Altar of the sky

– Altar of the sky Dulce – Sweet, candy

– Sweet, candy Elenita – Torch, light

– Torch, light Polly – Great sorrow

– Great sorrow Precious – Highly valued

– Highly valued Qacha – Flank

– Flank Quanda – Slender young tree

– Slender young tree Querida – Beloved

– Beloved Quinta – Fifth

– Fifth Quynh – Night blooming flower

– Night blooming flower Rach – Ewe

– Ewe Raheem – Compassionate

– Compassionate Ramona – Counsel protection

– Counsel protection Randolph – Shield wolf

– Shield wolf Ranjana – Entertaining

– Entertaining Rasha – Young gazelle

– Young gazelle Razi – My secret

– My secret Renata – Reborn

– Reborn Rhea – Flowing

– Flowing Rivera – Lives near the river

– Lives near the river Roberta – Bright fame

– Bright fame Roch – Rest

– Rest Rochelle – Little rock

– Little rock Rosalind – Pretty rose

– Pretty rose Rosanna – Gracious rose

– Gracious rose Rowena – Fame joy

– Fame joy Ruby – Red gemstone

– Red gemstone Safara – Fire

– Fire Selina – Moon

Filipino boy names

Naming a baby boy is a significant undertaking. You want a name that appeals to you, resonates with your culture, and is meaningful. There are many wonderful Filipino boy names with deep meanings you can consider for your son.

Popular Filipino names for male babies

What is the most popular Filipino boy's name? Do not hurt your head thinking about the best Filipino names for your son when there are many popular names you can choose from. The following are widely used boy names with interesting meanings you can give to your child.

Nathaniel – God has given

– God has given Gabriel – God is my strong man

– God is my strong man Ethan – Solid, firm, enduring

– Solid, firm, enduring Ezekiel – God will strengthen

– God will strengthen Angelo – Messenger

– Messenger Joshua – Yahweh is salvation

– Yahweh is salvation Kyle – Narrows, straight, channel

– Narrows, straight, channel Agustin – Exalted, venerable

– Exalted, venerable Crisanto – Golden flower

– Golden flower Hari – Brown, yellow, tawny

– Brown, yellow, tawny Kidlat – Lightning

– Lightning Makisig – Gallant, looking good, elegant

– Gallant, looking good, elegant Buhawi – Cyclone, whirlwind, tornado

– Cyclone, whirlwind, tornado Gregorio – Watchful, alert

– Watchful, alert Isagani – Bountiful harvest

– Bountiful harvest Sandro – Defender of men

– Defender of men Ricardo – Brave ruler

– Brave ruler Nimuel – Day of God

– Day of God Joselito – God will add

– God will add Brando – Sword

– Sword Ambrosio – Child of light

– Child of light Adonis – Extremely good–looking

– Extremely good–looking Armando – Man in the army, soldier

– Man in the army, soldier Everett – Wild boar herd

– Wild boar herd Farrell – Descendant of the man of valour

– Descendant of the man of valour Arnel – Powerful eagle, eagle ruler

– Powerful eagle, eagle ruler Balagtas – Trail blaze

– Trail blaze Bartolome – Son of a farmer

– Son of a farmer Benjamin – Son of my right hand

– Son of my right hand Brandon – From the Broom Hill

– From the Broom Hill Chandler – Candlemaker

– Candlemaker Chester – A fortress

– A fortress Daniel – God is my judge

– God is my judge Darius – Upholder of the good

– Upholder of the good Deither – Army of the people

– Army of the people Devon – From the tribe of Dumnonii

– From the tribe of Dumnonii Dionicio – God of wine and revelry

– God of wine and revelry Dylan – Son of the sea

– Son of the sea Edgardo – Spear wealth

– Spear wealth Edric – Prosperous ruler

– Prosperous ruler Edward – Wealthy guardian

– Wealthy guardian Eliseo – God is my salvation

– God is my salvation Enrique – Home ruler

– Home ruler Esteban – Crown

– Crown Fabio – Bean grower

– Bean grower Federico – Peaceful ruler

– Peaceful ruler Felipe – Horse lover

– Horse lover Ferdinand – To be courageous

Unique Filipino names for boys

For most parents, a unique name remains a top priority since they want their kid’s name to stand out. What are cute Filipino nicknames? Nicknames may be shortened forms of full names, which makes the names more unique. Some of the unique ones include:

Conrado – Brave counsel

– Brave counsel Eraño – New era

– New era Laurente – From Laurentum

– From Laurentum Ising – Gift of Isis

– Gift of Isis Omair – Long-lived, prosperous, populous

– Long-lived, prosperous, populous Vinusto – Devotee of the Roman goddess of love, Venus

– Devotee of the Roman goddess of love, Venus Alejandro – Defending men

– Defending men Benjia – Son of the south

– Son of the south Concordio – Harmony

– Harmony Elias – My God is Yahweh

– My God is Yahweh Ernesto – Serious

– Serious Himig – True, melody, tone

– True, melody, tone Javier – The new house

– The new house Rizalino – Wreak havoc

– Wreak havoc Topacio – Topaz

– Topaz Xael – From the sea

– From the sea Vergel – Orchard

– Orchard Sofronio – Self–controlled, sensible

– Self–controlled, sensible Samsodin – Sun of the religion

– Sun of the religion Jejomar – Jesus, Joseph, and Mary

– Jesus, Joseph, and Mary Efren – Doubly fruitful

– Doubly fruitful Rodrigo – Famous ruler

– Famous ruler Bato – Rock, pebble, stone, boulder, gemstone

– Rock, pebble, stone, boulder, gemstone Fernando – Adventurous, daring

– Adventurous, daring Frank – Truthful

– Truthful Gareth – spear rule

– spear rule Garfield – The triangular field

– The triangular field Genaro – January

– January Geoffrey – God of peace

– God of peace Gerard – Brave with a spear

– Brave with a spear Gian – God is gracious

– God is gracious Gilberto – Bright pledge

– Bright pledge Gremaine – A brother

– A brother Harvey – Battle warrior

– Battle warrior Hayden – From the hay downs

– From the hay downs Hector – Steadfast, anchor

– Steadfast, anchor Heinrich – Ruler of the home

– Ruler of the home Hercules – Glory of Hera

– Glory of Hera Horace – Timekeeper

– Timekeeper Howell – Seeing clearly

– Seeing clearly Humphrey – Peaceful warrior

– Peaceful warrior Ishmael – God will hear

– God will hear Israel – Wrestled with God

– Wrestled with God Ivan – God is gracious

– God is gracious Jacob – Supplanter

– Supplanter Jaguar – Big spotted feline

– Big spotted feline Jared – Descendent

– Descendent Jed – Friend of God

– Friend of God Jericho – Moon City

Unisex Filipino names

Some Filipino names are gender–neutral and, therefore, can suit both girls and boys. If you want a name for your kid that does not suggest their gender, here is a compilation of unisex Filipino names.

Savanna – From the open grassy plain

– From the open grassy plain Roosevelt – From the field of roses

– From the field of roses Alberto – One who is noble and bright

– One who is noble and bright Esmeralda – Emerald

– Emerald Maxim – The greatest

– The greatest Tamika – People

– People Randy – Diminutive form of Randall

– Diminutive form of Randall Denise – A follower of Dionysus

– A follower of Dionysus Iris – Rainbow

– Rainbow Piper – Flute player

– Flute player Mariana – Bitter, as in a bitterly

– Bitter, as in a bitterly Thea – Gift of God

– Gift of God Ula – Jewel of the sea

– Jewel of the sea Vivian – Lively woman

– Lively woman Shantell – Stony place

– Stony place Gabriela – Female form of Gabriel, meaning God is my strength

– Female form of Gabriel, meaning God is my strength Leilani – Heavenly blossoms

– Heavenly blossoms Ronda – Grand

– Grand Beverly – Meadow of beavers

– Meadow of beavers Pluto – Roman god of the underworld

– Roman god of the underworld Cathleen – Pure

– Pure Mauricio – Moor

– Moor Sienna – Reddish brown

– Reddish brown Herbert – Bright army

– Bright army Joaquin – Raised by Yahweh

– Raised by Yahweh Jerusalem – Heritage of peace

– Heritage of peace Julian – Downy

– Downy July – The month of July

– The month of July Kana – Powerful

– Powerful Kelly – Bright-headed

– Bright-headed Kendi – The loved one

– The loved one Kin – Golden

– Golden Kirana – Beautiful sunbeam

– Beautiful sunbeam Kristian – Christian

– Christian Laurence – Laurel

– Laurel Leigh – Field

– Field Leslie – Joy

– Joy Lindsey – From the lake settlement island

– From the lake settlement island Logan – From the hollow

– From the hollow Lucky – Fortunate

– Fortunate Magan – Pearl

– Pearl Manila – Jewel of a son

– Jewel of a son March – The month of March

– The month of March Marinel – Of the sea

– Of the sea Matias – Gift of God

– Gift of God Neo – New

– New Nevada – Covered in snow

– Covered in snow Niel – Champion

Traditional Filipino names

What is a typical Filipino name? They are old–fashioned Filipino names, which are unique today since many people do not use them. The names below reflect the cultural heritage of the Philippines.

Thaddeus – Having a heart

– Having a heart Dominick – Lord

– Lord Patrice – A patrician

– A patrician Guillermo – Will

– Will Marina – From the god mars

– From the god mars Fabian – A bean

– A bean Val – One who is strong and healthy

– One who is strong and healthy Louie – Fame and war

– Fame and war Marshall – A caretaker of horses / a steward

– A caretaker of horses / a steward Hilda – Battle, war

– Battle, war Diana – Divine

– Divine Therese – Harvester

– Harvester Latoya – Praised woman

– Praised woman Erik – Eternal ruler

– Eternal ruler Jam – A condiment or a musical get–together

– A condiment or a musical get–together Yasu – Calm

– Calm Qadan – Cliff

– Cliff Jory – Farmer

– Farmer Seiko – Force, truth

– Force, truth Petit – Small

– Small Yuki – Snow or lucky

– Snow or lucky Reid – Red-haired

– Red-haired Calvin – Bald

Common Filipino names

Some Filipino names are common but are still wonderful and have stood the test of time. They have beautiful meanings, so people continue using them regardless of how common they have become.

Althea – Wholesome, heal

– Wholesome, heal Andrea – Strong and brave

– Strong and brave Angel – Heavenly being

– Heavenly being Angela – Messenger of God

– Messenger of God Bituin – Star

– Star Blessica – Confer blessing

– Confer blessing Chesa – Celestial

– Celestial Jasmine – The national flower of the Philippines

– The national flower of the Philippines Lyka Mae – Pretty face

– Pretty face Maricar – Combination of the names Maria and Carmen

– Combination of the names Maria and Carmen Natalie – Birthday of the Lord

– Birthday of the Lord Norjannah – Variation of the combination of Nora and Joanna

– Variation of the combination of Nora and Joanna Princess – Royal daughter

– Royal daughter Samantha – Listens well

– Listens well Zenaida – Life of Zeus

– Life of Zeus Aaron – Mountain of strength

– Mountain of strength Adrian – Dark one

– Dark one Alexander – Defender of mankind

– Defender of mankind Andres – Manly, warrior

– Manly, warrior Antonio – Priceless one

– Priceless one Carlos – Freeman

– Freeman Christian – Follower of Christ

– Follower of Christ Christopher – Christ-bearer

– Christ-bearer Emmanuel – God is with us

– God is with us Francisco – Freeman

– Freeman Ismael – God will hear

– God will hear Jose – God will increase

– God will increase Juan – God is gracious

– God is gracious Luis – Famous warrior

– Famous warrior Manuel – God is with us

– God is with us Miguel – Who is like God?

– Who is like God? Rafael – God has healed

– God has healed Ramon – Wise protector

– Wise protector Samuel – Heard by God

– Heard by God Sebastian – Venerable, revered

– Venerable, revered Victor – Conqueror

Filipino names are beautiful and are a reminder of the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines. The culture blends with other cultures, giving rise to names derived from Spanish, Italian, German, and English cultures. The above names have adorable meanings and are suitable for your baby girl or boy.

