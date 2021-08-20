100+ girl names that start with M, their meanings and origins
Some parents choose names for their children long before they are due to be born. Others may require more time because deciding on a name for your child might be difficult. There are many choices, and your child's name will be with them for the rest of their life. Would you like to give your child a name that starts with M? Check out these lovely girl names that start with M for your precious kid.
Below is a list of baby girl names that start with M.
What are unique girl names that start with M?
There are many M girl names you can always consider picking. They include:
- Maat - Concept of laws (Ancient Egyptian origin)
- Maata - A lady (Maori)
- Mabel - Lovable (Latin)
- Macaria - A mythological figure (Greek)
- Macey - Weapon (French)
- Machi - Ten thousand (Japanese)
- Mackenzie - Child of the wise leader (Scottish)
- Madalynn - Woman of Magdala
- Madeira - An island off the African coast or fortified wine (Portuguese)
- Madeleine - A woman from the village of Magdala (French)
- Madeline - A woman from the village of Magdala (Hebrew)
- Madge - Pearl or child of light (Old English)
- Madhu - Honey (Hindu)
- Madhur - Sweet (Hindu)
- Madilyn - Woman of Magdala (Old English)
- Madison - Mad's son (Old English)
- Madonna - From a title of the Virgin Mary (Italian)
- Madra - Mother (Spanish )
- Madri - Wife of Pandu (Indian)
Beautiful girl names starting with M
Here are some of the most frequently used female names that start with M.
- Madrona - A noblewoman(Latin)
- Mae - Mother(Old English)
- Maeson - Stoneworker (Old English)
- Maeve - Intoxicating (Irish and Gaelic)
- Magara - Child of constantly cries (Rhodesian)
- Magda - A woman from the village of Magdala (German)
- Magdalene - Woman of Magdala (Hebrew)
- Magena - The coming moon (Native American)
- Magenta - A colour name (Italian)
- Maggie - Pearl (Old English)
- Magna - Strong (Norse)
- Magnilda - Strong battle maiden (German)
- Magnolia - A flower named (French)
- Maha - Wild cow or beautiful eyes (Arabic)
- Mahala - Tenderness (Hebrew)
- Mahalia - Tenderness (Hebrew)
- Mahlah - Infirmity (Hebrew)
- Mahta - Moon-like or a beauty (Persian)
- Mahwah - Beautiful (Native American)
- Mai - Brightness or blossom (Japanese and Vietnamese)
- Maia - Brave or confident (Maori)
- Maira - Moon (Arabic)
- Mairead - Pearl (Irish)
- Maisie - Pearl (French)
- Maitane - Dearly loved (Old English)
- Maitea - Love (Spanish)
- Maitland - Bad-tempered (Old English)
- Maj - Pearl (Swedish)
- Majella - Italian saint (Italian)
- Majesta - The majestic one (Latin)
Cool M names for girls
These cool names include:
- Majida - The illustrious one (Arabic)
- Makani - The wind (Hawaiian)
- Makayla - who resembles God (Hebrew)
- Makenna - Happy one (Irish and African)
- Makiko - Child of Maki (Japanese)
- Malak - An angel (Arabic)
- Malati - A jasmine flower (Sanskrit)
- Malaya - Free (Spanish)
- Malca - Queen (Hebrew)
- Mali - Full or rich (Arabic)
- Malia - Of the sea (Hawaii)
- Maliah - Wished for a child (Hawaii)
- Maliha - Strong or beautiful (Hindu)
- Malika - The feminine form of Malik (Arabic)
- Malila - Salmon going fast upstream (Miwok Indian)
- Malina - Tower (Hebrew)
- Malitta - Honey-sweet (Greek)
- Malka - Queen (Hebrew)
- Mallana - A canoe (Aboriginal)
- Mallory - Ill-omened (French)
- Malu - Peacefulness (Hawaiian)
- Malva - Soft and tender (Greek)
- Malvina - The smooth-browed one (Gaelic)
- Mamiko - Child of Mami (Japanese)
- Mamta - Mother’s love for child or wife of sage Asija (Hindu)
- Manaen - A comforter or leader (Hebrew)
- Mandalin - Stringed instrument (Italian)
- Mandaline - Worthy of love (Latin)
- Manoah - Rest or peace (Hebrew)
- Manuelita - God is with us (Spanish)
Adorable M girl names
If you are looking for that perfect name to give your girl, here are some great ideas:
- Manya - Small (Aboriginal)
- Mara - Bitter (Hebrew)
- Marcella - Belonging to Mars (Latin)
- Marcia - Belonging to Mars (Latin)
- Margaret - Pearl (Greek)
- Margot - Margarites (Greek)
- Maria - Bitter (Latin)
- Mariah - The Lord is my teacher (Latin)
- Mariana - Drop of the sea (Spanish)
- Marie - Star of the sea (Latin)
- Marilyn - Rebellion or wished-for child (Hebrew)
- Marissa - Drop of the sea (Hebrew)
- Marlene - High tower (Greek)
- Marley - Pleasant wood (Old English)
- Martha - Mistress or the lady (Latin and Ancient Greek)
- Mary - Bitterness or Rebelliousness (Aramaic and Hebrew)
- Matilda - Strength in battle(Germanic)
- Maureen - Bitter (Irish)
- Maya - Illusion (Hindu)
- Mayoko - Child of Mayo (Japanese)
- Mayra - Wonderful (Spanish)
- Mayrah - Spring (Aboriginal)
- Maysa - She who walks gracefully (Arabic)
- Mayuko - Child of Mayu (Japanese)
- Megan - Pearl (Welsh)
- Meghana - Raincloud (Hindu)
- Mehitabel - God is our joy (Hebrew)
- Mei - Great one (Latin)
What are some female M names?
Below are adorable and unique M names for girls.
- Meinwen - Fair and slender (Welsh)
- Meira - Light (Hebrew)
- Melanie - Blackness or dark (Greek)
- Melek - An angel (Arabic)
- Melia - A mythological nymph (Greek)
- Melina - Gentle (Greek)
- Melissa - Honey bee (Greek)
- Melody - Song tune (Greek)
- Mena - Mother of Menaka (Hindu)
- Menaka - Celestial damsel (Hindu)
- Menorah - Candlestick (Hebrew)
- Menuha - Tranquility (Hebrew)
- Mercedes - Merciful (Spanish)
- Meredith - Great lord (Welsh)
- Meryl - Bright sea (Celtic)
- Mhara - Special light (Egyptian)
- Mia - Mine (Italian and Spanish)
- Miah - The moon (Aboriginal)
- Miakoda - Power of the moon (Native American)
- Michaela - Feminine form of Michael (Hebrew)
- Michal - A brook (Hebrew)
- Michel - Feminine form of Michael (French)
- Michelle - Who is like God (French)
- Michi - Righteous (Japanese)
- Midori - Green (Japanese)
- Migina - Moon returning (Omaha Indian)
- Mignon - Sweet and dainty (French)
- Mihoko - Child of Mihoko (Japanese)
- Mika - The new moon (Japanese)
- Mikaela - Who resembles God (French)
- Mila - Beloved (Slavic)
- Milagros - Miracles or woman of miracles (Spanish)
- Milani - From the middle of the plain (Latin)
- Mildred - Gentle-strength (Old English)
- Millie - Industrious (multiple origins)
- Mindy - Love (German)
- Minerva - Goddess of wisdom (Latin)
- Miranda - Admirable or wonderful (Latin)
- Miriam - Bitter (Hebrew)
- Molly - Bitter (Hebrew)
- Monica - To advise (Ancient African and Latin)
- Morgan - Sea protector (Welsh)
- Myra - Admirable (Old English)
Prettiest Black girl names that start with M
Here are some of the most popular baby girl names, primarily of African descent.
- Maanan - Fourth-born child
- Mable - Lovable
- Madeline - Might
- Madihah - Praiseworthy
- Mafaune - Soil
- Maggie - A pearl
- Maizah - Discerning
- Majidah - Glorious
- Makeda - After the queen of Ethiopia
- Malak - Angel
- Maliaka - Queen, of high attributes
- Malory - Ill-fated luck
- Mama - Born on Saturday
- Manar - Guiding light
- Mande - First day
- Mandisa - Sweet
- Mansa - Third-born child
- Maram - Aspiration
- Marcy - Brave
- Margaret - A pearl
- Marie - Sea of bitterness
- Marjani - Named for the beautiful coral
- Marla - Descendent of Mary
- Mary - Sea of bitterness
- Masani - Has the gap between teeth
- Masika - Born during the rainy season
- Mawusi - In the hands of God
- Mbafor - Born on a market day
- Mbeke - Born on Sunday
- Melinda - Honey
- Melodie - Song-like
- Mesi - Water
- Michelle - Who is like God?
- Misty - Covered with mist
- Mkiwa - Orphaned child
- Modupe - I am grateful
- Mogbeyi - This one is my joy
- Monica - Solitary
- Monifa - I have luck
- Moniqua - Wise
- Monique - Solitary
- Montsho - Black
- Mosi - The first-born
- Mpho - Gift
- Msiba - Born during mourning
- Mudiwa - Beloved
- Mukamutara - Born during a king's reign
- Mukarramma - Honored
- Mulekwa - Child who has no father
- Mumbejja - Princess
- Muna - Wish
- Muteteli - Dainty
- Muzaana - The wife of a prince
- Mwaka - Born during a farming season
- Mwamuila - Born during the war
- Mwanaidi - Born during the Idd festival
- Mwanawa - First-born child
- Mwanjaa - Born during a famine
- Mwasaa - Born on time
- Mya - Emerald
- Myra - Fragrant oil
- Mystique - Air of mystery
There are numerous girl names that begin with the letter M to consider. Which of the options above girl names that start with M was your personal favourite?
