100+ girl names that start with M, their meanings and origins

Some parents choose names for their children long before they are due to be born. Others may require more time because deciding on a name for your child might be difficult. There are many choices, and your child's name will be with them for the rest of their life. Would you like to give your child a name that starts with M? Check out these lovely girl names that start with M for your precious kid.

Below is a list of baby girl names that start with M.

What are unique girl names that start with M?

There are many M girl names you can always consider picking. They include:

Maat - Concept of laws (Ancient Egyptian origin)

- Concept of laws (Ancient Egyptian origin) Maata - A lady (Maori)

- A lady (Maori) Mabel - Lovable (Latin)

- Lovable (Latin) Macaria - A mythological figure (Greek)

- A mythological figure (Greek) Macey - Weapon (French)

- Weapon (French) Machi - Ten thousand (Japanese)

- Ten thousand (Japanese) Mackenzie - Child of the wise leader (Scottish)

- Child of the wise leader (Scottish) Madalynn - Woman of Magdala

- Woman of Magdala Madeira - An island off the African coast or fortified wine (Portuguese)

- An island off the African coast or fortified wine (Portuguese) Madeleine - A woman from the village of Magdala (French)

- A woman from the village of Magdala (French) Madeline - A woman from the village of Magdala (Hebrew)

- A woman from the village of Magdala (Hebrew) Madge - Pearl or child of light (Old English)

- Pearl or child of light (Old English) Madhu - Honey (Hindu)

- Honey (Hindu) Madhur - Sweet (Hindu)

- Sweet (Hindu) Madilyn - Woman of Magdala (Old English)

- Woman of Magdala (Old English) Madison - Mad's son (Old English)

- Mad's son (Old English) Madonna - From a title of the Virgin Mary (Italian)

- From a title of the Virgin Mary (Italian) Madra - Mother (Spanish )

- Mother (Spanish ) Madri - Wife of Pandu (Indian)

Beautiful girl names starting with M

Here are some of the most frequently used female names that start with M.

Madrona - A noblewoman(Latin)

- A noblewoman(Latin) Mae - Mother(Old English)

- Mother(Old English) Maeson - Stoneworker (Old English)

- Stoneworker (Old English) Maeve - Intoxicating (Irish and Gaelic)

- Intoxicating (Irish and Gaelic) Magara - Child of constantly cries (Rhodesian)

- Child of constantly cries (Rhodesian) Magda - A woman from the village of Magdala (German)

- A woman from the village of Magdala (German) Magdalene - Woman of Magdala (Hebrew)

- Woman of Magdala (Hebrew) Magena - The coming moon (Native American)

- The coming moon (Native American) Magenta - A colour name (Italian)

- A colour name (Italian) Maggie - Pearl (Old English)

- Pearl (Old English) Magna - Strong (Norse)

- Strong (Norse) Magnilda - Strong battle maiden (German)

- Strong battle maiden (German) Magnolia - A flower named (French)

- A flower named (French) Maha - Wild cow or beautiful eyes (Arabic)

- Wild cow or beautiful eyes (Arabic) Mahala - Tenderness (Hebrew)

- Tenderness (Hebrew) Mahalia - Tenderness (Hebrew)

- Tenderness (Hebrew) Mahlah - Infirmity (Hebrew)

- Infirmity (Hebrew) Mahta - Moon-like or a beauty (Persian)

- Moon-like or a beauty (Persian) Mahwah - Beautiful (Native American)

- Beautiful (Native American) Mai - Brightness or blossom (Japanese and Vietnamese)

- Brightness or blossom (Japanese and Vietnamese) Maia - Brave or confident (Maori)

- Brave or confident (Maori) Maira - Moon (Arabic)

- Moon (Arabic) Mairead - Pearl (Irish)

- Pearl (Irish) Maisie - Pearl (French)

- Pearl (French) Maitane - Dearly loved (Old English)

- Dearly loved (Old English) Maitea - Love (Spanish)

- Love (Spanish) Maitland - Bad-tempered (Old English)

- Bad-tempered (Old English) Maj - Pearl (Swedish)

- Pearl (Swedish) Majella - Italian saint (Italian)

- Italian saint (Italian) Majesta - The majestic one (Latin)

Cool M names for girls

These cool names include:

Majida - The illustrious one (Arabic)

- The illustrious one (Arabic) Makani - The wind (Hawaiian)

- The wind (Hawaiian) Makayla - who resembles God (Hebrew)

- who resembles God (Hebrew) Makenna - Happy one (Irish and African)

- Happy one (Irish and African) Makiko - Child of Maki (Japanese)

- Child of Maki (Japanese) Malak - An angel (Arabic)

- An angel (Arabic) Malati - A jasmine flower (Sanskrit)

- A jasmine flower (Sanskrit) Malaya - Free (Spanish)

- Free (Spanish) Malca - Queen (Hebrew)

- Queen (Hebrew) Mali - Full or rich (Arabic)

- Full or rich (Arabic) Malia - Of the sea (Hawaii)

- Of the sea (Hawaii) Maliah - Wished for a child (Hawaii)

- Wished for a child (Hawaii) Maliha - Strong or beautiful (Hindu)

- Strong or beautiful (Hindu) Malika - The feminine form of Malik (Arabic)

- The feminine form of Malik (Arabic) Malila - Salmon going fast upstream (Miwok Indian)

- Salmon going fast upstream (Miwok Indian) Malina - Tower (Hebrew)

- Tower (Hebrew) Malitta - Honey-sweet (Greek)

- Honey-sweet (Greek) Malka - Queen (Hebrew)

- Queen (Hebrew) Mallana - A canoe (Aboriginal)

- A canoe (Aboriginal) Mallory - Ill-omened (French)

- Ill-omened (French) Malu - Peacefulness (Hawaiian)

- Peacefulness (Hawaiian) Malva - Soft and tender (Greek)

- Soft and tender (Greek) Malvina - The smooth-browed one (Gaelic)

- The smooth-browed one (Gaelic) Mamiko - Child of Mami (Japanese)

- Child of Mami (Japanese) Mamta - Mother’s love for child or wife of sage Asija (Hindu)

- Mother’s love for child or wife of sage Asija (Hindu) Manaen - A comforter or leader (Hebrew)

- A comforter or leader (Hebrew) Mandalin - Stringed instrument (Italian)

- Stringed instrument (Italian) Mandaline - Worthy of love (Latin)

- Worthy of love (Latin) Manoah - Rest or peace (Hebrew)

- Rest or peace (Hebrew) Manuelita - God is with us (Spanish)

Adorable M girl names

If you are looking for that perfect name to give your girl, here are some great ideas:

Manya - Small (Aboriginal)

- Small (Aboriginal) Mara - Bitter (Hebrew)

- Bitter (Hebrew) Marcella - Belonging to Mars (Latin)

- Belonging to Mars (Latin) Marcia - Belonging to Mars (Latin)

- Belonging to Mars (Latin) Margaret - Pearl (Greek)

- Pearl (Greek) Margot - Margarites (Greek)

- Margarites (Greek) Maria - Bitter (Latin)

- Bitter (Latin) Mariah - The Lord is my teacher (Latin)

- The Lord is my teacher (Latin) Mariana - Drop of the sea (Spanish)

- Drop of the sea (Spanish) Marie - Star of the sea (Latin)

- Star of the sea (Latin) Marilyn - Rebellion or wished-for child (Hebrew)

- Rebellion or wished-for child (Hebrew) Marissa - Drop of the sea (Hebrew)

- Drop of the sea (Hebrew) Marlene - High tower (Greek)

- High tower (Greek) Marley - Pleasant wood (Old English)

- Pleasant wood (Old English) Martha - Mistress or the lady (Latin and Ancient Greek)

- Mistress or the lady (Latin and Ancient Greek) Mary - Bitterness or Rebelliousness (Aramaic and Hebrew)

- Bitterness or Rebelliousness (Aramaic and Hebrew) Matilda - Strength in battle(Germanic)

- Strength in battle(Germanic) Maureen - Bitter (Irish)

- Bitter (Irish) Maya - Illusion (Hindu)

- Illusion (Hindu) Mayoko - Child of Mayo (Japanese)

- Child of Mayo (Japanese) Mayra - Wonderful (Spanish)

- Wonderful (Spanish) Mayrah - Spring (Aboriginal)

- Spring (Aboriginal) Maysa - She who walks gracefully (Arabic)

- She who walks gracefully (Arabic) Mayuko - Child of Mayu (Japanese)

- Child of Mayu (Japanese) Megan - Pearl (Welsh)

- Pearl (Welsh) Meghana - Raincloud (Hindu)

- Raincloud (Hindu) Mehitabel - God is our joy (Hebrew)

- God is our joy (Hebrew) Mei - Great one (Latin)

What are some female M names?

Below are adorable and unique M names for girls.

Meinwen - Fair and slender (Welsh)

- Fair and slender (Welsh) Meira - Light (Hebrew)

- Light (Hebrew) Melanie - Blackness or dark (Greek)

- Blackness or dark (Greek) Melek - An angel (Arabic)

- An angel (Arabic) Melia - A mythological nymph (Greek)

- A mythological nymph (Greek) Melina - Gentle (Greek)

- Gentle (Greek) Melissa - Honey bee (Greek)

- Honey bee (Greek) Melody - Song tune (Greek)

- Song tune (Greek) Mena - Mother of Menaka (Hindu)

- Mother of Menaka (Hindu) Menaka - Celestial damsel (Hindu)

- Celestial damsel (Hindu) Menorah - Candlestick (Hebrew)

- Candlestick (Hebrew) Menuha - Tranquility (Hebrew)

- Tranquility (Hebrew) Mercedes - Merciful (Spanish)

- Merciful (Spanish) Meredith - Great lord (Welsh)

- Great lord (Welsh) Meryl - Bright sea (Celtic)

- Bright sea (Celtic) Mhara - Special light (Egyptian)

- Special light (Egyptian) Mia - Mine (Italian and Spanish)

- Mine (Italian and Spanish) Miah - The moon (Aboriginal)

- The moon (Aboriginal) Miakoda - Power of the moon (Native American)

- Power of the moon (Native American) Michaela - Feminine form of Michael (Hebrew)

- Feminine form of Michael (Hebrew) Michal - A brook (Hebrew)

- A brook (Hebrew) Michel - Feminine form of Michael (French)

- Feminine form of Michael (French) Michelle - Who is like God (French)

- Who is like God (French) Michi - Righteous (Japanese)

- Righteous (Japanese) Midori - Green (Japanese)

- Green (Japanese) Migina - Moon returning (Omaha Indian)

- Moon returning (Omaha Indian) Mignon - Sweet and dainty (French)

- Sweet and dainty (French) Mihoko - Child of Mihoko (Japanese)

- Child of Mihoko (Japanese) Mika - The new moon (Japanese)

- The new moon (Japanese) Mikaela - Who resembles God (French)

- Who resembles God (French) Mila - Beloved (Slavic)

- Beloved (Slavic) Milagros - Miracles or woman of miracles (Spanish)

- Miracles or woman of miracles (Spanish) Milani - From the middle of the plain (Latin)

- From the middle of the plain (Latin) Mildred - Gentle-strength (Old English)

- Gentle-strength (Old English) Millie - Industrious (multiple origins)

- Industrious (multiple origins) Mindy - Love (German)

- Love (German) Minerva - Goddess of wisdom (Latin)

- Goddess of wisdom (Latin) Miranda - Admirable or wonderful (Latin)

- Admirable or wonderful (Latin) Miriam - Bitter (Hebrew)

- Bitter (Hebrew) Molly - Bitter (Hebrew)

- Bitter (Hebrew) Monica - To advise (Ancient African and Latin)

- To advise (Ancient African and Latin) Morgan - Sea protector (Welsh)

- Sea protector (Welsh) Myra - Admirable (Old English)

Prettiest Black girl names that start with M

Here are some of the most popular baby girl names, primarily of African descent.

Maanan - Fourth-born child

- Fourth-born child Mable - Lovable

- Lovable Madeline - Might

- Might Madihah - Praiseworthy

- Praiseworthy Mafaune - Soil

- Soil Maggie - A pearl

- A pearl Maizah - Discerning

- Discerning Majidah - Glorious

- Glorious Makeda - After the queen of Ethiopia

- After the queen of Ethiopia Malak - Angel

- Angel Maliaka - Queen, of high attributes

- Queen, of high attributes Malory - Ill-fated luck

- Ill-fated luck Mama - Born on Saturday

- Born on Saturday Manar - Guiding light

- Guiding light Mande - First day

- First day Mandisa - Sweet

- Sweet Mansa - Third-born child

- Third-born child Maram - Aspiration

- Aspiration Marcy - Brave

- Brave Margaret - A pearl

- A pearl Marie - Sea of bitterness

- Sea of bitterness Marjani - Named for the beautiful coral

- Named for the beautiful coral Marla - Descendent of Mary

- Descendent of Mary Mary - Sea of bitterness

- Sea of bitterness Masani - Has the gap between teeth

- Has the gap between teeth Masika - Born during the rainy season

- Born during the rainy season Mawusi - In the hands of God

- In the hands of God Mbafor - Born on a market day

- Born on a market day Mbeke - Born on Sunday

- Born on Sunday Melinda - Honey

- Honey Melodie - Song-like

- Song-like Mesi - Water

- Water Michelle - Who is like God?

- Who is like God? Misty - Covered with mist

- Covered with mist Mkiwa - Orphaned child

- Orphaned child Modupe - I am grateful

- I am grateful Mogbeyi - This one is my joy

- This one is my joy Monica - Solitary

- Solitary Monifa - I have luck

- I have luck Moniqua - Wise

- Wise Monique - Solitary

- Solitary Montsho - Black

- Black Mosi - The first-born

- The first-born Mpho - Gift

- Gift Msiba - Born during mourning

- Born during mourning Mudiwa - Beloved

- Beloved Mukamutara - Born during a king's reign

- Born during a king's reign Mukarramma - Honored

- Honored Mulekwa - Child who has no father

- Child who has no father Mumbejja - Princess

- Princess Muna - Wish

- Wish Muteteli - Dainty

- Dainty Muzaana - The wife of a prince

- The wife of a prince Mwaka - Born during a farming season

- Born during a farming season Mwamuila - Born during the war

- Born during the war Mwanaidi - Born during the Idd festival

- Born during the Idd festival Mwanawa - First-born child

- First-born child Mwanjaa - Born during a famine

- Born during a famine Mwasaa - Born on time

- Born on time Mya - Emerald

- Emerald Myra - Fragrant oil

- Fragrant oil Mystique - Air of mystery

There are numerous girl names that begin with the letter M to consider. Which of the options above girl names that start with M was your personal favourite?

