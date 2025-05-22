Zac Efron's girlfriend at the moment remains unknown, as the actor is reportedly single. However, Zac Efron's girlfriend history includes high-profile names like Vanessa Hudgens, Lily Collins, and Vanessa Valladares. Have a closer look at his most talked-about relationships over the years.

Zac Efron is seen arriving at the National Board of Review 2024 Awards Gala (L). Zac attends the world premiere of Netflix's "A Family Affair" (R). Photo: Gilbert, Charley Gallay (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The actor is not dating anyone as of May 2025.

Zac Efron's most notable and longest relationship was with High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens from 2005 to 2010 .

co-star . Zac Efron has been linked to high-profile women, including Sarah Bro, Alexandra Daddario, Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Rodriguez, and Lily Collins.

Profile summary

Full name Zachary David Alexander Efron Gender Male Date of birth 18 October 1987 Age 37 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth San Luis Obispo, California, United States Current residence Tomewin, New South Wales, Australia Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Father David Efron Mother Starla Baskett Siblings 2 Relationship status Single High School Arroyo Grande High School Collage Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts Profession Actor Instagram @zacefron X (Twitter) @zacefron Facebook @ZacEfron

Who is Zac Efron's girlfriend now?

The Hollywood star is single as of May 2025. His last publicly known romance was with Australian model Vanessa Valladores, which ended in April 2021. Since then, the actor has kept his personal life out of the spotlight, choosing to focus on his career and personal development.

In a 2022 interview with Men's Health, Efron shared that he was prioritising self-fulfilment and getting back into his rhythm. He stated:

I’ve really been taking time to focus on, you know, self-fulfillment and trying to find my groove. I know that probably when I meet the right person, it’s going to be when I least expect it.

Exploring Zac Efron's dating history

While the American actor is single at the time of writing, he has been linked with high-profile women. Here is an in-depth look at Zac Efron's ex-girlfriend list.

Vanessa Hudges (2005–2010)

Actors Vanessa Hudgens (L) and Zac Efron arrive at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Charlie St. Cloud". Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Zac Efron's first high-profile relationship was with High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens. The pair met in 2005 and began dating when they were 17. Zac and Vanessa were together for five years, dating throughout the High School Musical film trilogy and continuing their relationship for a few years after the final movie premiered in 2008.

Zac and Vanessa had a mutual breakup in 2010. Vanessa spoke about their relationship in 2022 during an appearance on the Awards Chatter podcast. She said:

It was this massive phenomenon and [all] eyes were on me. And it’s just a really weird foreign thing to go through. And by being in a relationship, it kind of kept me stabilized and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well.

She added:

I went through a phase when I was really mean because I was so fed up. Girls were running after [Zac], and I was giving them death stares. Then I realized that’s not what that’s about.

While fame was seen as the reason for the split, Vanessa also revealed that long distance was a factor. She spoke about this during an interview with Shape as reported by People, stating:

Long-distance relationships are hard no matter what. Unfortunately, there wasn’t an app for that. When you don’t have face-to-face time, it’s just different. Having an iPhone helped, but it wasn’t the same.

Lily Collins (2012)

Actors Lily Collins and Zac Efron attend the screening of "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Zac and the American actress, Lily Collins, are reported to have dated briefly in 2012. They were first linked in February 2012 when they were snapped holding hands at STK restaurant during a friend's birthday party.

The two were later seen together on several occasions, such as when they were spotted leaving Soho House in West Hollywood following a Valentine's Day dinner. In June 2012, a source revealed to Glamour that the pair had parted ways.

They’re no longer together... it was just a casual thing and it fizzled…They were never in the same place at the same time.

In 2013, rumours spread that Zac and Lily had rekindled their romance after they were spotted on a trip to Disneyland, where they were seen holding hands while strolling through the amusement park.

The two reunited professionally in 2019, when they starred in the Netflix film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Zac played the role of a serial killer, Ted Bundy and Lily as Elizabeth Kloepfer.

Michelle Rodriguez (2014)

Michelle Rodriguez during the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Rumours spread that Michelle Rodriguez and Zac Efron were dating in early July 2014 after the two were seen getting cosy during a vacation in Sardinia, Italy. However, their relationship didn’t last long, as they parted ways in late August 2014.

A source disclosed to Hollywood Life that one reason behind the breakup was that Michelle viewed the relationship as casual, whereas Efron was reportedly more emotionally committed.

Zac has an addicting personality, which rolls over to his women. He invests into something and falls hard — fast. He really fell hard for Michelle, and she wanted to just have fun and not have a super serious relationship. Plus, Michelle is interested more in women than men — so that was an issue as well.

Sami Miró (Late 2014–April 2016)

Sami Miro at a H&M Block Party. Photo: Marsha Bernstein

Source: Getty Images

After breaking up with Michelle Rodriguez, the actor fell in love with the American businesswoman Sami Miró. The two dated for almost two years. They met in October 2014 and maintained a low-profile relationship, occasionally posting moments together on social media.

In a 2015 interview with Elle, Sami disclosed the challenges of dating someone in the public eye. Below is part of what she mentioned:

It kind of just comes with the territory, and I know there's no really changing that, so you have to just embrace it...I'm not trying to hide anything in my life. If I was dating someone who wasn't in the limelight, I might have more photos on [Instagram] of our relationship, but I do think it's important. I mean, it's what is going on in my life, and I think that my social media can still represent that.

The couple’s final public appearance together was at the MTV Movie Awards in April 2016. Shortly after, Efron deleted photos of Sami from his Instagram and unfollowed her, hinting at a breakup. A source told E! News that the split was due to distance and conflicting work schedules.

It wasn’t an easy breakup. Distance and work schedules got in the way with their relationship, and Zac wanted to focus on his career.

Alexandra Daddario (2017)

Alexandra Daddario and Zac Efron visit the Magic FM studio. Photo: Ian Gavan

Source: Getty Images

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario sparked dating rumours in 2017 after co-starring in the film Baywatch. Their on-screen chemistry and frequent joint appearances during the film's promotions made fans believe they were dating in real life.

However, Daddario denied the rumours and claimed they work closely together and are good friends. She mentioned this during an interview with E! News in May 2017. She stated:

I don't know that I started it. We work together closely; he’s my love interest in the film. I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends.

Rebecca Ferguson (2017)

Rebecca Ferguson performs on stage during Day 3 of the Cambridge Club Festival 2024. Photo: C Brandon

Source: Getty Images

Dating rumours between Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson began circulating in 2017 following their strong on-screen chemistry in The Greatest Showman. Speculation intensified due to Efron’s social media activity, particularly a photo he posted with Ferguson in December 2017. Nevertheless, the two never confirmed or denied a romantic relationship.

Sara Bro (2019)

Zac and Danish Olympic Swimmer, Sara Bro, were the subject of dating rumours in early 2019 after being seen together at several public events. On 28 February 2019, they both attended a Los Angeles Kings hockey game.

A day later, on 2 March 2019, the pair were spotted sitting ringside together at UFC 235 in Las Vegas. They reportedly arrived at and left the event together, further fueling speculation about their rumoured romance.

In an interview, as reported by Clevver News, Sara disclosed the emotional difficulties she experienced after the relationship. She described feeling manipulated and almost brainwashed.

Halston Sage (2014, late 2019–2020)

Halston Sage attends the 2021 Daytime Beauty Awards. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Zac and actress Halston Sage first met while filming the 2014 comedy Neighbours. Their on-screen connection sparked dating rumours, especially after they were spotted together at a Los Angeles Lakers game in April 2014. A source told E! News at the time.

They are definitely an item. They were seeing each other a bit during filming of their movie together and ever since he went to rehab, they got a lot closer. Her friends love him and say he is so sweet. He’s really good to her.

Zac and Sage's relationship was short-lived, as they parted ways in the summer of 2014. They reportedly rekindled their love in late 2019. In January 2020, a source told US Weekly that the pair were in a serious relationship, having spent the holidays together, including a getaway to Santa Barbara.

However, despite the renewed love, the relationship was brief, and they eventually went their separate ways.

Vanessa Valladares (June 2020–early 2021)

Vanessa Valladares attends the St. Agni show during Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2021 Resort '22 Collections. Photo: Brendon Thorne (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Zac and the Australian model Vanessa Valladares met in June 2020 while she was working at the Byron Bay General Store & Café in Australia. Zac was living in Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in April 2021, several sources confirmed that the couple had split. For instance, a source disclosed to People that:

Zac broke things off with Vanessa recently. It just didn't feel right to him anymore.

Additional insights about the breakup came from Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands, a friend of Zac Efron. On his show, The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Sandilands mentioned that Efron had confirmed the split. He said:

It’s not just The Daily Telegraph. I can also confirm after speaking with him yesterday...It’s only recent, but not, like, yesterday recent. But they’ve gone their separate ways… No drama, but it’s done.

FAQs

Who is Zac Efron? He is an actor from the United States. How old is Zac Efron? The Greatest Showman star is 37 years old as of May 2025. He was born on 18 October 1987. Who is Zac Efron's girlfriend in 2025? The actor is presumably single at the time of writing. Are Zac Efron and Halston Sage still together? No, the two allegedly parted ways in July 2014 and, after rekindling their relationship in late 2019, broke up again in early 2020. Are Lily Collins and Zac Efron together? They broke up in 2012 after dating for around three months. Is Zac Efron still with Vanessa? Zac and Vanessa Valladares are not together as they parted ways in April 2021. Does Zac Efron have a kid? The actor is yet to have children.

Zac Efron girlfriend is reportedly not dating at the time of writing. However, he has been romantically linked to high-profile personalities such as Vanessa Hudgens, Michelle Rodriguez, Sami Miró, and Rebecca Ferguson.

Legit.ng recently published Luke Newton's dating history. Luke is an English actor known for his role as Colin in the Netflix period drama Bridgerton. He has been romantically linked with a few women in the past.

Luke Newton was born in Shoreham-by-Sea, United Kingdom. His most recognised relationship was with Jade Davies, a British stage actress. Learn more about his love life in the post.

Source: Legit.ng