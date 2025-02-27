Kalu Ikeagwu: The story of Nollywood's charismatic actor
Kalu Ikeagwu is a British-born actor and writer. He is best recognised for his roles in popular TV shows and films such as 30 Days, Domino, Accident, Broken, Damage, Doctors' Quarters, Two Brides and a Baby and Tinsel. With a career spanning over two decades, Kalu has earned multiple awards and nominations for his outstanding performances.
Key takeaways
- Kalu Ikeagwu has been in the entertainment industry since 2005.
- Although he was born in the UK, he has significantly contributed to the Nigerian entertainment industry.
- He has received numerous awards, including Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and Best Supporting Actor at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).
Profile summary
|Full name
|Kalu Egbui Ikeagwu
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|18 May 1972
|Age
|52 years old (as of February 2025)
|Zodiac
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|England
|Current residence
|Nigeria/England
|Nationality
|British-Nigerian
|State of origin
|Abia State
|Tribe
|Igbo
|Ethnicity
|African
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in inches
|5'11''
|Height in centimetres
|180
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Siblings
|4
|Marital status
|Separated
|Children
|2
|University
|University of Nigeria, UNN Nsukka
|Profession
|Actor, writer
|@kaluikeagwu
Kalu Ikeagwu’s biography
The Nollywood actor was born in England, but when he was 9, his dad moved him to Nigeria because his parents were worried he might forget his Igbo culture. His parents hail from Achara Ihechiowa in Arochukwu LGA of Abia State. Sadly, his father died before he entered the Nollywood industry.
Kalu was an Atheist before he gave his life to Christ at the age of 9 years. He grew up alongside four elder sisters. In 2018, during an interview with This Day, the Nigerian actor shared his challenging experience of relocating to Nigeria as a child. He said:
The first time I relocated to Nigeria was a very harrowing experience. Imagine a nine year old boy being ripped from the secure environment of his parents and being thrust into boarding school in a different state. Secondary school was the most traumatic period of my life; so much so I went to five different schools, one of them twice.
Kalu Ikeagwu also shared his father’s concerns about him losing his Igbo heritage while living in England. He expressed:
There is not a day that goes by that I don’t thank my father for instilling in me our Igbo culture from a very young age. I love who I am, the fact that I’m Igbo, being Nigerian and being black and above all, my name Kalu Ikeagwu, my most important asset.
Is Ifeanyi Kalu related to Kalu Ikeagwu?
Ifeanyi Kalu and Kalu Ikeagwu are not related. Despite their shared surname and striking resemblance, they have no family ties. Both, however, are talented actors in Nollywood.
Kalu Ikeagwu's educational background
Kalu Ikeagwu completed his elementary education in England and later had his secondary education in Nigeria. He attended the University of Nigeria, where he earned a degree in English Literature. He also obtained a diploma in Business Management at the same university.
What is Kalu Ikeagwu’s age?
The British-born actor is 52 years old as of February 2025. He was born on 18 May 1972 and his zodiac sign is Taurus.
Career highlights
Before venturing into acting, he worked as a computer analyst. Kalu's acting journey began in 2005 with his first appearance on the popular TV series Domino.
His stage debut was in the play Put Out The Houselights by Esiaba Ironsi. He also performed in various plays at the Edinburgh Festivals in 1995 and 1997.
In the same interview with This Day, the Nigerian entertainer shared how his acting career started by accident during his university days. He said:
Quite by chance actually, in my first year in the university. I never thought I’d ever be an actor even though I loved it but was discouraged by my shyness and introverted nature. A chance audition took place in my department, Department of English – Literature, during its literary week wherein it was mandated to produce a play. I went, and to my utter amazement, I was picked. I went on to perform in several plays and even shot a series for NTA back then. Once the bug bit, I was chronically infected.
Kalu's first feature film role was as David Salako in Emem Isong's For Real. He has since appeared in numerous iconic movies, including 30 Days, Distance Between, and Between Two Worlds.
He is well-known for his role as Alhaji Abubakar, in the Nigerian hit TV series Tinsel. Below is a list of some movies and shows he has been featured in.
|Year
|Movie/TV show
|Role
|2006
|30 Days
|Jerry Ehime
|2008
|Distance Between
|Ike
|2009
|Rapt in Eire
|Dr. Clifford Oyenma
|2011
|Count on Me
|Mel
|2011
|Two Brides and a Baby
|Deji
|2012
|Damage
|Taiwo
|2012
|Journey to Self
|Joe
|2013
|My Life, My Damage
|Taiwo
|2013
|Broken
|Gabriel Otega
|2013
|Blue Flames
|Emeka
|2019
|Threes Thieves
|Mr. Avworo
|2020
|Light in the Dark
|Emeka Alinze
|2021
|Lugard
|Physical
|2021
|Collision
|Tars commander
|2022
|Between the lines
|Tobi
|2023
|Dr. Love
|Eric
|2023
|King Mabutu
|King Mabutu
|2023
|Big Love
|Bako
|2024
|Roses and Ivy
|Mr. Adigwe
|2025
|Captured
|Jide
Who is Kalu Ikeagwu’s wife?
As of this writing, the Nigerian actor is separated. He was married to Ijeoma Eze, a Nigerian accountant and a make-up artist, for over six years. The pair tied the knot on 26 June 2016 and had two children, a son, born on 27 January 2019 and a stepdaughter, from his wife's previous relationship.
Are Kalu Ikeagwu and Ijeoma Eze still together?
Kalu and Ijeoma have been entangled in a marital dispute, which has led to ongoing divorce proceedings. Both parties have made various allegations against each other.
In May 2022, as reported by Punch, Kalu told an Ikeja High Court that Ijeoma left their matrimonial home without prior notice, taking their children to an undisclosed location. He said:
I got back home from a trip on August 4, 2021 to find out that my wife had left our matrimonial home with the children to an undisclosed location. I tried to contact her when I got to the house and found it empty. I sent her an email on that same day and she replied that she had gone to her father’s house in Enugu.
Kalu also claimed that after the birth of their son, Ijeoma denied him conjugal rights and, on one occasion, poured water on him while he was asleep.
After the birth of our son, she has refused to have sex with me. I was not aware she lost the pregnancy due to an infection as I did not give her any infection. Till date, I have not seen any report attached to a document that she lost a baby through STD. Though I did not ask her why she lost the baby.
FAQs
- Who is Kalu Ikeagwu? He is a Nigerian actor and writer famous for his roles in various television shows and movies, such as 30 Days, Domino, Accident, Broken, Damage, Doctors' Quarters, and Tinsel.
- Which state is Kalu Ikeagwu from? He is from Abia State.
- How old is Kalu Ikeagwu? The actor is 52 years old as of 2025. He was born on 18 May 1972.
- What does Ikeagwu mean? Ikeagwu is an Igbo name that means, "never getting tired''.
- Who is Kalu Ikeagwu's wife? The actor is currently separated from his ex-wife, Ijeoma Eze.
- Does Kalu Ikeagwu have children? He has two children: a son and a stepdaughter.
- What is Kalu Ikeagwu's height? The Nigerian entertainer is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.
Kalu Ikeagwu is a talented and charismatic Nollywood actor who has made a name for himself in the Nollywood industry. He started acting in university and has since been featured in many movies and TV shows including 30 Days, Domino, Doctors' Quarters, and Tinsel. He is proudly Igbo and values his culture.
