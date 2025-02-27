Kalu Ikeagwu: The story of Nollywood's charismatic actor

Kalu Ikeagwu is a British-born actor and writer. He is best recognised for his roles in popular TV shows and films such as 30 Days, Domino, Accident, Broken, Damage, Doctors' Quarters, Two Brides and a Baby and Tinsel. With a career spanning over two decades, Kalu has earned multiple awards and nominations for his outstanding performances.

Full name Kalu Egbui Ikeagwu Gender Male Date of birth 18 May 1972 Age 52 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac Taurus Place of birth England Current residence Nigeria/England Nationality British-Nigerian State of origin Abia State Tribe Igbo Ethnicity African Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5'11'' Height in centimetres 180 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 4 Marital status Separated Children 2 University University of Nigeria, UNN Nsukka Profession Actor, writer Instagram @kaluikeagwu

Kalu Ikeagwu’s biography

The Nollywood actor was born in England, but when he was 9, his dad moved him to Nigeria because his parents were worried he might forget his Igbo culture. His parents hail from Achara Ihechiowa in Arochukwu LGA of Abia State. Sadly, his father died before he entered the Nollywood industry.

Kalu was an Atheist before he gave his life to Christ at the age of 9 years. He grew up alongside four elder sisters. In 2018, during an interview with This Day, the Nigerian actor shared his challenging experience of relocating to Nigeria as a child. He said:

The first time I relocated to Nigeria was a very harrowing experience. Imagine a nine year old boy being ripped from the secure environment of his parents and being thrust into boarding school in a different state. Secondary school was the most traumatic period of my life; so much so I went to five different schools, one of them twice.

Kalu Ikeagwu also shared his father’s concerns about him losing his Igbo heritage while living in England. He expressed:

There is not a day that goes by that I don’t thank my father for instilling in me our Igbo culture from a very young age. I love who I am, the fact that I’m Igbo, being Nigerian and being black and above all, my name Kalu Ikeagwu, my most important asset.

Is Ifeanyi Kalu related to Kalu Ikeagwu?

Ifeanyi Kalu and Kalu Ikeagwu are not related. Despite their shared surname and striking resemblance, they have no family ties. Both, however, are talented actors in Nollywood.

Kalu Ikeagwu's educational background

Kalu Ikeagwu completed his elementary education in England and later had his secondary education in Nigeria. He attended the University of Nigeria, where he earned a degree in English Literature. He also obtained a diploma in Business Management at the same university.

What is Kalu Ikeagwu’s age?

The British-born actor is 52 years old as of February 2025. He was born on 18 May 1972 and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career highlights

Before venturing into acting, he worked as a computer analyst. Kalu's acting journey began in 2005 with his first appearance on the popular TV series Domino.

His stage debut was in the play Put Out The Houselights by Esiaba Ironsi. He also performed in various plays at the Edinburgh Festivals in 1995 and 1997.

In the same interview with This Day, the Nigerian entertainer shared how his acting career started by accident during his university days. He said:

Quite by chance actually, in my first year in the university. I never thought I’d ever be an actor even though I loved it but was discouraged by my shyness and introverted nature. A chance audition took place in my department, Department of English – Literature, during its literary week wherein it was mandated to produce a play. I went, and to my utter amazement, I was picked. I went on to perform in several plays and even shot a series for NTA back then. Once the bug bit, I was chronically infected.

Kalu's first feature film role was as David Salako in Emem Isong's For Real. He has since appeared in numerous iconic movies, including 30 Days, Distance Between, and Between Two Worlds.

He is well-known for his role as Alhaji Abubakar, in the Nigerian hit TV series Tinsel. Below is a list of some movies and shows he has been featured in.

Year Movie/TV show Role 2006 30 Days Jerry Ehime 2008 Distance Between Ike 2009 Rapt in Eire Dr. Clifford Oyenma 2011 Count on Me Mel 2011 Two Brides and a Baby Deji 2012 Damage Taiwo 2012 Journey to Self Joe 2013 My Life, My Damage Taiwo 2013 Broken Gabriel Otega 2013 Blue Flames Emeka 2019 Threes Thieves Mr. Avworo 2020 Light in the Dark Emeka Alinze 2021 Lugard Physical 2021 Collision Tars commander 2022 Between the lines Tobi 2023 Dr. Love Eric 2023 King Mabutu King Mabutu 2023 Big Love Bako 2024 Roses and Ivy Mr. Adigwe 2025 Captured Jide

Who is Kalu Ikeagwu’s wife?

As of this writing, the Nigerian actor is separated. He was married to Ijeoma Eze, a Nigerian accountant and a make-up artist, for over six years. The pair tied the knot on 26 June 2016 and had two children, a son, born on 27 January 2019 and a stepdaughter, from his wife's previous relationship.

Are Kalu Ikeagwu and Ijeoma Eze still together?

Kalu and Ijeoma have been entangled in a marital dispute, which has led to ongoing divorce proceedings. Both parties have made various allegations against each other.

In May 2022, as reported by Punch, Kalu told an Ikeja High Court that Ijeoma left their matrimonial home without prior notice, taking their children to an undisclosed location. He said:

I got back home from a trip on August 4, 2021 to find out that my wife had left our matrimonial home with the children to an undisclosed location. I tried to contact her when I got to the house and found it empty. I sent her an email on that same day and she replied that she had gone to her father’s house in Enugu.

Kalu also claimed that after the birth of their son, Ijeoma denied him conjugal rights and, on one occasion, poured water on him while he was asleep.

After the birth of our son, she has refused to have sex with me. I was not aware she lost the pregnancy due to an infection as I did not give her any infection. Till date, I have not seen any report attached to a document that she lost a baby through STD. Though I did not ask her why she lost the baby.

FAQs

Who is Kalu Ikeagwu? He is a Nigerian actor and writer famous for his roles in various television shows and movies, such as 30 Days, Domino, Accident, Broken, Damage, Doctors' Quarters, and Tinsel. Which state is Kalu Ikeagwu from? He is from Abia State. How old is Kalu Ikeagwu? The actor is 52 years old as of 2025. He was born on 18 May 1972. What does Ikeagwu mean? Ikeagwu is an Igbo name that means, "never getting tired''. Who is Kalu Ikeagwu's wife? The actor is currently separated from his ex-wife, Ijeoma Eze. Does Kalu Ikeagwu have children? He has two children: a son and a stepdaughter. What is Kalu Ikeagwu's height? The Nigerian entertainer is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.

Kalu Ikeagwu is a talented and charismatic Nollywood actor who has made a name for himself in the Nollywood industry. He started acting in university and has since been featured in many movies and TV shows including 30 Days, Domino, Doctors' Quarters, and Tinsel. He is proudly Igbo and values his culture.

