Tayo Odueke's story: a look at the woman behind Sikiratu Sindodo

Tayo Odueke's story is a remarkable journey filled with talent, resilience, and determination. Best known as Sikiratu Sindodo, the fearless role that brought her fame, there's much more to her. Discover her captivating journey, from her breakthrough into stardom to overcoming personal challenges.

Tayo Odueke's during a photo shoot (L).Tayo near the entrance of a formal event (R). Photo: @sindodotayo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Tayo Odueke is a Yoruba and English actress and film producer .

. Tayo adopted the nickname Sikiratu Sindodo after playing the title character in the 2003 Yoruba film Sikiratu Sindodo .

. Sikiratu Sindodo began her acting career with the English-language film Hired Assassin .

. The actress has starred in several films and TV shows, including Dokita Orun , Khadijat, Introducing the Kujus , and Fair Hearing .

, , and . Sikiratu has a daughter named Naomi Suleiman.

Profile summary

Full name Tayo Odueke Nickname Sikiratu Sindodo Gender Female Date of birth 21 February 1976 Age 49 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria State of origin Ogun State Current residence Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Children 1 School Mainland Preparatory Nursery and Primary School, Methodist Girls' High School University University of Ibadan Profession Actress, producer, scriptwriter Instagram @sindodotayo

Sikiratu Sindodo's biography

The Nollywood actress, Tayo Odueke, was born in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State. She is a Nigerian citizen of African descent.

How old is Sikiratu Sindodo?

The actress is 49 years old as of 2025. She was born on 21 February 1976, and her zodiac sign is Pisces. In February 2025, via an Instagram post, Sikiratu celebrated her birthday, writing:

Today, I celebrate myself,my growth, my journey, and all the moments that have shaped me into who I am. I am grateful for the lessons I’ve learned, the love I’ve given and received, and the strength that keeps me moving forward.

She added:

This year, I choose joy, success, and endless possibilities. Here’s to new adventures, beautiful memories, and becoming the best version Of myself. Cheers to another amazing year ahead

Top-5 facts about Tayo Odueke. Photo: @sindodotayo/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

A look at Sikiratu Sindodo's educational background

The actress began her education journey at Mainland Preparatory Nursery and Primary School in Surulere, Lagos State, Nigeria. She later joined Methodist Girls High School in Yaba, Lagos.

After completing high school, she enrolled for a two-year diploma course in Theatre Arts at the University of Ibadan. Sikiratu later joined the University of Lagos to study Creative Arts, although she dropped out.

Sikiratu Sindodo's career milestones

Sikiratu is an actress and film producer. She developed her passion for acting at a tender age, although her parents had a different wish for her. Her dad wanted her to become a newsreader while her mom wanted her to be a lawyer.

The actress made her acting debut in the English-language film Hired Assassin, directed by Charles Novia. Her breakthrough came in 2006 with the Yoruba film Sikiratu Sindodo, which led her to adopt the name professionally.

Tayo Odueke posing for a photo at a studio (L). Tayo posing for a photo at a photo studio (R). Photo: @sindodotayo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Punch in 2018, Tayo spoke about her role as Sikiratu Sindodo. She mentioned:

The movie that led to my breakthrough is Sikirat Sindodo. The name, Sikirat Sindodo, has stuck with me ever since and it is always in the news for the bad reasons. People see me as a very wayward girl because of the role I played in the movie. Meanwhile, I am a very calm person. I don’t go out when it is not necessary and I mind my business. However, I don’t regret playing that particular movie because I was just doing my job.

Since then, she has appeared in several films. Some of Sikiratu Sindodo's movies include Omo Mi, Ogo Mushin, Itu, Looking for Baami, and Aye Olorogun.

Sikiratu is also a film producer and has worked on projects such as Fair Hearing, Miz Behaviour, Introducing the Kujus, Were Alaso, Efa, and Itu. She is the CEO of the film production company Golddust Concept.

Does Sikiratu Sindodo have a husband?

The film producer is unmarried and has never been married. She keeps her love life under wraps and is seemingly single as of May 2025. However, she has been romantically linked to several men, such as MC Oluomo, Fuji musician Alao Malaika, and director Kunle Afod.

In 2014, there were rumours that the actress was getting married to singer Alao Malaika. In an interview with Vanguard, Tayo denied the speculations claiming to be dating Alao Malaika for fun and not for marriage. She stated:

Some people called, asking me if it’s true that I am getting married to Alao Malaika soon. I told them I am not getting married anytime soon. But it is true that Malaika and I are back together. We are dating for fun now. No marriage plans in sight.

Tayo Odueke attend her daughter's graduation at Babcock University. Photo: @sindodotayo (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The actress has a daughter, Naomi Suleiman, whom she gave birth to at the age of 21. Her daughter graduated from Babcock University in August 2020 with a degree in Mass Communication.

Sikiratu celebrated her daughter's milestone via an Instagram post. She wrote:

To the best daughter a mother could hope for! I still can’t believe you’re graduating. It’s been such a wild wonderful trip these last few years....We’ve had our tougher moments but I love you so much ,I respect your strong will & appreciate your gorgeous smile. Good luck on your new journey forward in Life!!! May Almighty Allah continue to guide & guard you Allahumo amin.

The truth about Sikiratu Sindodo's sickness

The film producer was diagnosed with a liver-related ailment in 2010 that lasted for about 18 months. In an interview with Encomium Weekly, Sikiratu shared that the symptoms initially resembled malaria and typhoid. She said:

At first, I didn’t know I had malaria, I had typhoid, I did various tests, I was taken to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). At LUTH, I did various tests and x-ray and at the end of the day, they discovered it was a liver problem.

Tayo during a photo shoot (L). Tayo posing for a photo in front of a luxury SUV (R). Photo: @sindodotayo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rumours spread that the actress had visited a native doctor's home to seek a cure for her illness. When asked whether she was aware of the speculations, the actress replied:

When I was not in a native doctor’s home, why would it affect me? People were just saying what they liked.

Sirikatu Sindodo is currently healthy. She revealed:

I live my normal life, I eat everything other people eat. I eat everything. I am just coming from KFC, I bought ice-cream. I eat all stuff. I don’t have any problem anymore. The only thing I don’t do is to drink alcohol. From time, I never drank alcohol and I don’t smoke.

FAQs

Who is Tayo Odueke? She is a Nigerian actress and film producer. Where is Sikiratu Sindodo from? She hails from Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria. What is the real name of Sikiratu Sindodo? Her real name is Tayo Odueke. What is Sikiratu Sindodo's age? The actress is 49 years old as of 2025. She was born on 21 February 1976. How many children does Sikiratu Sindodo have? She has one daughter called Naomi Suleiman. Who is Tayo Odueke's husband? The producer is not married as of 2025. Why is Tayo Odueke famous? He is best known for her performances in Yoruba-language films, especially her role in Sikiratu Sindodo.

Tayo Odueke's story is a striking reminder that the spotlight often hides a deeper, more powerful journey. From her breakout role as Sikiratu Sindodo to her journey through fame, challenges, and personal growth, she has demonstrated remarkable strength, passion, and growth.

Legit.ng recently published Atinuke Ogunbe's biography. Atinuke is a Yoruba actress widely recognised for her roles in Mr. Benson Promax and Aditu Ikoko. She is also known as the wife of Segun Ogungbe.

Atinuke Alirat Ogungbe was born and raised in Oyo State, Nigeria. The actress is also an entrepreneur and runs Agbo Atinuke Herbal Mixtures. Read on to discover more about the Nigerian actress' personal and professional life.

Source: Legit.ng