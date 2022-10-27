Top 15 best private universities in Nigeria 2023/2024 and their fees

There are numerous universities in Nigeria's education sector today. These higher education institutions are divided into government-owned institutions and private ones owned by individuals, corporate bodies, and religious institutions. Which are the best private universities in Nigeria today, and how much do they charge in tuition fees?

There are currently more than 100 private universities in Nigeria. These institutions vary in student enrolment, course portfolio, governance structures, fees, and numerous other attributes.

Top private universities in Nigeria and their fees

Here is a look at the list of private universities in Nigeria and their average fee range.

15. Lead City University: ₦300,00 - ₦5,500,000

Lead City University is located in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. It was established in 2005 and is owned by Eduserve Consult, which is a private consulting firm based in Nigeria.

The university offers a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in fields such as science, technology, business, social sciences, and the humanities. Lead City University is one of the cheap private universities in Nigeria that you can opt for.

14. African University of Science and Technology: ₦750,000 – ₦1,800,000

The African University of Science and Technology (AUST) is a private university created as part of the system developed by the Nelson Mandela Institution (NMI).

The institution's creation was in response to a request from several African Heads of State who sought to make the World Bank and African Union work together to create effective Pan-African centres of excellence.

13. Pan-Atlantic University: ₦2,312,500 – ₦2,835,000

The Pan-Atlantic University was founded in 1991. At the time, it was known as the Lagos Business School. In 2002, the institution received its charter following its federal approval to operate as a private higher education institution. The institution's Ajah Campus was completed in 2003, and its Ibeju-Lekki campus a few years later.

12. Baze University: ₦1,000,000 – ₦3,025,000

The Baze University is a private tertiary institution in Abuja, Nigeria. It was founded in 2011 and offers a basic standard university education. The university received its provisional license from the NUC on March 7, 2011. Since then, it has grown into one of the most sought-after institutions in Nigeria.

11. Veritas University: ₦690,000 – ₦2,000,000

Veritas University is a private institution of higher learning located in Abuja. It was founded in March 2002 by the Catholic Church in Nigeria. Veritas University then received its provisional operation license in 2007 and commenced admission of students in October 2008.

10. Skyline University Nigeria: ₦675,000 - N2,700,000

Skyline University Nigeria is a privately owned institution in Kano. The university was established in 2018, making it the first private university in Kano State. With degree courses starting at ₦675,000 per year, Skyline University Nigeria is among the most affordable universities in Nigeria.

9. Landmark University: ₦532,000 – ₦675,000

Landmark University is a private Christian university established, owned, and operated by the Living Faith Church Worldwide. The institution is located in Omu-Aran, Kwara State, Nigeria.

8. American University of Nigeria: ₦200,000 - ₦2,442,000

The American University of Nigeria (AUN) is a private university located in Yola, the capital of Adamawa, Nigeria. The institution offers American-style undergraduate, graduate, and professional education. The university currently has over 1,500 students and is credited with being Africa's first development-oriented university.

7. Redeemer's University: ₦600,000 - ₦1,450,000

Redeemer's University was established in 2005 by the Redeemed Christian Church of God. The institution is located in Ogun State in southwestern Nigeria. It offers degree programs in engineering, sciences, arts, management and social sciences.

6. Bowen University: ₦84,000 - ₦1,185,000

Bowen University is a Nigerian private Baptist university owned by the Nigerian Baptist Convention. Bowen University is located in Iwo, Osun State. Its main campus is housed in an expansive 1,300-acre campus of the Baptist College, one of the most popular teacher training institutions in Nigeria.

5. Nile University of Nigeria: ₦1,200,000 - ₦5,950,000

The Nile University of Nigeria is a private multidisciplinary university founded in 2009. It is located in Abuja and is a member of the Honoris United Universities Network.

The institution has six faculties and offers over 80 undergraduate and graduate programs. It is one of the best private universities in Nigeria that offers medicine and surgery.

4. Babcock University: ₦300,000 – ₦1,500,000

Babcock University is a private Christian university owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria. The university is located at Ilishan-Remo, between Ibadan and Lagos.

While it's among the newest private universities in Nigeria, Babcock University is also among the best, an attribute that explains its high demand among prospective university students.

3. Godfrey Okoye University: ₦300,000 - ₦1,900,000

Godfrey Okoye University is a private Catholic university located in Enugu, Nigeria. It was established in 2009 and is named after Reverend Father Professor Christian Anieke Godfrey Okoye.

He was a prominent Catholic priest and educator in Nigeria. Godfrey Okoye University is affiliated with the Catholic Church and is committed to providing quality education while upholding Catholic values and principles.

2. Afe Babalola University: ₦800,000 – ₦2,500,000

Afe Babalola University, commonly known as ABUAD, is a private university located in Ado-Ekiti. It was founded in 2009 by the renowned Nigerian lawyer and philanthropist Afe Babalola. Afe Babalola University has numerous academic programs grouped under its six colleges. Its school of engineering is quite famous and is reputed to be one of the biggest in Africa.

1. Covenant University: ₦937,500 – ₦1,002,500

Covenant University (CU) is a Nigerian private university in Ota, Ogun State. The institution was founded by David Oyedepo and opened its doors on October 21, 2002. Since then, Covenant University has risen into one of the good private universities in Nigeria.

At some point, it became the first Nigerian university to be ranked in the 401-500 category of world universities by Times Higher Education.

Which private university has the highest fees in Nigeria?

The Nile University of Nigeria has the highest fee range. For undergraduates, the cheapest one can pay per session is ₦2,600,000. Postgraduates' total program fee ranges from ₦1,200,000 to ₦4,500,000.

What is the cheapest private university in Nigeria to study medicine and surgery?

Afe Babalola University stands out as one of Nigeria's most affordable private universities, providing a comprehensive program in medicine and surgery. The institution boasts a well-equipped faculty with ample resources, ensuring medical students can access a rich pool of expertise to enhance their learning experience.

Which private university has the lowest fees in Nigeria?

Landmark University is the cheapest Nigerian private university. Its program fees range from ₦532,000 - ₦675,000.

What was the first private university in Nigeria?

Igbinedion University became the first licensed Private University in Nigeria when it welcomed its first batch of students on October 15, 1999. The University is located in Okada, Edo State.

Which is the most expensive private university in Nigeria?

The Pan-Atlantic University is the country's most expensive institution of higher learning. Annual fees for degree programs range from ₦2,312,500 to a whopping ₦2,835,000.

What is the number 1 private university in Nigeria?

Covenant University is currently the best private institution of higher education in Nigeria. It is the third-best university in the country according to Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

How many private universities are there in Nigeria?

There are currently 148 private universities in the country.

Where is Covenant University located?

The institution is located at KM 10 Idiroko Rd, 112104, Ota, Nigeria.

Which is the top-ranked university in Nigeria?

The University of Ibadan is the country's top university, according to the latest rankings. The university was founded in 1948 as University College Ibadan, one of many colleges within the University of London. It is the oldest degree-awarding institution in the country.

Summary list of the best private universities in Nigeria

Covenant University

Afe Babalola University

Godfrey Okoye University

Babcock University

Nile University of Nigeria

Bowen University

Redeemer's University

American University of Nigeria

Landmark University

Skyline University Nigeria

Veritas University

Baze University

Pan-Atlantic University

African University of Science and Technology

Lead City University

It is evident that the best private universities in Nigeria continue to provide quality education and opportunities for students to excel in various fields of study. While the tuition fees may vary across these universities, it is essential to consider not only the fees but also the overall academic and extracurricular opportunities offered by the university when making a decision about higher education.

