A young lady celebrated completing her studies at the University of Ibadan from the prestigious department of law

She shared how her brilliant results made her break a record in her family lineage, revealing that she graduated with a first class

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the law graduate on her academic feat

A Nigerian lady, Gladys Adebere, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with a bachelor’s degree in law

Celebrating her academic feat on social media, an excited Gladys announced her achievements and how she graduated with a first class.

University of Ibadan graduate breaks family record after bagging first class. Photo: @adeberegladyss

Source: Twitter

UI law graduate breaks family record

Identified on X as @adeberegladyss, the intelligent lady said she was the first person in her bloodline to bag a first class.

Sharing a picture of herself, she said:

"First in my bloodline to graduate with a first class."

See the X post below:

In another post, Gladys opened up about the organisations she joined as an undergraduate.

She said in the X post:

"In 100 level, I was introduced to a lot of organizations. At the time, I wasn't entirely sure where my interests lay; I was simply excited to join something. I interviewed for Law Chorale online but my network was bad. I’d like to believe that was why I wasn't selected!

"I also interviewed for other organizations but I wasn't picked. It wasn't until 300 level that I sat down and reflected deeply on my career path and true interests. Previously, I had applied to groups just for the sake of saying I was a member.

"After some soul-searching and discussions with friends, I narrowed down my choices to the Law Chorale and the Asido Campus Network, University of Ibadan (ACN UI). I applied and I was accepted into both. For the first time, I felt a sense of direction.

In ACN UI, I served as the Events Team Lead under the Socials and Welfare Committee during both my 400 and 500 levels. I spearheaded the planning of various events, including games nights, picnics, and the "Matters that Matter 3.0" symposium.

In the Law Chorale, I served as the Soprano Veteran in 400 level and was the President in 500 level. During my tenure as President, I ensured the organization was officially registered with the University and oversaw the opening of our corporate bank account.

An intelligent University of Ibadan graduate breaks family records after bagging first class. Photo: @adeberegladyss

Source: Twitter

Netizens celebrate UI first-class graduate

@KendrickLi17588 said:

"More congratulations."

@Jazelle_01 said:

"Period! Congratulations Love."

@ifemide25 said:

"Congratulations my love."

@kelly_ivan89574 said:

"The sky is the limit Up You Go Cutie."

@theboyGandoki said:

"Gigi my guy. Congratulations."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng