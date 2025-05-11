Evangel University, Akaeze school fees for all courses and how to make payments
Evangel University, Akaeze, offers multiple courses across disciplines, attracting the attention of several prospective students. However, before admission, students are mainly concerned about the amount to pay, what the fees cover, and how to make the payments. Explore Evangel University school fees for all courses and payment details.
Key takeaways
- Evangel University, Akaeze school fees vary depending on whether a student pursues a health science or non-health science course.
- Tuition includes charges for registration, library, ICT, and other administrative costs.
- Accommodation is mandatory for all students, and the hostel fee is included in the school fees.
- Payments are made through the university's designated bank accounts.
Evangel University, Akaeze school fees for all courses
Evangel University, Akaeze, charges relatively affordable school fees for its programmes compared to other Nigerian private universities. Students pay varying fees depending on their faculty. To charge school fees, the institution categorises courses as non-health science courses and health science courses.
Non-health science courses
Non-health science courses at Evangel University, Akaeze, include business administration, communication, and social science. AG students pay a total of ₦322,000, while non-AG students pay ₦350,000 per academic year.
Below is a breakdown of the first and second-semester school fees for non-health science AG students and non-AG students.
|Item
|1st Sem AG
|2nd SEM AG
|20% Disc AG
|1st Sem Non AG
|2nd Sem Non AG
|Tuition
|₦56,000
|₦56,000
|₦28,000
|₦70,000
|₦70,000
|ICT
|₦15,000
|₦15,000
|₦15,000
|₦15,000
|Dev. fee
|₦25,000
|₦25,000
|Library
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|Medical
|₦15,000
|₦15,000
|₦15,000
|₦15,000
|Course fee
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|Hostel
|₦40,000
|₦40,000
|₦40,000
|₦40,000
|ID
|₦4,000
|₦4,000
|Sports
|₦5,000
|₦6,000
|₦5,000
|₦6,000
|Exam
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|Total
|₦175,000
|₦147,000
|₦28,000
|₦189,000
|₦161,000
Health science courses
Evangel University, Akaeze, offers many health science courses, such as nursing science, medical laboratory science, microbiology, and pharmacology. AG students pursuing these courses pay a school fee of ₦361,800, while non-AG students pay ₦400,000.
Below is a breakdown of the first and second-semester school fees for health science AG students and non-AG students.
|Item
|1st Sem AG
|2nd SEM AG
|20% Disc AG
|1st Sem Non AG
|2nd Sem Non AG
|Tuition
|₦76,400
|₦76,400
|₦38,200
|₦95,500
|₦95,500
|ICT
|₦15,000
|₦15,000
|₦15,000
|₦15,000
|Dev fee
|₦25,000
|₦25,000
|Library
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|Medical
|₦15,000
|₦15,000
|₦15,000
|₦15,000
|Course fee
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|Hostel
|₦40,000
|₦40,000
|₦40,000
|₦40,000
|ID
|₦4,000
|₦4,000
|Sports
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|Exam
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|Total
|₦195,400
|₦166,400
|₦38,200
|₦214,500
|₦185,500
Other payments
Apart from school fees, fresh students are required to make other payments, including admission form fees, acceptance fees, accreditation fees, and professional accreditation fees. Furthermore, late school payment attracts a penalty. Below are details of other payments fresh students should make.
|Item
|Amount
|Admission form
|₦2000
|Acceptance fee
|₦50,000
|Accreditation fee
|₦30,000
|Professional accreditation fee
|₦30,000
|Laboratory/Practicals (Health science courses only)
|₦15,000
Evangel University, Akaeze school fees payment procedure
The university accepts bank deposits through its various bank accounts. Below are the institution’s various bank accounts you can use to make payments.
|Account name
|Bank name
|Account number
|Evangel University Akaeze
|United Bank for Africa (UBA)
|1018366838
|Evangel University Akaeze
|Access Bank Plc.
|0762618503
|Evangel University Akaeze
|Zenith Bank
|1015609420
What is the tuition fee at Evangel University?
The private university charges varying fees depending on the course a student pursues. Non-health science AG students pay ₦112,000, while non-AG students pay ₦140,000 per academic year. Health science AG students pay ₦152,800, while non-AG students pay ₦191,000.
How much does the Evangel University dorm cost?
The university has education hostels to accommodate all fresh students and therefore, accommodation in the institution's dormitory. The dorm cost for every student is included in the school fees, and it is charged at ₦40,000.
Can I pay Evangel University, Akaeze school fees in instalments?
The university has not indicated whether it accepts school fee payments in instalments. It is recommended to make enquiries from the accounts department for more about fee payment arrangements available. However, note that late fee payment attracts a penalty of ₦15,000.
Where do I pay Evangel University, Akaeze school fees?
You can pay school fees to one of the university’s accounts at various designated Nigerian banks, including United Bank for Africa (UBA), Access Bank, and Zenith Bank. Do not pay to personal accounts or send money to individuals to avoid scamming.
What is the Evangel University, Akaeze acceptance fee?
Fresh students at the institution pay a non-refundable acceptance fee of ₦50,000. The amount is paid after you confirm your name on the admission list, and the fee is the ultimate confirmation that you have accepted the university’s admission offer.
Understanding the cost of your education is essential for effective planning. Evangel University, Akaeze, school fees are affordable and competitive compared to many private universities. Ensure all payments are made through the official platform and keep track of receipts for each transaction.
