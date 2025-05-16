Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) has officially released the 2025 tuition fees for its Medicine and Law programmes, providing clarity for prospective and returning students

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) has officially announced the tuition fees for its Medicine and Law programmes for the 2025 academic session.

The updated fee structure provides detailed insights into the costs associated with studying in these prestigious faculties.

Medicine and Surgery fees at ABUAD in 2025

The College of Medicine and Health Sciences at ABUAD released the fee breakdown for the Medicine and Surgery programme across all levels.

According to the latest update, fresh students (100 Level) were required to pay ₦4,670,000 for tuition and associated costs.

For returning students, the fees varied by academic level:

- 200 Level: ₦5,875,000

- 300 Level: ₦5,875,000

- 400 Level: ₦5,755,000

- 500 Level: ₦5,555,000

- 600 Level: ₦5,555,000

This structured payment ensured clarity for students pursuing their medical education at ABUAD.

Law school fees at ABUAD in 2025

The College of Law at ABUAD also announced its tuition fees for the 2025 session. New law students (100 Level) were required to pay ₦3,170,000 as their school fees.

For students in higher levels, the fees were structured as follows:

- 200 Level: ₦2,826,500

- 300 Level: ₦2,826,500

- 400 Level: ₦2,826,500

- 500 Level: ₦2,725,000

The revised fee structure helped students plan their academic expenses in advance.

ABUAD remained committed to providing high-quality education in Medicine and Law while maintaining transparency in financial obligations.

With the release of the 2025 school fees, prospective and returning students could adequately prepare for their studies, ensuring a smooth academic experience

About ABUAD

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) is one of Nigeria’s leading private universities, established in 2009 by renowned lawyer and philanthropist, Afe Babalola.

Known for its commitment to excellence, ABUAD offers world-class education across various disciplines, including Medicine, Law, Engineering, and Social Sciences.

The university boasts modern facilities, innovative teaching methods, and a strong emphasis on research and entrepreneurship. With a mission to produce highly skilled graduates who can compete globally, ABUAD remains a top choice for students seeking quality education in Nigeria.

Scholars believe its dedication to academic distinction has earned it numerous awards and recognition both nationally and internationally.

Afe Babalola University law graduate bags first class

Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man, Rasheed Aro, graduated from Afe Babalola University with a first class. He also announced other achievements he had had alongside his academic journey.

Rasheed made this known in a post on his X page (just1rasheed). The young man revealed that he represented his school at Kings College, London, during his studies.

He said: “I’ve completed my law degree with a First Class. Along the way, I wrote 2 books, won a ₦7M endowment for my university, represented @Abuad_Uni at Kings College, London. Received the award for best student in legal practice. Gifted over ₦5M by the founder & school management.”

