Full List: NUC Approves 33 New Universities in 2025
- The NUC approves 33 new universities to enhance education for Nigerian youths in 2025
- Nigeria now has 309 universities, with private institutions leading the count at 168
- New federal, state, and private universities span multiple states, expanding access to higher education across the country
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
FCT, Abuja - The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved 33 new universities for Nigerian youths to acquire knowledge and skills across the country in 2025.
The NUC granted operating licenses to 20 new private universities last year.
As reported by TheCable, the federal government established seven new institutions, and state governments accounted for the remaining six.
This brings the total number of universities in Nigeria to 309.
Of the overall total, the private sector leads with 168 universities, followed by the federal government with 74, while state governments account for the remaining 67.
The new federal universities are located in Rivers, Kaduna, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Oyo, and Zamfara states.
Newly established federal universities
- Federal University of Environment and Technology, Tai Town, Rivers State
- Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna state
- Federal University of Agriculture and Developmental Studies, Iragbiji, Osun State
- Federal University of Technology and Environmental Studies, Iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti State
- Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Okeho, Oyo state,
Newly established state universities
- Abdulsalam Abubakar University of Agriculture and Climate Action, Mokwa, Niger state.
- Ebonyi State University of ICT, Science and Technology, Oferekpe, Ebonyi State
- Cross River University of Education and Entrepreneurship, Akamkpa, Cross River State
- Benue State University of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Ihugh
Newly established private universities
- Leadership University, Abuja, FCT
- Jimoh Babalola University, Ilorin, Kwara state
- Bridget University, Mbaise, Okirika-Nweke, Imo state
- Greenland University, Jalingo, Taraba state;
- JEFAP University, Suleja, Niger state
- Azione Verde University, Amaigbo, Imo State
- Unique Open University, Ojo, Lagos state
- American Open University, Abeokuta, Ogun State
- Southern Atlantic University, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State
- Lens University, Ilemona, Kwara State
- Monarch University, Iyesi-Ota, Ogun State
- Tonine Iredia University of Communication, Benin City, Edo State
- Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Lagos State
- Kevin Eze University, Mgbowo, Enugu State
- Tazkiyah University, Kaduna, Kaduna State
- New City University, Ayetoro, Ogun State
- University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State
- Eranova University, Abuja
- Minaret University, Ikirun, Osun State
- Abdulrasaq Abubakar Toyin University, Oke-Ogba, Ganmo, Ilorin, Kwara State
FG approves new university in Imo
Recall that the NUC officially recognised the University of Innovation, Science and Technology in Omuma, Imo state.
Governor Hope Uzodinma led the delegation to receive the certificate at the NUC Headquarters in Abuja.
This marks Nigeria’s 70th state university, advancing digital entrepreneurship and tech-driven education for youth.
Courses NUC approves for Nigerian universities
Legit.ng also reported that the NUC approved 13 new degree programmes for Nigerian universities to start offering in the 2025/2026 academic session.
According to the commission, the development was to strengthen the academic relevance and ensure that higher institutions in Nigeria are aligned with global trends.
This came barely two months after the Ministry of Education announced the review of the primary and secondary education curriculum to reflect modern-day learning and skills.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.