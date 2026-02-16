The NUC approves 33 new universities to enhance education for Nigerian youths in 2025

Nigeria now has 309 universities, with private institutions leading the count at 168

New federal, state, and private universities span multiple states, expanding access to higher education across the country

FCT, Abuja - The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved 33 new universities for Nigerian youths to acquire knowledge and skills across the country in 2025.

The NUC granted operating licenses to 20 new private universities last year.

As reported by TheCable, the federal government established seven new institutions, and state governments accounted for the remaining six.

This brings the total number of universities in Nigeria to 309.

Of the overall total, the private sector leads with 168 universities, followed by the federal government with 74, while state governments account for the remaining 67.

The new federal universities are located in Rivers, Kaduna, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Oyo, and Zamfara states.

Newly established federal universities

Federal University of Environment and Technology, Tai Town, Rivers State

Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna state

Federal University of Agriculture and Developmental Studies, Iragbiji, Osun State

Federal University of Technology and Environmental Studies, Iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti State

Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Okeho, Oyo state,

Newly established state universities

Abdulsalam Abubakar University of Agriculture and Climate Action, Mokwa, Niger state.

Ebonyi State University of ICT, Science and Technology, Oferekpe, Ebonyi State

Cross River University of Education and Entrepreneurship, Akamkpa, Cross River State

Benue State University of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Ihugh

Newly established private universities

Leadership University, Abuja, FCT

Jimoh Babalola University, Ilorin, Kwara state

Bridget University, Mbaise, Okirika-Nweke, Imo state

Greenland University, Jalingo, Taraba state;

JEFAP University, Suleja, Niger state

Azione Verde University, Amaigbo, Imo State

Unique Open University, Ojo, Lagos state

American Open University, Abeokuta, Ogun State

Southern Atlantic University, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

Lens University, Ilemona, Kwara State

Monarch University, Iyesi-Ota, Ogun State

Tonine Iredia University of Communication, Benin City, Edo State

Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Lagos State

Kevin Eze University, Mgbowo, Enugu State

Tazkiyah University, Kaduna, Kaduna State

New City University, Ayetoro, Ogun State

University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State

Eranova University, Abuja

Minaret University, Ikirun, Osun State

Abdulrasaq Abubakar Toyin University, Oke-Ogba, Ganmo, Ilorin, Kwara State

FG approves new university in Imo

Recall that the NUC officially recognised the University of Innovation, Science and Technology in Omuma, Imo state.

Governor Hope Uzodinma led the delegation to receive the certificate at the NUC Headquarters in Abuja.

This marks Nigeria’s 70th state university, advancing digital entrepreneurship and tech-driven education for youth.

Courses NUC approves for Nigerian universities

Legit.ng also reported that the NUC approved 13 new degree programmes for Nigerian universities to start offering in the 2025/2026 academic session.

According to the commission, the development was to strengthen the academic relevance and ensure that higher institutions in Nigeria are aligned with global trends.

This came barely two months after the Ministry of Education announced the review of the primary and secondary education curriculum to reflect modern-day learning and skills.

