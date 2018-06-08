Top 50 best universities in Nigeria as of 2023: Which one is the best?

Nigerian universities produce visional and open-minded graduates who efficiently compete in the international workforce. Scholars across Africa have been applying to these institutions even before they featured in the world ranking. Check out the 50 best universities in Nigeria in 2023 below.

Nigeria's 50 best universities. Photo: pexels.com, @RDNE Stock project (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nigeria has 170 universities, 79 private, 43 federal, and 14 state universities. If you are seeking admission into the best universities in Nigeria or are just curious to know them, check the list below.

Which are the 12 best universities in Nigeria?

These are the twelve higher learning institutes from Nigeria that appeared in the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings:

University City/State World ranking Nigeria ranking The University of Ibadan Ibadan, Oyo 401–500 1 The University of Lagos Yaba, Lagos 401–500 1 Covenant University Ota, Ogun 601–800 3 Bayero University Kano, Kano 1001–1200 4 Federal University of Technology Akure Gaga, Ondo 1001–1200 4 The University of Benin Benin City, Edo 1201–1500 6 The University of Ilorin Ilorin, Kwara 1201–1500 6 University of Nigeria Nsukka Nsukka, Enugu 1201–1500 6 Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Osun 1201–1500 6 Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta Abeokuta, Ogun 1501+ 10 Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso, Oyo 1501+ 10 Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra 1501+ 10

List of 50 best universities in Nigeria

The University of Ibadan was ranked the best university in Nigeria in the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings. Below is a list of all the 50 top-rated private, federal, and state universities in the country:

50. Salem University, Lokoja.

49. Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa-Ondo.

48. Novena University, Ogume-Delta.

47. Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil.

46. Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island-Bayelsa.

45. Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike.

44. Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, Delta.

43. Landmark University, Omu Aran-Kwara.

42. The Lagos State University, Ojo.

41. Kings University, Odeomu-Osun.

Best universities in Nigeria. Photo: pexels.com, @Yan Krukau

Source: UGC

40. The University of Jos.

39. Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt.

38. Gregory University Uturu, Abia.

37. Fountain University, Oshogbo.

36. First Technical University, Ibadan-Oyo.

35. Federal University of Technology, Owerri Owerri.

34. Federal University of Technology, Minna Minna.

33. Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun.

32. Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa.

31. Federal University of Kashere, Barri-Gombe.

Best universities in Nigeria. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro studio

Source: UGC

30. Federal University Gashua, Yobe.

29. Evangel University, Akaeze-Ebonyi.

28. Edo State University, Uzairue.

27. Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki.

26. Cross River University of Technology, Calabar.

25. Coal City University, Enugu.

24. Bowen University, Iwo.

23. Benson Idahosa University, Benin City.

22. Bells University of Technology, Ota.

21. Baze University, Abuja.

Best universities in Nigeria. Photo: pexels.com, @Zaria Clark

Source: UGC

20. Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ikiti.

19. Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo.

18. Augustine University, Epe, Lagos.

17. American University of Nigeria, Yola.

16. Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike.

15. Akwa Ibom State University, Uyo.

14. Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti.

13. Adamawa State University, Mubi.

12. Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

11. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

Best universities in Nigeria. Photo: pexels.com, @Genuine_ Anthony

Source: UGC

10. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

9. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

8. The University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

7. The University of Ilorin, Kwara.

6. The University of Benin, Ugbowo.

5. Federal University of Technology, Akure.

4. Bayero University, Kano.

3. Covenant University, Ota.

2. The University of Lagos, Lagos.

1. The University of Ibadan, Ibadan.

Which university is the best in Nigeria?

The University of Ibadan, Ibadan, is the best in Nigeria, followed by the University of Lagos. Both institutes lie between position 401–500 in the university world ranking.

The best universities in Nigeria offer Petroleum Engineering, Medicine, Data Science, Pharmacy, Architecture, Computer Science, Nursing Science, Law, Accounting, Business Administration, Graphic Design, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and other globally competitive degree programs.

Legit.ng delved deeper into the most marketable courses in Nigeria. The article lists degree programs that lead to well-paying professions. The demand for these graduates is very high in the country's job market.

Graduates who do not research the job market and courses on demand are highly likely to do courses that will render them unemployed for a long time. Therefore, check the article to find out the most valuable degrees.

Source: Legit.ng