Kano State - The Governo Abba Kabir Yusuf-led Kano State Government has announced plans to install toll gates on major highways leading into the metropolis.

The Director of Public Enlightenment at the Ministry of Housing Development, Adamu Abdullahi, said the decision is to enhance security monitoring and strengthen the state’s socio-economic framework.

Abdullahi explained that the initiative is designed to improve surveillance of vehicular movement into the Kano metropolis.

He said the government resolved to mount toll gates on all major roads leading into Kano metropolis “with a view to boosting the security and socio-economic apparatus of Kano State.

He added that it is also to reinforce security architecture at strategic entry points.

As reported by Daily Trust, he made this known in a statement issued and made available to newsmen in Kano on Monday, February 23, 2025.

He listed the proposed locations for the toll gates include Katsina Road to include:

Gwarzo Road, Zaria Road

Maiduguri Road

Kano–Daura Road

Hadejia Road.

He said all key routes linked the Kano metropolis to neighbouring states.

The Commissioner for Housing Development, Arc. Ibrahim Yakubu Adamu, has officially handed over the seven project sites to contractors for the commencement of construction.

Adamu explained that the toll gates would serve as strategic control points to regulate and document vehicular inflow.

According to the commissioner, the project reflects Governor Yuauf’s administration’s broader commitment to safeguarding lives and property through structured monitoring and improved infrastructure.

He called on contractors handling the project to adhere strictly to approved specifications.

Adamau urged them to ensure timely completion within the stipulated timeframe to enable the government achieve its security and development objectives.

