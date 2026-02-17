The West African Examinations Council has released the 2025 private WASSCE Second Series results

WAEC said 42.17 percent of candidates obtained five credits including English Language and Mathematics

The council’s analysis showed female candidates outperformed males in the number of candidates who achieved the minimum university entry benchmark

The West African Examinations Council has released the results of the 2025 Second Series of the Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates, showing a decline in overall performance compared with the previous year.

The results also indicated that female candidates recorded stronger outcomes than their male counterparts.

Private candidates writing the WASSCE examination. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Monday night by the council’s Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina.

WAEC reported that 42.17 percent of candidates achieved credit passes in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

The figure marked a drop from the 53.64 percent recorded in 2024, Punch reported.

WAEC overall performance drops nationwide

According to the council, the performance decline amounted to 11.47 percentage points when compared with the previous year. The statement read, “The percentage of candidates in this category in the 2023 and 2024 – Second Series was 44.29 per cent and 53.64 per cent, respectively. Thus, there is a marginal decrease of 11.47 per cent in performance in this regard.”

WAEC said 65,752 candidates sat for the examination across 370 centres nationwide. Of this number, 27,727 candidates secured five credits including English Language and Mathematics.

The council noted that performance data from private candidates should not be measured directly against results from school candidates, as the private examination serves individuals outside the formal school system.

The analysis further showed that 33,989 candidates, representing 51.69 percent, obtained at least five credit passes with or without English Language and Mathematics.

WAEC released the 2025 private WASSCE results. Photo: Getty

Source: Facebook

WAEC records drop in private WASSCE

A total of 69,604 candidates registered for the examination, reflecting a 1.8 percent increase from the 68,342 recorded in 2024. WAEC disclosed that results for 61,943 candidates, representing 94.21 percent of those who sat the examination, had been fully processed and released.

However, 3,809 candidates still had some subjects pending due to errors linked to them.

The council said:

“Efforts are being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released subsequently.”

WAEC also confirmed that 1,899 candidates had their results withheld over alleged examination malpractice. “The cases are being investigated,” the council said, adding that final decisions would be communicated to affected candidates.

Female candidates record stronger showing

The gender breakdown showed that 32,005 candidates were male, while 33,747 were female. Among those who obtained five credits including English Language and Mathematics, 14,311 were female compared to 13,416 males.

The examination was conducted between November 11 and December 17, 2025. WAEC advised candidates to check their results online and access digital certificates, with hard copies available through its certificate portal.

FG introduces measures to tackle WAEC malpractice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government had rolled out fresh measures aimed at tackling examination malpractice in the Senior School Certificate Examination, a key requirement for admission into tertiary institutions across the country.

The new steps apply to examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council, the National Examination Council and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board.

Source: Legit.ng