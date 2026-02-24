President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu to serve as Acting Inspector-General of Police. According to the presidency, the appointment of Disu was with immediate effect.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, announced the development in a statement on Tuesday, February 24.

President Bola Tinubu appoints acting IGP Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The appointment followed the resignation of the immediate past police IGP, Kayode Egbetokun. The statement explained that Disu's appointment came after the president accepted the resignation of Egbetokun.

However, Nigerians have started congratulating the new IGP while reacting to Onanuga's appointment. Below are some of their comments:

Idris Garba said the new IGP should have come from the north:

"Due to the ongoing insecurity in the North, the President should reconsider and appoint an IGP from the region rather than bringing the position back to the South."

Aji. Bayo Chibuzor congratulated the new IGP:

"Leadership changes in the police at a time like this will naturally come with high expectations. What most Nigerians will be watching is how quickly it reflects in everyday security. Congratulations to our new IGP Tunji Disu."

Iyaogeh Lewis said the appointment should have gone to the southeast

"Where are #cityboys now. You asked your Igbo people to vote for Tinubu. But the same Tinubu now appoints is a Yoruba officer who is far below the rank of Senior DIGs Including Frank Mba. At the end of the day, Tinubu will use and dump city boys, including every other Igbo man."

Jeffery claimed Egbetokun did not resign as the police boss but was forced out of service:

"'Citing pressing family considerations', someone who recently got all police PRO to post the interim judgement he got against Sowore, suddenly citing family considerations. Call a spade a spade and not a simple garden tool. He was forced out. Let us know why he was forced out."

Omooluwabi AgbaAkin congratulated the new police boss:

"Big congratulations, sir @TunjiDisu1. May the Almighty God and the universe continue to guide, protect and lead you through this new phase. Nigerians are about to witness a new dispensation in policing."

Abubakar M Kareto commended Disu's appointment:

"For me, Tunji Disu is a good police officer, and I expect him to bring about the desirable positive impacts. He has worked in high-pressure roles in the Force, including leading the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos. Congratulations!"

You can read more comments X here:

Source: Legit.ng