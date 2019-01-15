Details about JAMB registration fee and closing date in 2022 have already been made public, and registration for this year has already begun, so do not waste time. Read on to find out the latest news about this year's JAMB examinations.

For 2022 UTME/DE registration, new information has been added to the list of requirements, while some of the old requirements have been abolished.

JAMB registration fee

JAMB registration fee for 2022 costs a total of N4,000. Here is a breakdown of the fee below.

JAMB 2022 Registration form – N3,500

Recommended Reading Text – N500

Note that JAMB fee is the same thing as the cost of JAMB form.

JAMB registration closing date

This year, the registration will run for six weeks, from March 19, 2022, to April 26, 2022. Direct Entry (DE) candidates need to know that their registrations will happen simultaneously with the UTME candidates' registration.

Note that having a National Identity Number (NIN) is mandatory for this year's UTME/DE exams registrations. Candidates without NIN will be prohibited from registering for the exam.

The optional mock exam will be conducted on April 16, 2022. If you want to participate in the mock exam, then you must register for it before March, 2022.

The dates for JAMB exams for 2022 are from May 6, 2022, to May 16, 2022.

Now you have all the details about the 2022 JAMB application, fees, and closing date. However, there is more information to be aware of for this year's application.

National Identity Number (NIN) is not the only change in requirement details for JAMB registration 2022.

In an effort to make the application process easier and faster for candidates and to make it more difficult or impossible for fraudsters to carry out their criminal activities against unsuspecting applicants, JAMB has made some changes to this year's application process.

The board has also ended the use of email addresses for registration.

The exam board has announced that the use of email would no longer be requested for the processing of registration. The announcement was made by Prof Is-haq Oloyede, who is the Chief Executive of the Joint Admission Matriculation Board.

Professor Oloyede stated that candidates' email addresses would only be requested after they have successfully completed their registrations. Candidates will need the emails to access information for their exams.

The new rule was announced to take effect on April 15, 2021. Candidates will only have to provide their email addresses after the 2022 UTME/DE registration exercise has ended.

The board has also created easier methods for candidates to provide their email addresses and to access their profiles during their exam registrations or after. The methods are — JAMB mobile app and a USSD code.

The app and the USSD code, which is 55019, can be used for checking admission status, acceptance of admission, and more.

Additionally, candidates can use the USSD code to provide their email addresses by typing the word "email" and then followed by their full email address correctly spelt out and sent to 55019. You must leave a space between the word "email" and your fully spelt out email address.

Candidates will need to enter their email addresses twice to ensure validation and to ensure that typing mistakes do not occur.

Candidates can print their exam slips and get result notification using their candidate registration numbers only.

JAMB has confirmed that the new system will help curb the dealings of some fraudulent cyber cafe operators and other criminal elements who steal candidates' email passwords for criminal activities.

This means that entrants can now complete their applications in the comfort of their homes.

The organization also confirmed that the use of cash for any form of transactions at all CBT centers owned by JAMB is no longer allowed. All transactions at these centers would be done cashless.

UTME/DE examination registrations can now be done fully and completely on a mobile device.

Individuals' mobile phones now remain the only major tool to carry out all the JAMB registration 2022 processes.

