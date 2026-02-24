A man has shown how large Davido’s land at Eko Atlantic is in a viral video online

In the clip, most of the property is still under construction as the man highlighted its size, comparing it to a factory

The video generated hot takes from fans, who speculated about the amount the music star may have spent to acquire it

A Lekki street influencer has shared a viral video of Davido’s investment at Eko Atlantic.

The music star had previously acquired a large expanse of land at Eko Atlantic and revealed that he plans to build a 16-bedroom luxury home on it.

In the video, the man praised Davido after seeing the scale of the project. According to him, the singer is on another level, noting that the land is not meant for a factory but for a residential mansion.

He panned his camera across the vast property, showing parts already under construction.

Fans speculate cost of Davido's project

Fans of the singer shared estimates of what the land may have cost. A real estate agent claimed that a plot at Eko Atlantic costs about N4.2 billion, while an acre goes for N33.6 billion.

Another commenter alleged that Davido was gifted a plot by his father and later purchased an additional one.

Davido is known for investing in luxury properties. He bought a house in Atlanta a few years ago, and a video of its interior later surfaced online.

The singer also owns properties in Nigeria, including homes in Ikoyi and Banana Island, where he lived before relocating to Atlanta with his wife.

He also loves cars as he spares no cost to ensure he gets the latest automobile of his choice imported into Nigeria.

Here is the Instagram video of Davido's Eko Atlantic investment below:

Fans react to video Davido's investment

Reactions have trailed the video of Davido's investment at Eko Atlantic as many people shared their take about the wealth of the music star. They joined the Lekki street boy in praising Davido, however, the video didn't go down well with a few others who shared their take aa well. Here are comments below:

@rymbag247 stated:

"Underground na water, God Abeg give me block make I multiply am my bread and fish."

@realjoshuablaze said:

"If you know how much is 1 plot of land in Eko Atlantic, you go understand."

@alh_alubarika reacted:

"2 billion per plot,I could remember, his dad gave him the land but 1 plot and he bought another one plot beside."

@the tunes of Lagos shared:

"If you know how much is 1 plot of land in Eko Atlantic, you go understand."

@timeless66657 commented:

"A plot in Eko Atlantic nah that later Ferrari money ooo."

