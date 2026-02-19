Ogun State leads Nigeria with 24 universities, highlighting its educational prominence

Nigeria has a total of 309 universities spread across 36 states and the FCT

Public reactions reveal concerns about university admissions and job prospects for graduates

Ogun State has the highest number of universities in Nigeria as of 2026.

There are 24 universities comprising federal, state, and privately owned tertiary institutions in the southwest state.

Nigeria has 309 universities across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

13 states make up the top 10 states with the most universities in the country.

Top 10 states with highest number of universities

As reported by TheCable, the following are the number of universities in every state in Nigeria.

1. Ogun: 24

2. ⁠Abuja: 19

3. ⁠⁠Delta: 14

4. ⁠Kwara: 14

5. ⁠Osun: 14

6. ⁠Lagos: 14

7. ⁠Kano: 13

8. ⁠Oyo: 13

9. ⁠Enugu: 11

10. ⁠Edo: 10

11. ⁠Imo: 10

12. ⁠Ondo: 10

13. ⁠Kaduna: 10

14. ⁠Anambra: 9

15. ⁠Niger: 9

16. ⁠Abia: 8

17. ⁠Akwa Ibom: 8

18. ⁠Cross River: 7⁠

19. ⁠Ekiti: 7

20. ⁠Rivers 7

21. ⁠Sokoto: 6

22. ⁠Bayelsa: 6

23. ⁠Kogi: 6

24. ⁠Nasarawa: 6

25. ⁠Ebonyi: 6

26. ⁠Katsina: 5

27. ⁠Plateau: 5

28. ⁠Benue: 5

29. ⁠Gombe: 4

30. ⁠Zamfara: 4

31. ⁠Kebbi: 4

32. ⁠Borno: 4

33. ⁠Jigawa: 4

34. ⁠Taraba: 4

35. ⁠Adamawa: 4

36. ⁠Bauchi: 3

37. ⁠Yobe: 2

Total: 309

Nigerians react to 10 states with most universities

@tobikesh_

Only 300+ universities for a country of over 200 million people, now it makes sense why university admission feels like a do-or-die competition, not an opportunity. When millions are chasing a few thousand slots, getting admitted starts to feel like luck or a miracle, not just merit.

@Ugwumba001

Normally, Ogun Uni na Lagos universities weh dey look for land.

@kc_lionheart

Ebonyi State is building two new universities right now, and soon we will have 8 universities in our state.

@SaniAminuMuham4

Nigeria should be doing well in research with these numbers.

@Osprey_Obi

They all don't even fall in the 1000 top ranking universities in the world.

@braveyellk

Lots of secondary schools are called Universities. Proliferation of rubbish across the nation.

@emmlayi

Of what use is the university when there are no jobs after graduation? The govt are creating universities so that they'll skin dry the youth and get money from

@realpillnuke

The real silent intellectuals lol. Also, the best secondary schools academically, many are in Ogun

@Vibes_with_Rey

Most northern states, despite their huge landmass have very few universities, so troubling

NUC approves 33 new universities in 2025

Recall that the NUC approved 33 new universities to enhance education for Nigerian youths in 2025.

Nigeria's university count stood at 309, with private institutions leading the way at 168.

New federal, state, and private universities spanned multiple states, expanding access to higher education across the country.

