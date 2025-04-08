UNIZIK school fees: A complete breakdown and how to make payments
Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has over 12 faculties and offers various academic programs for undergraduates and postgraduates. The university’s tuition fees vary depending on the course of study and whether the student is new or returning. This guide provides a detailed breakdown of UNIZIK school fees, along with step-by-step payment instructions.
- The UNIZIK school fees are ₦162,500 for new students and ₦95,000 for returning students.
- The school fees for Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) vary depending on the program and student status (fresh or returning).
- The school fees comprise tuition, accommodation, departmental fees, and other mandatory charges.
How much are UNIZIK school fees?
As of April 2025, Nnamdi Azikiwe University has not publicly released the detailed school fees schedule for the 2025/2026 academic session on its official website. The most recent fee schedule available is for the 2023/2024 session.
|Service
|New students (Year 1)
|Old students (Year 2 & above)
|ICT services
|₦20,000
|₦10,000
|Documentation fee
|₦20,000
|N/A
|Sports fee
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|Library fee
|₦5,000
|₦2,500
|G.A.R
|₦5,000
|₦3,000
|Files
|₦3,000
|N/A
|Sanitation
|₦3,000
|₦4,000
|Certificate verification per cert
|₦4,000
|₦4,000
|Development levy
|₦30,000
|N/A
|Examination fee
|₦10,000
|₦10,000
|Laboratory/Studio/Clinical Fee
|₦15,000
|₦10,000
|Security levy
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|Medical services (NHIS)
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|Insurance
|₦3,000
|₦3,000
|Students Identity Card
|₦1,000
|₦1,000
|Accommodation & Psychological Services
|₦5,000
|₦5,000
|Faculty dues
|₦10,000
|₦10,000
|Students Union fee
|₦3,000
|₦3,000
|Total fees payable
|₦162,500
|₦95,000
The convocation fee of ₦27,000 must be paid during clearance. New students' fees are higher due to additional charges for documentation and development levies.
Prospective and returning students are advised to visit the university’s official website or contact the school administration for the most up-to-date fee structure. Fees may be subject to change, and additional charges may apply.
UNIZIK school fees payment procedure
UNIZIK school fees should be paid through the official university portal. Below is a step-by-step guide to help you complete your fee payment smoothly:
- Visit unizik.edu.ng.
- Log in using your username and Access Code (new students should use their JAMB Registration Number).
- Click on the "School Fees" tab.
- Select your session (e.g., 2024/2025).
- Select entry-level (This is usually 100 level, except for Direct Entry Students which is 200 level)
- Then, select your current level.
- Click "Generate" to produce an invoice with a Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR).
- Proceed to the following commercial Bank (First Bank, Access, GT, Zenith, UBA, etc) with the invoice bearing the RRR and the Cash.
- Make a payment via the Remita platform.
- Return to the UNIZIK online students portal and log in.
- Click on pay school fees and enter your RRR to print your UNIZIK online school fees receipt.
How much is UNIZIK's acceptance fee?
Based on the latest available information, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has set the acceptance fee at ₦62,500.
Is UNIZIK a good school?
The federal university is a good school with quality education, a good learning environment, and many courses.
How much is UNIZIK school fees for freshers?
For the 2023/2024 academic session, UNIZIK school fees for freshers are ₦162,000.
Is UNIZIK accredited?
The university is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) as a federal university in Nigeria.
What is UNIZIK's world ranking?
According to Edu Rank, the federal university is ranked 3,111 out of 14,131 worldwide and 68 out of 1,104 in Africa. In Nigeria, UNIZIK is ranked 12 out of 157.
UNIZIK school fees are structured to accommodate different student categories, including new and returning students. The payment process is streamlined through the UNIZIK portal via Remita, ensuring both transparency and efficiency.
