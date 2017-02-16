Babcock University school fees 2023: courses and tuition
Babcock University is ideal for Nigerians seeking higher education at Christian colleges. The university is named after American missionary David C. Babcock, who helped the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria in 1914. Babcock University school fees will help you understand how much you will need to pay for a semester or a single course.
Babcock University is owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria, and its mission is to educate students in knowledge and character so they can contribute to society. It is culturally diverse, with students from all over the country. It has over 7,000 students, over a thousand staff members, hostel accommodations, a cafeteria, and a library.
Babcock University school fees 2022/2023
Babcock University is located in Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State. The university has nine schools, each divided into different departments that offer various undergraduate degree programs. They include:
School of Education and Humanities
The programmes available under this school include:
- History and International Studies- BA., MA.,
- Languages and Literary Studies- BA., MA., PhD.
- Religious Studies- BA., PGD
- Education- BEd., BSc.Ed, BA Ed.
- Music and Creative Arts- BA.
School of Law and Security Studies
This school offers only one programme.
- Law-LLB., LLM.
School of Management Science
The programmes available under this school include:
- Accounting -BSc., MSc., PhD.
- Banking and Finance - BSc., MSc., PGD.
- Business Administration and Marketing -BSc., PGD., MSc., MBA., PhD.
- Information Resource Management- MIRM., PGD., PhD.
Veronica Adeleke School of Social Science
The programmes available under this school include:
- Economics -BSc., MSc., PGD. PhD.
- Mass Communication -BSc., PGD., MSc., PhD.
- Political Science -B.Sc., MSc, PhD., MPM.
- Public Administration/International Law and Diplomacy -BSc., MSc, PhD.
- Social Work -BSc.
School of Science and Technology
The School of Science and Technology offers the following programmes.
- Agriculture and Industrial Technology- BAgric., MSc. PhD.
- Animal Science -MSc. PhD.
- Agronomy -MSc., PhD.
- Agric Economics -MSc., PhD.
- Microbiology -BSc., PGD., MSC., PhD.
- Basic Sciences: Chemistry, Physics/Electronics, Biology, Mathematics -BSc
College of Health and Medical Science (Benjamin S. Carson School of Medicine)
The Benjamin S. Carson School of Medicine offers the following programmes.
- Medicine -MBBS
- Anatomy -BSc.
- Physiology -BSc.
- Biochemistry -BSc., MSc., PhD.
- Nutrion and Dietecs -BSc.
School of Computing and Engineering Science
The available programmes under this school include:
- Computer Science -BSc., PGD., MSc., PhD.
- Software Engineering -BSc.
- Information Technology -BSc.
School of Public and Allied Health
The School of Public and Allied Health offers two programmes. They are:
- Public Health- BSc., PGD., MPH. PhD.
- Medical Laboratory Science -BMLS.
School of Nursing Science
The School of Nursing Science offers only one program.
- Department of Nursing Science -BNSc., MNSc.
How much is Babcock University school fees?
The cost of attending Babcock University varies depending on the course you want to pursue. Check out all of the fees and programmes available at the institution.
General Babcock University courses and tuition fees
Below is a table of Babcock general fees for a whole year.
|Program
|100 - 200 levelsTotal fees in Naira
|300 - 500 levelsTotal fees in Naira
|Accounting
|739,449
|568,807
|Agriculture
|654,129
|503,176
|Anatomy
|711,009
|546,930
|Banking and Finance
|711,009
|546,930
|Biochemistry
|711,009
|546,930
|Business Administration
|711,009
|546,930
|Computer Information System
|739,449
|568,807
|Computer Science
|739,449
|568,807
|Computer Technology
|739,449
|568,807
|Economics
|711,009
|546,930
|English studies/ French/Music
|682,569
|525,053
|Education programs
|375,413
|288,779
|History and International Relations
|654,129
|503,176
|Information Resource Management
|682,569
|525,053
|Information Technology
|739,449
|568,807
|International Law and Diplomacy
|682,569
|525,053
|Medical Laboratory Science
|739,449
|568,807
|Marketing
|711,009
|546,930
|Maths/Physics/Chemistry/ Biology
|654,129
|503,176
|Mass Communication
|711,009
|546,930
|Microbiology
|711,009
|546,930
|Nursing Science
|739,449
|568,807
|Nutrition and Diet
|654,129
|503,176
|Physiology
|711,009
|546,930
|Political Science
|682,569
|525,053
|Social Work
|682,569
|525,053
|Public Health
|682,569
|525,053
|Software Engineering
|739,449
|568,807
|Theology
|625,688
|481,298
Note: All 400-500L students must pay a bank draft of -N7,000 to the University bursary for the Entrepreneurship Skill Acquisition programme.
Fees for law students
The total annual fee for each level is listed below for those interested in law..
|Sector
|100 - 200 levelsTotal fees in Naira
|300 - 500 levelsTotal fees in Naira
|Instructional
|1,289,990
|773,994
Babcock University school fees for medicine and surgery
The table below shows the total annual fee you must pay if enrolled in a medicine and surgery course.
|Sector
|100 - 200 levelsTotal fees in Naira
|300 - 600 levelsTotal fees in Naira
|Instructional (Tuition)
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|Other Fees, including meals and accommodation
|2,884,000
|1,136,200
|Miscellaneous charges
|116,000
|116,000
|TOTAL
|4,000,000
|2,252,200
Postgraduate fees
Below is a table for postgraduate courses and fees.
|Program
|Degree in view
|Total fees in Naira per semester
|Accounting
|MSc and PhD
|375,000
|Business Administration and Marketing
|MSc., MBA., Mphil., Mphil/PhD. PhD
|375,000
|MBA Executive
|1,125,000
|Economics, Banking and Finance
|PGD
|300,000
|MSc, PhD
|375,000
|Information Resource Management
|MIRM, Mphil., PhD.
|300,000
|Mass Communication
|MA and PhD
|300,000
|Political Science and Public Administration
|MSc., MPhil., Mphil/PhD., PhD
|300,000
|MPM (Masters in Public Management)
|300,000
|History and International Studies
|MDS, MA, PhD and MEd
|300,000
|Languages and Literary Studies
|MSc., MPhil., Mphil/PhD., PhD
|300,000
|Religious Studies
|PGD, MSc
|300,000
|MSc. PhD
|375,000
|Computing and Engineering
|MSc., MPhil., Mphil/PhD., PhD
|375,000
|Chemical and Environmental Science
|MSc., MPhil., Mphil/PhD., PhD
|300,000
|Bio-Sciences and Bio-Technology
|MSc., MPhil., Mphil/PhD., PhD
|300,000
|Nursing Sciences
|MSc., PhD
|375,000
|Public and Allied Health
|MSc., MPH., Mphil/PhD., PhD
|375,000
|Agriculture and Industrial Technology
|MSc., MPhil., Mphil/PhD., PhD
|300,000
|Law
|MSc. PhD
|375,000
Note: All laboratory-based courses will incur an N50,000 laboratory fee per session.
University conversion programmes
Conversion courses are intensive postgraduate programmes that allow you to pursue a career for which your undergraduate degree did not prepare. The table below shows the annual or per-semester fees you must pay.
|Type
|Full-year
|1st-semester Total fees in Naira
|2nd-semester Total fees in Naira
|ACA conversion
|500,000
|300,000
|200,000
|Nursing conversion
|600,000
|425,000
|175,000
|Education
|255,000
|167,000
|88,000
Babcock University contact
For any inquiries or uncertainties, you can contact the institution through the following:
- Email: info@babcock.edu.ng or admissions@babcock.edu.ng
- Phone number: +(234-8137388316)) or+(234-7032049418)
What is the school fees for nursing?
The School of Nursing Sciences offers only one programme. The tuition for a postgraduate course is N375,000 per semester.
How much do you pay for the meals at the university?
Meals have different prices. If you choose two meals per day, you must pay N315,000 per year, and if you choose three meals per day, you must pay N472,500 per year.
What is the school fees for engineering course?
For an engineering course, you must pay a tuition fee of N375,000 per semester.
What is the school fees for ph*rmacy?
Unfortunately, the institution does not offer a pha*macy course.
How much is Babcock hostel fee?
The hostel fees are classified as classic, premium, or regular. Depending on your level, you can pay the following amount annually.
|Accommodation
|100 - 200 levelsTotal fees in Naira
|300 - 500 levelsTotal fees in Naira
|Classic
|276,120
|276,120
|Premium
|184,080
|184,080
|Regular
|128,856
|128,856
Is Babcock form out for 2022?
Babcock University admission for fresher and anyone interested in postgraduate programmes in 2022/2023 is still ongoing. Interested candidates can send their applications to the institution.
What are the requirements to study Medicine at Babcock University?
The admission requirements include a minimum of five credits in core subjects: Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English.
Babcock University school fees structure is reasonable in comparison to the quality of education you will receive as a student. You can also choose from a variety of courses at the institution.
