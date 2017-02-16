Babcock University school fees 2023: courses and tuition

Babcock University is ideal for Nigerians seeking higher education at Christian colleges. The university is named after American missionary David C. Babcock, who helped the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria in 1914. Babcock University school fees will help you understand how much you will need to pay for a semester or a single course.

Babcock University is owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria, and its mission is to educate students in knowledge and character so they can contribute to society. It is culturally diverse, with students from all over the country. It has over 7,000 students, over a thousand staff members, hostel accommodations, a cafeteria, and a library.

Babcock University school fees 2022/2023

Babcock University is located in Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State. The university has nine schools, each divided into different departments that offer various undergraduate degree programs. They include:

School of Education and Humanities

The programmes available under this school include:

History and International Studies- BA., MA.,

Languages and Literary Studies- BA., MA., PhD.

Religious Studies- BA., PGD

Education- BEd., BSc.Ed, BA Ed.

Music and Creative Arts- BA.

School of Law and Security Studies

This school offers only one programme.

Law-LLB., LLM.

School of Management Science

The programmes available under this school include:

Accounting -BSc., MSc., PhD.

Banking and Finance - BSc., MSc., PGD.

Business Administration and Marketing -BSc., PGD., MSc., MBA., PhD.

Information Resource Management- MIRM., PGD., PhD.

Veronica Adeleke School of Social Science

The programmes available under this school include:

Economics -BSc., MSc., PGD. PhD.

Mass Communication -BSc., PGD., MSc., PhD.

Political Science -B.Sc., MSc, PhD., MPM.

Public Administration/International Law and Diplomacy -BSc., MSc, PhD.

Social Work -BSc.

School of Science and Technology

The School of Science and Technology offers the following programmes.

Agriculture and Industrial Technology- BAgric., MSc. PhD.

Animal Science -MSc. PhD.

Agronomy -MSc., PhD.

Agric Economics -MSc., PhD.

Microbiology -BSc., PGD., MSC., PhD.

Basic Sciences: Chemistry, Physics/Electronics, Biology, Mathematics -BSc

College of Health and Medical Science (Benjamin S. Carson School of Medicine)

The Benjamin S. Carson School of Medicine offers the following programmes.

Medicine -MBBS

Anatomy -BSc.

Physiology -BSc.

Biochemistry -BSc., MSc., PhD.

Nutrion and Dietecs -BSc.

School of Computing and Engineering Science

The available programmes under this school include:

Computer Science -BSc., PGD., MSc., PhD.

Software Engineering -BSc.

Information Technology -BSc.

School of Public and Allied Health

The School of Public and Allied Health offers two programmes. They are:

Public Health- BSc., PGD., MPH. PhD.

Medical Laboratory Science -BMLS.

School of Nursing Science

The School of Nursing Science offers only one program.

Department of Nursing Science -BNSc., MNSc.

How much is Babcock University school fees?

The cost of attending Babcock University varies depending on the course you want to pursue. Check out all of the fees and programmes available at the institution.

General Babcock University courses and tuition fees

Below is a table of Babcock general fees for a whole year.

Program 100 - 200 levels Total fees in Naira 300 - 500 levels Total fees in Naira Accounting 739,449 568,807 Agriculture 654,129 503,176 Anatomy 711,009 546,930 Banking and Finance 711,009 546,930 Biochemistry 711,009 546,930 Business Administration 711,009 546,930 Computer Information System 739,449 568,807 Computer Science 739,449 568,807 Computer Technology 739,449 568,807 Economics 711,009 546,930 English studies/ French/Music 682,569 525,053 Education programs 375,413 288,779 History and International Relations 654,129 503,176 Information Resource Management 682,569 525,053 Information Technology 739,449 568,807 International Law and Diplomacy 682,569 525,053 Medical Laboratory Science 739,449 568,807 Marketing 711,009 546,930 Maths/Physics/Chemistry/ Biology 654,129 503,176 Mass Communication 711,009 546,930 Microbiology 711,009 546,930 Nursing Science 739,449 568,807 Nutrition and Diet 654,129 503,176 Physiology 711,009 546,930 Political Science 682,569 525,053 Social Work 682,569 525,053 Public Health 682,569 525,053 Software Engineering 739,449 568,807 Theology 625,688 481,298

Note: All 400-500L students must pay a bank draft of -N7,000 to the University bursary for the Entrepreneurship Skill Acquisition programme.

Fees for law students

The total annual fee for each level is listed below for those interested in law..

Sector 100 - 200 levels Total fees in Naira 300 - 500 levels Total fees in Naira Instructional 1,289,990 773,994

Babcock University school fees for medicine and surgery

The table below shows the total annual fee you must pay if enrolled in a medicine and surgery course.

Sector 100 - 200 levels Total fees in Naira 300 - 600 levels Total fees in Naira Instructional (Tuition) 1,000,000 1,000,000 Other Fees, including meals and accommodation 2,884,000 1,136,200 Miscellaneous charges 116,000 116,000 TOTAL 4,000,000 2,252,200

Postgraduate fees

Below is a table for postgraduate courses and fees.

Program Degree in view Total fees in Naira per semester Accounting MSc and PhD 375,000 Business Administration and Marketing MSc., MBA., Mphil., Mphil/PhD. PhD 375,000 MBA Executive 1,125,000 Economics, Banking and Finance PGD 300,000 MSc, PhD 375,000 Information Resource Management MIRM, Mphil., PhD. 300,000 Mass Communication MA and PhD 300,000 Political Science and Public Administration MSc., MPhil., Mphil/PhD., PhD 300,000 MPM (Masters in Public Management) 300,000 History and International Studies MDS, MA, PhD and MEd 300,000 Languages and Literary Studies MSc., MPhil., Mphil/PhD., PhD 300,000 Religious Studies PGD, MSc 300,000 MSc. PhD 375,000 Computing and Engineering MSc., MPhil., Mphil/PhD., PhD 375,000 Chemical and Environmental Science MSc., MPhil., Mphil/PhD., PhD 300,000 Bio-Sciences and Bio-Technology MSc., MPhil., Mphil/PhD., PhD 300,000 Nursing Sciences MSc., PhD 375,000 Public and Allied Health MSc., MPH., Mphil/PhD., PhD 375,000 Agriculture and Industrial Technology MSc., MPhil., Mphil/PhD., PhD 300,000 Law MSc. PhD 375,000

Note: All laboratory-based courses will incur an N50,000 laboratory fee per session.

University conversion programmes

Conversion courses are intensive postgraduate programmes that allow you to pursue a career for which your undergraduate degree did not prepare. The table below shows the annual or per-semester fees you must pay.

Type Full-year 1st-semester Total fees in Naira 2nd-semester Total fees in Naira ACA conversion 500,000 300,000 200,000 Nursing conversion 600,000 425,000 175,000 Education 255,000 167,000 88,000

Babcock University contact

For any inquiries or uncertainties, you can contact the institution through the following:

Email: info@babcock.edu.ng or admissions@babcock.edu.ng

info@babcock.edu.ng or admissions@babcock.edu.ng Phone number: +(234-8137388316)) or+(234-7032049418)

What is the school fees for nursing?

The School of Nursing Sciences offers only one programme. The tuition for a postgraduate course is N375,000 per semester.

How much do you pay for the meals at the university?

Meals have different prices. If you choose two meals per day, you must pay N315,000 per year, and if you choose three meals per day, you must pay N472,500 per year.

What is the school fees for engineering course?

For an engineering course, you must pay a tuition fee of N375,000 per semester.

What is the school fees for ph*rmacy?

Unfortunately, the institution does not offer a pha*macy course.

How much is Babcock hostel fee?

The hostel fees are classified as classic, premium, or regular. Depending on your level, you can pay the following amount annually.

Accommodation 100 - 200 levels Total fees in Naira 300 - 500 levels Total fees in Naira Classic 276,120 276,120 Premium 184,080 184,080 Regular 128,856 128,856

Is Babcock form out for 2022?

Babcock University admission for fresher and anyone interested in postgraduate programmes in 2022/2023 is still ongoing. Interested candidates can send their applications to the institution.

What are the requirements to study Medicine at Babcock University?

The admission requirements include a minimum of five credits in core subjects: Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English.

Babcock University school fees structure is reasonable in comparison to the quality of education you will receive as a student. You can also choose from a variety of courses at the institution.

