Babcock University school fees 2023: courses and tuition
Study

Babcock University school fees 2023: courses and tuition

by  Adrianna Simwa

Babcock University is ideal for Nigerians seeking higher education at Christian colleges. The university is named after American missionary David C. Babcock, who helped the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria in 1914. Babcock University school fees will help you understand how much you will need to pay for a semester or a single course.

for fresher
A group of students studying together. Photo: pexels.com, @antonytrivet
Babcock University is owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria, and its mission is to educate students in knowledge and character so they can contribute to society. It is culturally diverse, with students from all over the country. It has over 7,000 students, over a thousand staff members, hostel accommodations, a cafeteria, and a library.

Babcock University school fees 2022/2023

Babcock University is located in Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State. The university has nine schools, each divided into different departments that offer various undergraduate degree programs. They include:

School of Education and Humanities

The programmes available under this school include:

  • History and International Studies- BA., MA.,
  • Languages and Literary Studies- BA., MA., PhD.
  • Religious Studies- BA., PGD
  • Education- BEd., BSc.Ed, BA Ed.
  • Music and Creative Arts- BA.

School of Law and Security Studies

This school offers only one programme.

  • Law-LLB., LLM.

School of Management Science

The programmes available under this school include:

  • Accounting -BSc., MSc., PhD.
  • Banking and Finance - BSc., MSc., PGD.
  • Business Administration and Marketing -BSc., PGD., MSc., MBA., PhD.
  • Information Resource Management- MIRM., PGD., PhD.

Veronica Adeleke School of Social Science

The programmes available under this school include:

  • Economics -BSc., MSc., PGD. PhD.
  • Mass Communication -BSc., PGD., MSc., PhD.
  • Political Science -B.Sc., MSc, PhD., MPM.
  • Public Administration/International Law and Diplomacy -BSc., MSc, PhD.
  • Social Work -BSc.

School of Science and Technology

how much is Babcock University school fees
A man using a tablet. Photo: pexels.com, @juliamcameron
The School of Science and Technology offers the following programmes.

  • Agriculture and Industrial Technology- BAgric., MSc. PhD.
  • Animal Science -MSc. PhD.
  • Agronomy -MSc., PhD.
  • Agric Economics -MSc., PhD.
  • Microbiology -BSc., PGD., MSC., PhD.
  • Basic Sciences: Chemistry, Physics/Electronics, Biology, Mathematics -BSc

College of Health and Medical Science (Benjamin S. Carson School of Medicine)

The Benjamin S. Carson School of Medicine offers the following programmes.

  • Medicine -MBBS
  • Anatomy -BSc.
  • Physiology -BSc.
  • Biochemistry -BSc., MSc., PhD.
  • Nutrion and Dietecs -BSc.

School of Computing and Engineering Science

The available programmes under this school include:

  • Computer Science -BSc., PGD., MSc., PhD.
  • Software Engineering -BSc.
  • Information Technology -BSc.

School of Public and Allied Health

The School of Public and Allied Health offers two programmes. They are:

  • Public Health- BSc., PGD., MPH. PhD.
  • Medical Laboratory Science -BMLS.

School of Nursing Science

The School of Nursing Science offers only one program.

  • Department of Nursing Science -BNSc., MNSc.

How much is Babcock University school fees?

The cost of attending Babcock University varies depending on the course you want to pursue. Check out all of the fees and programmes available at the institution.

General Babcock University courses and tuition fees

Babcock university school fees for medicine and surgery
A student in a white top. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro
Below is a table of Babcock general fees for a whole year.

Program100 - 200 levelsTotal fees in Naira300 - 500 levelsTotal fees in Naira
Accounting739,449568,807
Agriculture654,129503,176
Anatomy711,009546,930
Banking and Finance711,009546,930
Biochemistry711,009546,930
Business Administration711,009546,930
Computer Information System739,449568,807
Computer Science739,449568,807
Computer Technology739,449568,807
Economics711,009546,930
English studies/ French/Music682,569525,053
Education programs375,413288,779
History and International Relations654,129503,176
Information Resource Management682,569525,053
Information Technology739,449568,807
International Law and Diplomacy682,569525,053
Medical Laboratory Science739,449568,807
Marketing711,009546,930
Maths/Physics/Chemistry/ Biology654,129503,176
Mass Communication711,009546,930
Microbiology711,009546,930
Nursing Science739,449568,807
Nutrition and Diet654,129503,176
Physiology711,009546,930
Political Science682,569525,053
Social Work682,569525,053
Public Health682,569525,053
Software Engineering739,449568,807
Theology625,688481,298

Note: All 400-500L students must pay a bank draft of -N7,000 to the University bursary for the Entrepreneurship Skill Acquisition programme.

Fees for law students

The total annual fee for each level is listed below for those interested in law..

Sector100 - 200 levelsTotal fees in Naira300 - 500 levelsTotal fees in Naira
Instructional1,289,990773,994

Babcock University school fees for medicine and surgery

The table below shows the total annual fee you must pay if enrolled in a medicine and surgery course.

Sector100 - 200 levelsTotal fees in Naira300 - 600 levelsTotal fees in Naira
Instructional (Tuition)1,000,0001,000,000
Other Fees, including meals and accommodation2,884,0001,136,200
Miscellaneous charges116,000116,000
TOTAL4,000,0002,252,200

Postgraduate fees

Below is a table for postgraduate courses and fees.

ProgramDegree in viewTotal fees in Naira per semester
AccountingMSc and PhD375,000
Business Administration and MarketingMSc., MBA., Mphil., Mphil/PhD. PhD375,000
MBA Executive1,125,000
Economics, Banking and FinancePGD300,000
MSc, PhD 375,000
Information Resource ManagementMIRM, Mphil., PhD.300,000
Mass CommunicationMA and PhD300,000
Political Science and Public AdministrationMSc., MPhil., Mphil/PhD., PhD300,000
MPM (Masters in Public Management)300,000
History and International StudiesMDS, MA, PhD and MEd300,000
Languages and Literary StudiesMSc., MPhil., Mphil/PhD., PhD300,000
Religious StudiesPGD, MSc300,000
MSc. PhD375,000
Computing and EngineeringMSc., MPhil., Mphil/PhD., PhD375,000
Chemical and Environmental ScienceMSc., MPhil., Mphil/PhD., PhD300,000
Bio-Sciences and Bio-TechnologyMSc., MPhil., Mphil/PhD., PhD300,000
Nursing Sciences MSc., PhD375,000
Public and Allied HealthMSc., MPH., Mphil/PhD., PhD375,000
Agriculture and Industrial TechnologyMSc., MPhil., Mphil/PhD., PhD300,000
LawMSc. PhD375,000

Note: All laboratory-based courses will incur an N50,000 laboratory fee per session.

University conversion programmes

Conversion courses are intensive postgraduate programmes that allow you to pursue a career for which your undergraduate degree did not prepare. The table below shows the annual or per-semester fees you must pay.

TypeFull-year1st-semester Total fees in Naira2nd-semester Total fees in Naira
ACA conversion500,000300,000200,000
Nursing conversion600,000425,000175,000
Education255,000167,00088,000

Babcock University contact

for nursing
Students in a library. Photo: pexels.com, @andybarbour
For any inquiries or uncertainties, you can contact the institution through the following:

  • Email: info@babcock.edu.ng or admissions@babcock.edu.ng
  • Phone number: +(234-8137388316)) or+(234-7032049418)

What is the school fees for nursing?

The School of Nursing Sciences offers only one programme. The tuition for a postgraduate course is N375,000 per semester.

How much do you pay for the meals at the university?

Meals have different prices. If you choose two meals per day, you must pay N315,000 per year, and if you choose three meals per day, you must pay N472,500 per year.

What is the school fees for engineering course?

For an engineering course, you must pay a tuition fee of N375,000 per semester.

What is the school fees for ph*rmacy?

Unfortunately, the institution does not offer a pha*macy course.

How much is Babcock hostel fee?

The hostel fees are classified as classic, premium, or regular. Depending on your level, you can pay the following amount annually.

Accommodation100 - 200 levelsTotal fees in Naira300 - 500 levelsTotal fees in Naira
Classic276,120276,120
Premium184,080 184,080
Regular128,856128,856

Is Babcock form out for 2022?

Babcock University admission for fresher and anyone interested in postgraduate programmes in 2022/2023 is still ongoing. Interested candidates can send their applications to the institution.

What are the requirements to study Medicine at Babcock University?

The admission requirements include a minimum of five credits in core subjects: Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English.

Babcock University school fees structure is reasonable in comparison to the quality of education you will receive as a student. You can also choose from a variety of courses at the institution.

