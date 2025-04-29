The INEC Chairman’s annual salary and allowances, approved by the Federal Government, totalled ₦7,801,640, with a monthly pay of ₦650,136.65

The Federal Government has disclosed the actual salary and allowance of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), revealing a total annual remuneration of ₦7,801,640.

This translates to a monthly pay package of ₦650,136.65, comprising the basic salary and various allowances to facilitate the execution of his duties.

Breakdown of INEC Chairman’s salary and allowances

The INEC Chairman’s annual basic salary stood at ₦2,026,400, equivalent to ₦168,866.66 per month. Additional allowances included ₦1,519,800 annually for motor vehicle fuelling and maintenance, equating to ₦126,650 monthly, and ₦506,600 annually (₦42,216.66 monthly) for a personal assistant.

Further benefits covered domestic staff at ₦1,519,800 annually (₦126,650 monthly) and entertainment expenses amounting to ₦911,880 annually (₦75,990 monthly).

Other notable provisions included allowances for utilities at ₦607,920 annually (₦50,660 monthly), monitoring expenses totalling ₦405,280 annually (₦33,773.33 monthly), and newspapers/periodicals at ₦303,960 annually (₦25,330 monthly).

Some benefits, such as security and provisions for a special assistant, were determined on a "to be provided" basis.

Transparency in FG-approved remuneration

The FG-approved package aligns with efforts to ensure transparency in public officials’ remuneration. The structured allowances provide resources needed to facilitate the Chairman's responsibilities effectively, including managing Nigeria’s electoral processes.

About INEC

the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is a constitutional body in Nigeria. It was established under Section 153 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

INEC is mandated to organise, undertake, and supervise all elections for federal and state offices, including the presidency, governorships, and legislative seats. It also manages the voter registration process and oversees the operations of political parties.

As an independent institution, its responsibilities and powers are defined in the Third Schedule of the Constitution, ensuring its autonomy and credibility in promoting free, fair, and transparent elections within Nigeria’s democratic system.

INEC moves to legalise voting without PVCs

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed its intent to allow eligible Nigerian voters to participate in the 2027 general elections without the need for a Permanent Voter Card (PVC).

However, INEC insists that this change can only take effect once the necessary legal amendments are made to accommodate the shift away from the current PVC-only system.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while speaking on Wednesday, April 23, in Abuja, noted that while the commission is eager to embrace technological advances in the electoral process, it is equally important that legislative provisions are updated to facilitate this change.

