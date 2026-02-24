The federal government has denied paying ransom for abducted schoolchildren from St. Mary's boarding school

Allegations claimed a multimillion-dollar payment and release of Boko Haram leaders, but officials refuted them

The Nigerian government urged the media to verify facts and avoid speculative reporting that allegedly harms security efforts

FCT, Abuja - The federal government on Tuesday afternoon, February 24, rejected the notion that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration paid a “huge” ransom, including the release of insurgent leaders, to secure the freedom of the schoolchildren abducted from St. Mary’s boarding school.

An investigation by AFP had revealed how the federal government allegedly paid a multimillion-dollar ransom to secure the release of up to 230 pupils and staff abducted from the NigerState -based school.

The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government denies paying ransom or releasing insurgents to secure the release of Niger State’s abducted pupils and staff. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

FG denies paying school ransom

The abduction occurred on November 21, 2025, at the Catholic school, where nearly 300 pupils and staff were taken. At least 50 later escaped, according to the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State, Most Reverend Bulus Dauwa Yohanna.

AFP cited four intelligence sources familiar with the negotiations who claimed that a “huge” sum was paid to secure the hostages’ freedom. One source estimated the amount at about N40 million per person, totalling roughly $7 million, while another placed the figure at about two billion naira overall.

The viral report further alleged that two Boko Haram commanders were released as part of the agreement, despite existing Nigerian laws prohibiting ransom payments to kidnappers and terrorists. It added that the funds were transported by helicopter to Gwoza in Borno State, a known Boko Haram stronghold near the Cameroon border.

Three sources reportedly told the news agency the money was delivered to a commander identified as Ali Ngulde.

Tinubu's govt refutes viral report

But in a rebuttal, Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, said in a statement obtained by Legit.ng that the allegations were “completely false and baseless”, adding that they “constitute a disservice to the professionalism and integrity of Nigeria’s security forces and the sacrifices they make daily.”

The FG's statement reads:

"While we respect the freedom of the press, we firmly reject a narrative built on shadowy, unnamed sources seeking to undermine the credibility of a sovereign government acting within its laws. For the avoidance of doubt, no ransom was paid, and no militant commanders were freed.

"The allegations rely entirely on anonymous “intelligence sources” and individuals “familiar with the talks,” in contrast to the clear and on-the-record denials issued by constituted authorities."

Information Minister Mohammed Idris denies ransom payment or militant release, defending Nigeria’s security forces against false claims. Photo credit: @FMINONigeria

The ministry of information and national orientation said via a post on X:

"The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Department of State Services (DSS), and the leadership of the National Assembly have all publicly refuted claims of ransom payment.

"The report itself reveals contradictions that expose its speculative character, presenting sharply conflicting accounts regarding the alleged ransom. Such inconsistency underscores a lack of direct knowledge and undermines the credibility of the claims.

"The assertion that ransom was delivered by helicopter to insurgents, with cross-border confirmation of receipt, is fiction. The DSS has formally dismissed this claim as fake and laughable. Nigeria is confronting a structured, profit-driven criminal enterprise. The successful rescue of the pupils, without casualty, was the result of professional intelligence and operational precision."

The statement concluded:

"The federal government remains unwavering in its commitment to security and urges the media to verify facts before publishing speculative reports that risk emboldening criminals or undermining troop morale."

