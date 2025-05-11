Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Paul University, Awka school fees for all courses and how to make payments
Education

Paul University, Awka school fees for all courses and how to make payments

by  Brian Oroo 4 min read

The Paul University, Awka school fees vary depending on the course one pursues. Tuition for regular students is ₦260,000, while professional courses like Nursing cost up to ₦700,000. Additional charges include acceptance, hostel, and medical fees. This post breaks down all fee requirements and available modes of payment.

Paul University Awka graduates (L). Paul University Awka logo (R)
Paul University Awka graduates (L). Paul University Awka logo (R). Photo: @pauluniversity on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Nursing Science is the most expensive programme at Paul University, Awka.
  • Regular undergraduate tuition costs ₦260,000, excluding accommodation and other charges.
  • Lab-based subjects cost ₦175,000, while non-lab subjects cost ₦165,000 per session.
  • Hostel accommodation costs ₦40,000, and allocation is first-come, first-served.
  • Fee payments must go directly to official university accounts to avoid fraud.

Paul University, Awka school fees

Paul University Awka offers a range of academic programmes with varying fee structures depending on the course of study.

JUPEB students

Here is a comprehensive guide outlining the current school fees for JUPEB at the prestigious private university.

Cost itemNon-laboratory-based subjects ()Laboratory-based subjects(Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Agric Science) ()
Application form10,00010,000
Acceptance fee15,00015,000
Tuition fee100,000100,000
Syllabus1,0001,000
Identity card500500
Library fee2,0002,000
Certificate500500
Medical fee6,0006,000
Examination fee30,00030,000
Laboratory fee_10,000
Total165,000175,000

Regular students

These fees cover essential academic services, administrative costs, and basic campus facilities access for the academic session.

ItemAmount payable ()
Admission form5,000.00
Acceptance fee20,000.00
Portal Access fee2,000.00
Medical fee 6,000.00
Tuition fee 260,000.00
Hostel fee 40,000.00

Tuition fees for new programmes

The private university has introduced several new programmes with specific fee structures that differ from traditional courses. Here are the tuition fees payable for Paul University's new programmes.
ItemAmount payable ()
Nursing science700,000
Physiotherapy450,000
Radiography450,000
Medical laboratory science450,000

Other fees payable for new programmes

Application, acceptance, and portal access fees slightly differ for the new programmes. According to the institution, students should pay:

ItemAmount payable ()
Application fee2,000
Acceptance fee20,000
Portal access fee5,000

Paul University Awka school fees payment process

Students should make all payments directly into the designated university accounts and present evidence of payment during registration. All fee payments must be made directly to the official university accounts listed below. Parents and students should exercise caution when making payments to avoid financial fraud.

Paul University Awka administration block
Paul University Awka is located in Anambra State, Nigeria. Photo: @pauluniversity on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

New programmes

The fee payment for new programmes should be paid via Access Bank or The Millennium MFB bank accounts using the details below.

BankAccount nameAccount number
Access BankPaul University, Awka0019935656
The Millennium MFBPaul University PG Account1100055590

Main university payment bank accounts

All payments for application, acceptance, portal access and tuition should be made to Zenith Bank, Access Bank or FCMB as shown below.

BankAccount nameAccount number
Zenith Bank PLCPaul University, Awka1012421366
Access Bank PLCPaul University, Awka0019935560
FCMBPaul University, Awka1351347016

UPEB fee account details

Students enrolling in the University Preliminary Examinations Board (UPEB) programme must pay their fees into a dedicated account. This payment ensures proper allocation of resources and smooth academic processing for all UPEB participants. Here is the payment mode available.

  • Bank name: Zenith Bank Plc
  • Account name: St. Paul's College, Awka
  • Account number: 1010724393

CEP fee account details

The Centre for Continuing Education Programme (CEP) operates under a separate fee structure. Students admitted into this programme must use the specified account to complete their payments accurately and securely.
  • Bank name: Access Bank
  • Account name: St. Paul's College
  • Account number: 0014142195

CGPS fee account details

All students admitted to the Centre for Graduate and Professional Studies (CGPS) must pay their fees through the official CGPS account. The payment mode is shared below.

  • Bank name: FCMB Account
  • Name: Paul University
  • Account number: 1351347016

What is Paul University, Awka's address?

Paul University Awka graduates
The learning institution's fees vary depending on the course one pursues. Photo: @pauluniversity on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The institution is located at No. 1 Nnamdi Azikiwe Avenue, P.M.B. 6074, Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria.

How much is Paul University, Awka school fees for nursing?

The current tuition fee for Nursing Science at Paul University Awka is ₦700,000 per academic session. Scholars should note that additional costs for uniforms, medical equipment, and practical materials may apply.

How much is the Paul University, Awka’s hostel accommodation fees?

Paul University, Awka offers student accommodation at ₦40,000 per academic session. This fee covers basic amenities and maintenance of the hostel facilities throughout the stay. The accommodation is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so early application is advised.

Knowing the Paul University, Awka school fee structure is essential for proper financial planning and a seamless academic experience. Prospective students should carefully review these fee structures and payment procedures to avoid complications during registration.

Legit.ng recently published an informative post about the cheapest university in Nigeria to consider. One of the key factors one considers before selecting a tertiary institution to attend is the school fees one pays for every session.

There are plenty of good options for those looking for affordable studies. However, it is important to note that in most institutions, school fees differ depending on the course and level of study. Read on to discover the cheapest university in Nigeria to further your education.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Brian Oroo avatar

Brian Oroo (Lifestyle writer) Brian has worked as a writer at Legit.ng since 2021. He specialises in lifestyle, celebrity, and news content. He won the Writer of the Year Award at Legit in both 2023 and 2024. Brian holds a BSc in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), earned in 2021. He completed the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques in 2023 and the Google News Initiative course in 2024. His email is brianoroo533@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: