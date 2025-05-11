Paul University, Awka school fees for all courses and how to make payments
The Paul University, Awka school fees vary depending on the course one pursues. Tuition for regular students is ₦260,000, while professional courses like Nursing cost up to ₦700,000. Additional charges include acceptance, hostel, and medical fees. This post breaks down all fee requirements and available modes of payment.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Paul University, Awka school fees
- Paul University Awka school fees payment process
- What is Paul University, Awka's address?
- How much is Paul University, Awka school fees for nursing?
- How much is the Paul University, Awka’s hostel accommodation fees?
Key takeaways
- Nursing Science is the most expensive programme at Paul University, Awka.
- Regular undergraduate tuition costs ₦260,000, excluding accommodation and other charges.
- Lab-based subjects cost ₦175,000, while non-lab subjects cost ₦165,000 per session.
- Hostel accommodation costs ₦40,000, and allocation is first-come, first-served.
- Fee payments must go directly to official university accounts to avoid fraud.
Paul University, Awka school fees
Paul University Awka offers a range of academic programmes with varying fee structures depending on the course of study.
JUPEB students
Here is a comprehensive guide outlining the current school fees for JUPEB at the prestigious private university.
|Cost item
|Non-laboratory-based subjects (₦)
|Laboratory-based subjects(Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Agric Science) (₦)
|Application form
|10,000
|10,000
|Acceptance fee
|15,000
|15,000
|Tuition fee
|100,000
|100,000
|Syllabus
|1,000
|1,000
|Identity card
|500
|500
|Library fee
|2,000
|2,000
|Certificate
|500
|500
|Medical fee
|6,000
|6,000
|Examination fee
|30,000
|30,000
|Laboratory fee
|_
|10,000
|Total
|165,000
|175,000
Regular students
These fees cover essential academic services, administrative costs, and basic campus facilities access for the academic session.
|Item
|Amount payable (₦)
|Admission form
|5,000.00
|Acceptance fee
|20,000.00
|Portal Access fee
|2,000.00
|Medical fee
|6,000.00
|Tuition fee
|260,000.00
|Hostel fee
|40,000.00
Tuition fees for new programmes
The private university has introduced several new programmes with specific fee structures that differ from traditional courses. Here are the tuition fees payable for Paul University's new programmes.
|Item
|Amount payable (₦)
|Nursing science
|700,000
|Physiotherapy
|450,000
|Radiography
|450,000
|Medical laboratory science
|450,000
Other fees payable for new programmes
Application, acceptance, and portal access fees slightly differ for the new programmes. According to the institution, students should pay:
|Item
|Amount payable (₦)
|Application fee
|2,000
|Acceptance fee
|20,000
|Portal access fee
|5,000
Paul University Awka school fees payment process
Students should make all payments directly into the designated university accounts and present evidence of payment during registration. All fee payments must be made directly to the official university accounts listed below. Parents and students should exercise caution when making payments to avoid financial fraud.
New programmes
The fee payment for new programmes should be paid via Access Bank or The Millennium MFB bank accounts using the details below.
|Bank
|Account name
|Account number
|Access Bank
|Paul University, Awka
|0019935656
|The Millennium MFB
|Paul University PG Account
|1100055590
Main university payment bank accounts
All payments for application, acceptance, portal access and tuition should be made to Zenith Bank, Access Bank or FCMB as shown below.
|Bank
|Account name
|Account number
|Zenith Bank PLC
|Paul University, Awka
|1012421366
|Access Bank PLC
|Paul University, Awka
|0019935560
|FCMB
|Paul University, Awka
|1351347016
UPEB fee account details
Students enrolling in the University Preliminary Examinations Board (UPEB) programme must pay their fees into a dedicated account. This payment ensures proper allocation of resources and smooth academic processing for all UPEB participants. Here is the payment mode available.
- Bank name: Zenith Bank Plc
- Account name: St. Paul's College, Awka
- Account number: 1010724393
CEP fee account details
The Centre for Continuing Education Programme (CEP) operates under a separate fee structure. Students admitted into this programme must use the specified account to complete their payments accurately and securely.
- Bank name: Access Bank
- Account name: St. Paul's College
- Account number: 0014142195
CGPS fee account details
All students admitted to the Centre for Graduate and Professional Studies (CGPS) must pay their fees through the official CGPS account. The payment mode is shared below.
- Bank name: FCMB Account
- Name: Paul University
- Account number: 1351347016
What is Paul University, Awka's address?
The institution is located at No. 1 Nnamdi Azikiwe Avenue, P.M.B. 6074, Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria.
How much is Paul University, Awka school fees for nursing?
The current tuition fee for Nursing Science at Paul University Awka is ₦700,000 per academic session. Scholars should note that additional costs for uniforms, medical equipment, and practical materials may apply.
How much is the Paul University, Awka’s hostel accommodation fees?
Paul University, Awka offers student accommodation at ₦40,000 per academic session. This fee covers basic amenities and maintenance of the hostel facilities throughout the stay. The accommodation is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so early application is advised.
Knowing the Paul University, Awka school fee structure is essential for proper financial planning and a seamless academic experience. Prospective students should carefully review these fee structures and payment procedures to avoid complications during registration.
Legit.ng recently published an informative post about the cheapest university in Nigeria to consider. One of the key factors one considers before selecting a tertiary institution to attend is the school fees one pays for every session.
There are plenty of good options for those looking for affordable studies. However, it is important to note that in most institutions, school fees differ depending on the course and level of study. Read on to discover the cheapest university in Nigeria to further your education.
Source: Legit.ng
Brian Oroo (Lifestyle writer) Brian has worked as a writer at Legit.ng since 2021. He specialises in lifestyle, celebrity, and news content. He won the Writer of the Year Award at Legit in both 2023 and 2024. Brian holds a BSc in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), earned in 2021. He completed the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques in 2023 and the Google News Initiative course in 2024. His email is brianoroo533@gmail.com