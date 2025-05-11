Paul University, Awka school fees for all courses and how to make payments

The Paul University, Awka school fees vary depending on the course one pursues. Tuition for regular students is ₦260,000, while professional courses like Nursing cost up to ₦700,000. Additional charges include acceptance, hostel, and medical fees. This post breaks down all fee requirements and available modes of payment.

Key takeaways

Nursing Science is the most expensive programme at Paul University, Awka.

is the at Paul University, Awka. Regular undergraduate tuition costs ₦260,000 , excluding accommodation and other charges.

, excluding accommodation and other charges. Lab-based subjects cost ₦175,000, while non-lab subjects cost ₦165,000 per session .

cost while non-lab subjects cost . Hostel accommodation costs ₦40,000, and allocation is first-come, first-served.

and allocation is first-come, first-served. Fee payments must go directly to official university accounts to avoid fraud.

Paul University, Awka school fees

Paul University Awka offers a range of academic programmes with varying fee structures depending on the course of study.

JUPEB students

Here is a comprehensive guide outlining the current school fees for JUPEB at the prestigious private university.

Cost item Non-laboratory-based subjects (₦) Laboratory-based subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Agric Science) (₦) Application form 10,000 10,000 Acceptance fee 15,000 15,000 Tuition fee 100,000 100,000 Syllabus 1,000 1,000 Identity card 500 500 Library fee 2,000 2,000 Certificate 500 500 Medical fee 6,000 6,000 Examination fee 30,000 30,000 Laboratory fee _ 10,000 Total 165,000 175,000

Regular students

These fees cover essential academic services, administrative costs, and basic campus facilities access for the academic session.

Item Amount payable (₦) Admission form 5,000.00 Acceptance fee 20,000.00 Portal Access fee 2,000.00 Medical fee 6,000.00 Tuition fee 260,000.00 Hostel fee 40,000.00

Tuition fees for new programmes

The private university has introduced several new programmes with specific fee structures that differ from traditional courses. Here are the tuition fees payable for Paul University's new programmes.

Item Amount payable (₦) Nursing science 700,000 Physiotherapy 450,000 Radiography 450,000 Medical laboratory science 450,000

Other fees payable for new programmes

Application, acceptance, and portal access fees slightly differ for the new programmes. According to the institution, students should pay:

Item Amount payable (₦) Application fee 2,000 Acceptance fee 20,000 Portal access fee 5,000

Paul University Awka school fees payment process

Students should make all payments directly into the designated university accounts and present evidence of payment during registration. All fee payments must be made directly to the official university accounts listed below. Parents and students should exercise caution when making payments to avoid financial fraud.

New programmes

The fee payment for new programmes should be paid via Access Bank or The Millennium MFB bank accounts using the details below.

Bank Account name Account number Access Bank Paul University, Awka 0019935656 The Millennium MFB Paul University PG Account 1100055590

Main university payment bank accounts

All payments for application, acceptance, portal access and tuition should be made to Zenith Bank, Access Bank or FCMB as shown below.

Bank Account name Account number Zenith Bank PLC Paul University, Awka 1012421366 Access Bank PLC Paul University, Awka 0019935560 FCMB Paul University, Awka 1351347016

UPEB fee account details

Students enrolling in the University Preliminary Examinations Board (UPEB) programme must pay their fees into a dedicated account. This payment ensures proper allocation of resources and smooth academic processing for all UPEB participants. Here is the payment mode available.

Bank name: Zenith Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc Account name: St. Paul's College, Awka

St. Paul's College, Awka Account number: 1010724393

CEP fee account details

The Centre for Continuing Education Programme (CEP) operates under a separate fee structure. Students admitted into this programme must use the specified account to complete their payments accurately and securely.

Bank name: Access Bank

Access Bank Account name: St. Paul's College

St. Paul's College Account number: 0014142195

CGPS fee account details

All students admitted to the Centre for Graduate and Professional Studies (CGPS) must pay their fees through the official CGPS account. The payment mode is shared below.

Bank name: FCMB Account

FCMB Account Name: Paul University

Paul University Account number: 1351347016

What is Paul University, Awka's address?

The institution is located at No. 1 Nnamdi Azikiwe Avenue, P.M.B. 6074, Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria.

How much is Paul University, Awka school fees for nursing?

The current tuition fee for Nursing Science at Paul University Awka is ₦700,000 per academic session. Scholars should note that additional costs for uniforms, medical equipment, and practical materials may apply.

How much is the Paul University, Awka’s hostel accommodation fees?

Paul University, Awka offers student accommodation at ₦40,000 per academic session. This fee covers basic amenities and maintenance of the hostel facilities throughout the stay. The accommodation is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so early application is advised.

Knowing the Paul University, Awka school fee structure is essential for proper financial planning and a seamless academic experience. Prospective students should carefully review these fee structures and payment procedures to avoid complications during registration.

