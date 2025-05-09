Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic Eruwa school fees and how to make payments

Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic Eruwa school fees vary depending on the level of study and indigene status. ND1 students pay between ₦115,654 and ₦128,330, while HND1 students pay slightly more. The fee structure uses a 60/40 semester split. Here is everything about the fees payable in all faculties and how to make the payments.

Key takeaways

Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic Eruwa school fees are divided into 60% for the first semester and 40% for the second semester for all students.

and for all students. Freshers pay additional charges such as medical tests, gown fees, and ICT receipts.

such as medical tests, gown fees, and ICT receipts. The Nigerian polytechnic has set the acceptance fee at ₦40,000, applicable to newly admitted students only.

Payment can be made online or through designated banks using the student portal.

Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic Eruwa school fees

Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic Eruwa offers varying tuition fees for indigenes and non-indigenes. The institution divides the fees into two instalments: 60% for the first semester and 40% for the second semester. The fees vary by level and student status (indigene or non-indigene).

S/No Level of study Status 1st sem amount 2nd sem amount Total amount 1 ND1 Indigene ₦69,392.00 ₦46,262.00 ₦115,654.00 2 ND1 Non-Indigene ₦76,998.00 ₦51,332.00 ₦128,330.00 3 ND2 Indigene ₦34,696.00 ₦23,131.00 ₦57,827.00 4 ND2 Non-Indigene ₦38,499.00 ₦25,666.00 ₦64,165.00 5 HND1 Indigene ₦79,246.00 ₦52,830.00 ₦132,076.00 6 HND1 Non-Indigene ₦86,968.00 ₦57,978.00 ₦144,946.00 7 HND2 Indigene ₦39,623.00 ₦26,415.00 ₦66,038.00 8 HND2 Non-Indigene ₦43,484.00 ₦28,989.00 ₦72,473.00 9 NDPT2 All ₦52,141.00 ₦34,761.00 ₦86,902.00

Other fees

Freshers must pay items 1 to 7 together during their first registration. Returning students pay items 1, 6, and 7 together during their sessional registration. The remaining fees apply based on level, programme, or academic requirement.

S/No Fees Whom Amount 1 EED Receipt All Students ₦1,000.00 2 Matriculation Gown Fee ND1 & HND1 ₦2,000.00 3 Admission Oath Fee ND1 & HND1 ₦500.00 4 Medical Test Fee ND1 & HND1 ₦4,100.00 5 X-ray ND1 & HND1 ₦5,000.00 6 ICT Receipt All Students ₦3,000.00 7 Health Insurance All Students ₦3,000.00 8 Wi-Fi Fee (per semester) All Students ₦4,000.00 9 LMS Fee All Students ₦6,000.00 10 Student-Centric Mobile App All Students ₦1,000.00 11 Faculty Association Levy Determined by the Faculty Association Not fixed 12 Department Association Levy Determined by the Department Association Not fixed 13 SIWES ND1/NDPT1 students ₦3,000.00 14 Project Receipt All final year students ₦5,000.00 15 Practical Receipt Practical Oriented Departments (ND/HND) ₦5,000.00

Eruwa Polytechnic fees payment process

Paying fees at the learning institution is easy, and the process has now been fully digitised. Students must complete all payments via the official student portal by following these steps:

Visit the school’s website. Click on the “Student Portal” section. Click on the "Full-Time Login tab" and enter your Matriculation Number (returning students) or Application Number (new students). Input your password and sign in. Click on “School Fees Payment” from your dashboard. Choose the academic session (2024/2025) and confirm the fees shown. Click “Generate Invoice” to receive a unique payment reference. Next, pick your preferred method. You can choose online payment if you have a debit or credit card. Alternatively, you can use the bank payment option by printing the invoice and paying at any approved bank. Return to the portal after making the payment, and log in to confirm the transaction. Print the payment receipt and keep it for registration purposes.

How much is Adeseun Ogundoyin's school fees?

The school fees range from ₦57,827.00 to ₦144,946.00, depending on the student's level and status.

How much is Adeseun Ogundoyin's acceptance fee?

The acceptance fee is ₦40,000.00 for all newly admitted students.

Is Adeseun Ogundoyin a private polytechnic?

Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic is a state government-owned institution located in Oyo State, Nigeria. It was previously known as Ibara Polytechnic, Eruwa.

Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic Eruwa fees cater to students from all backgrounds. The institution offers flexible payment options and discounted rates for indigenes. Students are advised to follow the official portal process to avoid errors or delays.

