Edo University Iyamho school fees for all courses and how to make payments

Edo University Iyamho offers world-class education across various disciplines. It attracts thousands of local and international students each year who aspire to pursue their academic dreams. However, many would want to know Edo University Iyamho school fees for various courses before admission. Explore its courses, school fees, and fee payment procedures.

Key takeaways

Edo University Iyamho fees for undergraduate freshers vary depending on courses .

. Every prospective student pays an acceptance fee of ₦70,000 and at least 60% of school fees must be paid before admission.

and at least must be paid before admission. Besides the school fee, students are required to pay other charges, including a hostel fee and a health insurance fee.

Edo University Iyamho school fees for all courses

Besides meeting all the academic requirements for admission to Edo University Iyamho, as a prospective student, you also must pay the school for the course you are enrolling in. The institution charges varying school fees depending on the course one pursues, but is one of the most affordable learning institutions.

Below are the 2024/2025 school fees, excluding accommodation fees, for local and international freshers pursuing various undergraduate disciplines.

Programmes Local students International students Nursing ₦1,475,500 $4,050 Medical Laboratory Science ₦980,500 $2,438 Journalism and Media Studies ₦378,500 $1,419 Broadcasting ₦428,500 $1,419 Mass Communication ₦428,500 $1,419 History and International Studies ₦328,500 $1,232 English ₦228,500 $1,000 Biochemistry ₦328,500 $1,232 Physiology ₦228,500 $1,000 Anatomy ₦328,500 $1,232 Medicine and Surgery ₦3,250,500 $6,932 Faculty of Engineering ₦503,500 $1,888 Law ₦1,475,500 $3,369 Entrepreneurship ₦328,500 $1,232 Business Administration ₦328,500 $1,232 Accounting ₦378,500 $1,419 Sociology ₦228,500 $1,000 Public Administration ₦228,500 $1,000 Political Science ₦328,500 $1,232 Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution ₦228,500 $1,000 Banking and Finance ₦228,500 $1,000 Economics ₦328,500 $1,232 Animal and Environmental Biology ₦228,500 $1,000 Computer Science ₦428,500 $1,419 Industrial Chemistry ₦228,500 $1,000 Microbiology ₦328,500 $1,232 Physics with Electronics ₦228,500 $1,000 Plant Biology and Biotechnology ₦228,500 $1,000 Cyber Security ₦428,500 $1,419

Edo University Iyamho hostel fees

It is Edo University Iyamho’s policy to accommodate all students in its various halls of residence, and therefore, accommodation is compulsory. Hostel fees are usually charged separately from school fees, and they vary depending on the hostel category, bed type, and other facilities, such as Wi-Fi, water heating systems, and cooking spaces.

Below are Edo University Iyamho hostel fees charged for various male and female halls of residence.

Hostel name Category Student gender Bed type Price Hajia Aishetu Oshiomhole Hall Premium Female Single beds ₦200,000 Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola Hall Premium Male Single beds ₦200,000 Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola Hall Regular Male Double bunks beds ₦110,000 (Up bunk) ₦150,000 (Down bunk) Professor T.O.K Audu Hall Premium Male Single beds ₦200,000 Professor T.O.K Audu Hall Premium Villa Male Single beds ₦250,000 Senator Franca Afegbua Hall Regular Female Double bunks beds ₦110,000 (Up bunk) ₦150,000 (Down bunk) Senator Franca Afegbua Hall Premium Female Single beds ₦200,000 Senator Franca Afegbua Hall Premium Villa Female Single beds ₦250,000

Other fees

In addition to the regular tuition and accommodation fees, students are also required to pay for the following items.

Item Fee (₦) Acceptance fee 70,000 Health Insurance Scheme (Edo HIS) ₦25,000 Learning Management System (LMS) (per session) ₦40,000 Learning Management System (LMS) (Optional) ₦30,000

Edo University Iyamho fee payment procedure

The institution allows fee payment only through its official website. As a fresh student, you must not necessarily make full fee payment on admission, but you must pay at least 60% of the amount and clear the balance in the first week of the second semester. Here is a step-by-step guide for Edo University Iyamho fee payment.

Visit the university’s official website and locate the admission portal. Log into your account using your registered email address and password. Navigate the page to find the Payment Section. Choose the fee category you would like to pay (tuition, hostel). Enter the payment details. Generate a payment invoice with a Remita Retrial Reference (RRR). Proceed to pay the amount online using a debit/credit card. Download and print your e-receipt and keep it for future reference.

Courses offered at Edo University Iyamho

The university offers several quality courses aimed at producing skilled and knowledgeable graduates ready to establish their careers in the highly demanding job market. Below are various undergraduate courses offered under the university’s eight faculties.

Faculty of Applied Health Science

Nursing

Medical Laboratory Science

Faculty of Management & Social Sciences

Entrepreneurship

Business Administration

Accounting

Sociology

Public Administration

Political Science

Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

Banking and Finance

Economics

Faculty of Art and Communication

Journalism and Media Studies

Broadcasting

Mass Communication

History and International Studies

English

Faculty of Basic Medical Science

Biochemistry

Physiology

Anatomy

Faculty of Clinical Science

Medicine and Surgery

Faculty of Engineering

Mining Engineering

Production Engineering

Mechatronics Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Engineering

Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Faculty of Law

Law

Faculty of Science

Animal and Environmental Biology

Computer Science

Industrial Chemistry

Microbiology

Physics with Electronics

Plant Biology and Biotechnology

Cyber Security

Software Engineering

Where is Edo University Iyamho located?

Edo University Iyamho is located in Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, Nigeria.

Who owns Edo University Iyamho?

The university is owned by the Edo State Government. It was founded under the administration of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole with the vision of creating a top-tier institution to drive academic excellence in the state and beyond.

How much are Edo State University Iyamho school fees?

The university's school fees for all courses are generally affordable. The school fees vary depending on the course a student studies. However, apart from school fees, students incur additional charges, including hostel fees and health insurance fees.

Does Edo University Iyamho offer scholarship opportunities?

Like many other top Nigerian universities, EUI offers various scholarship programmes for exceptionally performing students. One of its popular scholarship programmes is the Undergraduate Indigent Students Scholarship Award (ISSA). The scholarship may cover full or partial tuition fees for the best-performing but financially challenged students.

Is Edo University Iyamho a private university?

It is not a privately owned learning institution but a state government-owned university. It was formerly known as Edo State University, Uzairue. Many think it is private due to its facilities and structure, which are comparable to private universities.

Edo University Iyamho is among the best institutions of higher learning in Nigeria. It offers top-quality courses at affordable and competitive fees, and outstanding students can also benefit from scholarship opportunities. As a prospective student, knowing Edo University Iyamho school fees helps you plan your finances adequately.

