Edo University Iyamho school fees for all courses and how to make payments
Edo University Iyamho offers world-class education across various disciplines. It attracts thousands of local and international students each year who aspire to pursue their academic dreams. However, many would want to know Edo University Iyamho school fees for various courses before admission. Explore its courses, school fees, and fee payment procedures.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Edo University Iyamho school fees for all courses
- Edo University Iyamho fee payment procedure
- Courses offered at Edo University Iyamho
- Where is Edo University Iyamho located?
- Who owns Edo University Iyamho?
- How much are Edo State University Iyamho school fees?
- Does Edo University Iyamho offer scholarship opportunities?
- Is Edo University Iyamho a private university?
Key takeaways
- Edo University Iyamho fees for undergraduate freshers vary depending on courses.
- Every prospective student pays an acceptance fee of ₦70,000 and at least 60% of school fees must be paid before admission.
- Besides the school fee, students are required to pay other charges, including a hostel fee and a health insurance fee.
Edo University Iyamho school fees for all courses
Besides meeting all the academic requirements for admission to Edo University Iyamho, as a prospective student, you also must pay the school for the course you are enrolling in. The institution charges varying school fees depending on the course one pursues, but is one of the most affordable learning institutions.
Below are the 2024/2025 school fees, excluding accommodation fees, for local and international freshers pursuing various undergraduate disciplines.
|Programmes
|Local students
|International students
|Nursing
|₦1,475,500
|$4,050
|Medical Laboratory Science
|₦980,500
|$2,438
|Journalism and Media Studies
|₦378,500
|$1,419
|Broadcasting
|₦428,500
|$1,419
|Mass Communication
|₦428,500
|$1,419
|History and International Studies
|₦328,500
|$1,232
|English
|₦228,500
|$1,000
|Biochemistry
|₦328,500
|$1,232
|Physiology
|₦228,500
|$1,000
|Anatomy
|₦328,500
|$1,232
|Medicine and Surgery
|₦3,250,500
|$6,932
|Faculty of Engineering
|₦503,500
|$1,888
|Law
|₦1,475,500
|$3,369
|Entrepreneurship
|₦328,500
|$1,232
|Business Administration
|₦328,500
|$1,232
|Accounting
|₦378,500
|$1,419
|Sociology
|₦228,500
|$1,000
|Public Administration
|₦228,500
|$1,000
|Political Science
|₦328,500
|$1,232
|Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
|₦228,500
|$1,000
|Banking and Finance
|₦228,500
|$1,000
|Economics
|₦328,500
|$1,232
|Animal and Environmental Biology
|₦228,500
|$1,000
|Computer Science
|₦428,500
|$1,419
|Industrial Chemistry
|₦228,500
|$1,000
|Microbiology
|₦328,500
|$1,232
|Physics with Electronics
|₦228,500
|$1,000
|Plant Biology and Biotechnology
|₦228,500
|$1,000
|Cyber Security
|₦428,500
|$1,419
Edo University Iyamho hostel fees
It is Edo University Iyamho’s policy to accommodate all students in its various halls of residence, and therefore, accommodation is compulsory. Hostel fees are usually charged separately from school fees, and they vary depending on the hostel category, bed type, and other facilities, such as Wi-Fi, water heating systems, and cooking spaces.
Below are Edo University Iyamho hostel fees charged for various male and female halls of residence.
|Hostel name
|Category
|Student gender
|Bed type
|Price
|Hajia Aishetu Oshiomhole Hall
|Premium
|Female
|Single beds
|₦200,000
|Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola Hall
|Premium
|Male
|Single beds
|₦200,000
|Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola Hall
|Regular
|Male
|Double bunks beds
|₦110,000 (Up bunk)₦150,000 (Down bunk)
|Professor T.O.K Audu Hall
|Premium
|Male
|Single beds
|₦200,000
|Professor T.O.K Audu Hall
|Premium Villa
|Male
|Single beds
|₦250,000
|Senator Franca Afegbua Hall
|Regular
|Female
|Double bunks beds
|₦110,000 (Up bunk)₦150,000 (Down bunk)
|Senator Franca Afegbua Hall
|Premium
|Female
|Single beds
|₦200,000
|Senator Franca Afegbua Hall
|Premium Villa
|Female
|Single beds
|₦250,000
Other fees
In addition to the regular tuition and accommodation fees, students are also required to pay for the following items.
|Item
|Fee (₦)
|Acceptance fee
|70,000
|Health Insurance Scheme (Edo HIS)
|₦25,000
|Learning Management System (LMS)(per session)
|₦40,000
|Learning Management System (LMS)(Optional)
|₦30,000
Edo University Iyamho fee payment procedure
The institution allows fee payment only through its official website. As a fresh student, you must not necessarily make full fee payment on admission, but you must pay at least 60% of the amount and clear the balance in the first week of the second semester. Here is a step-by-step guide for Edo University Iyamho fee payment.
- Visit the university’s official website and locate the admission portal.
- Log into your account using your registered email address and password.
- Navigate the page to find the Payment Section.
- Choose the fee category you would like to pay (tuition, hostel).
- Enter the payment details.
- Generate a payment invoice with a Remita Retrial Reference (RRR).
- Proceed to pay the amount online using a debit/credit card.
- Download and print your e-receipt and keep it for future reference.
Courses offered at Edo University Iyamho
The university offers several quality courses aimed at producing skilled and knowledgeable graduates ready to establish their careers in the highly demanding job market. Below are various undergraduate courses offered under the university’s eight faculties.
Faculty of Applied Health Science
- Nursing
- Medical Laboratory Science
Faculty of Management & Social Sciences
- Entrepreneurship
- Business Administration
- Accounting
- Sociology
- Public Administration
- Political Science
- Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
- Banking and Finance
- Economics
Faculty of Art and Communication
- Journalism and Media Studies
- Broadcasting
- Mass Communication
- History and International Studies
- English
Faculty of Basic Medical Science
- Biochemistry
- Physiology
- Anatomy
Faculty of Clinical Science
- Medicine and Surgery
Faculty of Engineering
- Mining Engineering
- Production Engineering
- Mechatronics Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Electrical/Electronic Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
Faculty of Law
- Law
Faculty of Science
- Animal and Environmental Biology
- Computer Science
- Industrial Chemistry
- Microbiology
- Physics with Electronics
- Plant Biology and Biotechnology
- Cyber Security
- Software Engineering
Where is Edo University Iyamho located?
Edo University Iyamho is located in Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, Nigeria.
Who owns Edo University Iyamho?
The university is owned by the Edo State Government. It was founded under the administration of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole with the vision of creating a top-tier institution to drive academic excellence in the state and beyond.
How much are Edo State University Iyamho school fees?
The university's school fees for all courses are generally affordable. The school fees vary depending on the course a student studies. However, apart from school fees, students incur additional charges, including hostel fees and health insurance fees.
Does Edo University Iyamho offer scholarship opportunities?
Like many other top Nigerian universities, EUI offers various scholarship programmes for exceptionally performing students. One of its popular scholarship programmes is the Undergraduate Indigent Students Scholarship Award (ISSA). The scholarship may cover full or partial tuition fees for the best-performing but financially challenged students.
Is Edo University Iyamho a private university?
It is not a privately owned learning institution but a state government-owned university. It was formerly known as Edo State University, Uzairue. Many think it is private due to its facilities and structure, which are comparable to private universities.
Edo University Iyamho is among the best institutions of higher learning in Nigeria. It offers top-quality courses at affordable and competitive fees, and outstanding students can also benefit from scholarship opportunities. As a prospective student, knowing Edo University Iyamho school fees helps you plan your finances adequately.
Source: Legit.ng
