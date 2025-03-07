MOUAU school fees and procedure for making fee payments

MOUAU school fees vary based on faculty and student level. First-year students pay between ₦158,500 and ₦238,500, while returning students' fees differ across faculties. This post uncovers everything about Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike's latest fee structure and payment procedure.

Key takeaways

First-year students pay fees covering accommodation, development levies, and other charges .

and . Returning students' fees differ across faculties, with Veterinary Medicine students paying ₦156,500 .

. Accommodation fees range from ₦25,500 to ₦50,500, depending on the hostel.

How much are MOUAU school fees?

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) charges different school fees based on the student's level and programme. Returning students, SIWES students, and final-year students have varying fees depending on their faculties and courses.

First-year student fees

First-year students at MOUAU are required to pay academic charges that cover accommodation, development fees, and other mandatory levies. The payable vary depending on the faculty and the programme of study.

Fee description Amount (₦) Development Levy 80,000 Other Charges for All Colleges 158,500 Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Hostel 50,000 Remita Charge (added to total) 500

Returning students fees

The learning institution's fee structure for returning students varies depending on the programme of study. Below are charges for returning students in various faculties.

Programme/faculty Fees (₦) Vet Medicine 156,500 EET/CAFST (200 & Final Year) 146,500 COLPAS (Maths, Chem, Phy, 200 to Final Year) 131,500 Computer Sci, Stat (200 Level & Final Year) 131,500 COLNAS/COED 131,500 COLMAS/CASAP/CCSS/CAERSE/CNREM 131,500

SIWES students fee payment

Students undergoing the Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) may have separate fees covering training and supervision. Here are the payable amounts.

College/Faculty Fees (₦) CAFST/CEET 151,500 COLPAS/COLNAS/COED (Computer Science and Statistics Only) 136,500 COLMAS/CASAP/CCSS/CAERSE/CNREM 136,500 HNUD Final Year 156,500

MOUAU school fees payment procedure

Follow these steps to complete your school fee payment at the prestigious Nigerian university.

MOUAU school fee payment portal. Photo: portal.mouau.edu.ng (modified by author)

Access the MOUAU student portal. Once logged in, go to your dashboard and click on “Payment.” Below it, you will see “NELFUND Loan.” Click on it. A breakdown of your outstanding fees will be displayed. Click “Generate Remita” for your outstanding fees. Proceed with the payment using the generated Remita code. Ensure you save a copy of the Remita code for reference. Go to “Utilities” and validate your NELFUND payment.

If you have any questions or difficulties, contact the SUG Director of Information at 08139744512.

How much is the accommodation fee at MOUAU?

The accommodation fee at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) varies based on the hostel selected. Here are the accommodation charges for its two hostels.

Hostel Fee (₦) Remita charge (₦) Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Hostel 50,000 500 Old Hostel 25,000 500

Does MOUAU accept direct entry?

Yes, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) accepts Direct Entry applicants. Candidates can gain admission into the 200 or 300 level, depending on their qualifications.

Is MOUAU a private university?

MOUAU was established as the Federal University of Agriculture to focus on agricultural and technological education. The learning institution is located in Umudike, Abia State.

What is MOUAU cut-off?

For the 2024/2025 academic session, the MOUAU cut-off mark is 140 and above for admission eligibility.

MOUAU school fees are structured to accommodate different student categories, including first-year, returning, and SIWES students. The payment process is streamlined through the MOUAU student portal using Remita, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

