MOUAU school fees and procedure for making fee payments
MOUAU school fees vary based on faculty and student level. First-year students pay between ₦158,500 and ₦238,500, while returning students' fees differ across faculties. This post uncovers everything about Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike's latest fee structure and payment procedure.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- First-year students pay fees covering accommodation, development levies, and other charges.
- Returning students' fees differ across faculties, with Veterinary Medicine students paying ₦156,500.
- Accommodation fees range from ₦25,500 to ₦50,500, depending on the hostel.
How much are MOUAU school fees?
Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) charges different school fees based on the student's level and programme. Returning students, SIWES students, and final-year students have varying fees depending on their faculties and courses.
First-year student fees
First-year students at MOUAU are required to pay academic charges that cover accommodation, development fees, and other mandatory levies. The MOUAU fees payable vary depending on the faculty and the programme of study.
|Fee description
|Amount (₦)
|Development Levy
|80,000
|Other Charges for All Colleges
|158,500
|Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Hostel
|50,000
|Remita Charge (added to total)
|500
Returning students fees
The learning institution's fee structure for returning students varies depending on the programme of study. Below are charges for returning students in various faculties.
|Programme/faculty
|Fees (₦)
|Vet Medicine
|156,500
|EET/CAFST (200 & Final Year)
|146,500
|COLPAS (Maths, Chem, Phy, 200 to Final Year)
|131,500
|Computer Sci, Stat (200 Level & Final Year)
|131,500
|COLNAS/COED
|131,500
|COLMAS/CASAP/CCSS/CAERSE/CNREM
|131,500
SIWES students fee payment
Students undergoing the Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) may have separate fees covering training and supervision. Here are the payable amounts.
|College/Faculty
|Fees (₦)
|CAFST/CEET
|151,500
|COLPAS/COLNAS/COED (Computer Science and Statistics Only)
|136,500
|COLMAS/CASAP/CCSS/CAERSE/CNREM
|136,500
|HNUD Final Year
|156,500
MOUAU school fees payment procedure
Follow these steps to complete your school fee payment at the prestigious Nigerian university.
- Access the MOUAU student portal.
- Once logged in, go to your dashboard and click on “Payment.” Below it, you will see “NELFUND Loan.” Click on it.
- A breakdown of your outstanding fees will be displayed. Click “Generate Remita” for your outstanding fees.
- Proceed with the payment using the generated Remita code. Ensure you save a copy of the Remita code for reference.
- Go to “Utilities” and validate your NELFUND payment.
If you have any questions or difficulties, contact the SUG Director of Information at 08139744512.
How much is the accommodation fee at MOUAU?
The accommodation fee at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) varies based on the hostel selected. Here are the accommodation charges for its two hostels.
|Hostel
|Fee (₦)
|Remita charge (₦)
|Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Hostel
|50,000
|500
|Old Hostel
|25,000
|500
Does MOUAU accept direct entry?
Yes, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) accepts Direct Entry applicants. Candidates can gain admission into the 200 or 300 level, depending on their qualifications.
Is MOUAU a private university?
MOUAU was established as the Federal University of Agriculture to focus on agricultural and technological education. The learning institution is located in Umudike, Abia State.
What is MOUAU cut-off?
For the 2024/2025 academic session, the MOUAU cut-off mark is 140 and above for admission eligibility.
MOUAU school fees are structured to accommodate different student categories, including first-year, returning, and SIWES students. The payment process is streamlined through the MOUAU student portal using Remita, ensuring transparency and efficiency.
