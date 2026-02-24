Security agencies identify two suspects linked to alleged coup plot against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Former Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva allegedly funneled N785 million through Purple Waves Limited to finance the plot

Another suspect, Moses Zakwa, was accused of contributing N50 million via Clay Ring Services Limited in the coup plan

FCT, Abuja - Security agencies have identified two persons who allegedly funnelled N835 million through two private companies to bankroll the alleged coup plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu.

The two suspects were mentioned by the security agencies investigating the alleged coup plot against Tinubu.

As reported by Premium Times, former Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva allegedly contributed the largest share of N785 million.

According to investigators, Sylva transferred the money through Purple Waves Limited, an Abuja-based construction company.

Security operatives have arrested and detained the firm’s secretary, John Ebokpo.

The firm was registered in March 2009 for construction, building, and maintenance activities.

The former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources is accused of being the principal financier of the failed plot and remains at large.

The former governor, who is still at large, has denied any role in the coup.

Sylva’s precise connection to Purple Waves Limited is not immediately clear as the company did not list him as a director or shareholder at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The second alleged sponsor, Moses Zakwa, is accused of contributing N50 million through Clay Ring Services Limited.

Zakwa is a director in the Lagos-based company, registered for property renovation, development, and management services.

Coup: How alleged plot to kill Tinubu was uncovered

Recall that a probe by Nigeria's military found that some of the 16 officers arrested in 2025 for misconduct may have been plotting to overthrow President Tinubu's government.

The officers were detained in October 2025, and those now accused of plotting a coup will face a military judicial panel.

Tinubu, in October 2025, replaced Nigeria's service chiefs in a sweeping shake-up of the military leadership aimed at bolstering security as the country confronts multiple armed threats.

