Despite still being an undergraduate of the University of Ibadan, a 300 level student has achieved so much on the national scene with her swimming skills

The young lady, currently studying human kinetics at UI, said she is a seven-time national medalist and narrated how she achieved it

While she started swimming at 19, it was at UI that she took her swimming skills more seriously and won her first-ever medal in an inter-faculty competition on campus

Eniola, a University of Ibadan student currently in her third year, has shared how she became a seven-time national medalist.

While noting that she started swimming at 19, Eniola said she had never entered a pool before then, except for her parents' drum at home.

A 300 level student at the University of Ibadan is a national medalist. Photo Credit: Eni Ola

Source: Facebook

How UI student turned national medalist

In a Facebook post, Eniola shared slides as she shared her swimming success story. Eniola said she gained admission to study human kinetics at UI, and she took a particular course on swimming seriously.

Eniola, whose parents are pastors, said she developed an interest in swimming from there and joined the UI swimming team in 2023.

She won her first-ever swimming medal, a silver medal, in her first competition, the inter-faculty games, and then won several medals in intra-school competitions. Her story partly read:

"I started swimming at 19. Before then, I have never entered the water except the drum in my house. My parents are pastors so it was school, church, home and the cycle continued.

"I got admitted into the University of Ibadan to study human kinetics and nah! It's not just about 'playing sports.' I took swimming as a course, and I got interested and viola! I started training because I wanted to be better at it.

"I joined the school team in 2023, and I had my first competition, inter-faculty games. I won my first-ever medal in swimming, a silver medal. I continued swimming and won several medals in intra-school competitions.

“We travelled to OAU for inter-varsity gala, and I did not win a medal. I got an injury and could not finish a swimming race so I was benched.

“FISU came in 2025, and I really wanted to travel to represent my country, but first, we had to do national trials.

“I travelled from Ibadan to Jos with other Top 1% athletes from my school to the land where I couldn’t speak their language… it was a lot.

“Got a lot of wins. At the Nigerian FISU trials, I won 4 medals. One gold, two silvers and one bronze! My first ever competition on a national level.

“As at April 2025, I was a 4x national medalist, guyssssss.

“A few things happened, and I never got an invitation to travel to Germany for the World FISU Games, even after getting nominated..."

A University of Ibadan student named Eniola says she is a seven-time national medalist. Photo Credit: Eni Ola

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

People react to UI student's story

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the student's story below:

Precious Iriyovwerhi said:

"Somebody sey powerrr."

Ope Yemi said:

"Amazing.

"Keep it up.

"Better days ahead."

Funmilayo Oyewole said:

"You are really resilient."

Ayomiposi Ifeoluwa said:

"Wish you the best, dear."

Taiwo Olalere said:

"Such grit and resilience.

"Yeah! Super proud of you baby girl!"

Adekoya Damilola said:

"You na {expletive}... well-done. More to come!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan student who won 5 scholarships had graduated with a first-class degree in mathematics.

UI student who represented Nigeria in China

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan first-class engineering student who represented Nigeria in a global competition in China had shared his experience.

The young man represented Nigeria in China at the 9th Huawei ICT Competition 24/25, where he and his team were awarded the first position.

On his X page, he shared the opportunities he had had since he came to the University of Ibadan. He gave details about his achievements as a final year student of electrical and electronic engineering.

Source: Legit.ng