FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to resign from office with immediate effect.

This was made known by sources within the Presidency.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu issues an immediate resignation order to Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun. Photo credit: @PoliceNG/Kola Sulaiman

Source: Twitter

As reported by Premium Times, a senior source confirmed that Egbetokun was asked to step down during a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, February 23.

Presidency confirms resignation request

Although no official statement has yet been issued, sources said the President’s directive followed internal consultations at the highest level of government.

Egbetokun’s resignation, the source said, was conveyed directly to him during the closed-door meeting with Tinubu.

Tunji Disu tipped as successor

Egbetokun is expected to be replaced by Tunji Disu, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

While the change of leadership has not been formally announced, insiders at the Presidency and the Nigeria Police Force headquarters said preparations are already underway for a handover ceremony, Guardian reported.

How Egbetokun was appointed

Egbetokun was appointed as the 22nd Inspector-General of Police by President Tinubu on 19 June 2023, with his appointment later confirmed by the Nigeria Police Council on 31 October of the same year.

He assumed office at the age of 58 and was originally due for retirement on 4 September 2024 upon attaining the mandatory age of 60.

Police Act amendment extended tenure

However, the National Assembly amended the Police Act in 2024, allowing an Inspector-General of Police to serve a single four-year term regardless of age or length of service.

Based on the amendment, Egbetokun was expected to remain in office until 31 October 2027, a position the Presidency had previously defended amid public criticism.

Egbetokun’s time as police chief attracted criticism from sections of the public and civil society groups, particularly over allegations of human rights abuses and policing reforms.

Despite these concerns, the Presidency had maintained that his continued stay in office was lawful under the amended Police Act.

Official announcement awaited

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Presidency nor the Nigeria Police Force had released an official statement confirming the resignation.

Attempts to reach presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga and police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin were unsuccessful. However, a Presidency source said an official announcement is expected later on Tuesday, February 24.

