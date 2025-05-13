Clifford University school fees for all courses and how to make payments
Clifford University is a private Christian university in Nigeria, owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. If you are planning to study at the university, it is essential to understand the Clifford University school fees and payment procedures. This guide provides a clear overview of the school fees for various courses and outlines the steps to make payments.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Clifford University school fees for all courses
- Clifford University school fees payment procedure
- How much is Clifford University's school fee?
- Is Clifford University a private university?
- How much are the nursing school fees at Clifford University?
Key takeaways
- Clifford University's school fees range from ₦550,000 to ₦1,200,000.
- Students are also required to pay additional mandatory fees such as acceptance, matriculation, and graduation fees.
- Clifford University allows payments in instalments—60% in the first semester and 40% in the second semester.
- Fees can be paid via bank deposit to the official Zenith Bank account or through the university’s online student portal.
Clifford University school fees for all courses
Clifford University offers various programs with flexible and competitive tuition fees, ensuring quality education at various affordability levels. Below is a breakdown of Clifford University's school fees for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.
Faculty of Science
The tuition fees for the Faculty of Science are ₦650,000 per year across all science programs, including Computer Science, Information Systems and Chemistry.
|Course
|Fees (₦)
|Computer Science
|650,000
|Cybersecurity
|650,000
|Information System
|650,000
|Chemistry
|650,000
|Biochemistry
|650,000
|Industrial Chemistry
|650,000
|Biology
|650,000
|Microbiology
|650,000
|Mathematics
|650,000
|Physics
|650,000
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
The school fees for the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences range from ₦995,000 to ₦1,200,000 per year, making it one of the most expensive faculties in the university. It includes sources like Nursing Science and Medical Laboratory Science.
|Course
|Fees (₦)
|Nursing Science
|1,200,000
|Medical Laboratory Science
|1,200,000
|Public Health
|995,000
|Environmental Health
|995,000
Faculty of Management and Social Sciences
The tuition fee for this faculty is ₦635,000 per academic year across all programs, including Business Administration, Accounting and Economics. This rate is relatively affordable compared to other faculties, such as Basic Medical Sciences and Law.
|Course
|Fees (₦)
|Business Administration
|635,000
|Accounting
|635,000
|Economics
|635,000
|Banking & Finance
|635,000
|Marketing
|635,000
|Political Science
|635,000
|Public Administration
|635,000
|Mass Communication
|635,000
|International Relations
|635,000
|Industrial Relations & Personnel Management
|635,000
|Library & Information Science
|635,000
Faculty of Humanities/Education
The school fees for the Faculty of Humanities and Education are mostly ₦630,000 per year, with Christian Religious Studies at ₦550,000. These are among the cheapest fees in the university.
|Course
|Fees (₦)
|History & Diplomatic Studies
|630,000
|English Literature
|630,000
|English Language
|630,000
|Computer Education
|630,000
|Guidance & Counselling
|630,000
|Christian Religious Studies
|550,000
Faculty of Law
The Faculty of Law costs ₦1,200,000 per year, while Social Justice costs ₦750,000. It is one of the most expensive faculties in the school.
|Course
|Fees (₦)
|Law
|1,200,000
|Social Justice
|750,000
Prospective students should also note that the school fees for the JUPEB programme at Clifford University are fixed at ₦725,000 for the academic session.
Additional mandatory fees
In addition to the main tuition, students must pay some extra fees at specific points in their academic journey. Here are the key ones to note:
|Item
|Fees (₦)
|Acceptance fee (100 level & Direct Entry only)
|50,000
|Matriculation fee (100 level only)
|25,000
|Graduation fee (graduating students only)
|75,000
Clifford University school fees payment procedure
You can pay your school fees at Clifford University using several convenient options, as highlighted below:
Online payment
Students, both new and returning, can easily pay their fees via the Clifford University student portal. The process is user-friendly and designed for smooth transactions. Here's a quick guide to help you complete your payment successfully:
- Log in to the Clifford University student portal using your matriculation number and password.
- Next, generate an invoice indicating the amount you intend to pay.
- Choose your preferred payment option (card or bank transfer) and follow the instructions.
- After successful payment, print your receipt and submit it to the bursary department for confirmation.
Bank payment
Students can also pay their school fees through any of the designated banks approved by the university. The banks are:
- Zenith Bank Plc
- Access Bank Plc
- First Bank Plc
- UBA Plc
How much is Clifford University's school fee?
Clifford University's school fees for the 2025/2026 academic session range from ₦550,000 to ₦1,200,000, depending on the course one is pursuing.
Is Clifford University a private university?
Clifford University is a private university owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
How much are the nursing school fees at Clifford University?
The nursing school fees at Clifford University are ₦1,200,000 per academic session. This is one of the highest fees at the university due to the intensive nature of the programme.
The Clifford University school fees vary based on the faculty and course of study. Knowing how much and how to pay lets you plan your finances accordingly, so you are not inconvenienced. For further enquiries, you can contact the university.
