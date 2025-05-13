Clifford University school fees for all courses and how to make payments

Clifford University is a private Christian university in Nigeria, owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. If you are planning to study at the university, it is essential to understand the Clifford University school fees and payment procedures. This guide provides a clear overview of the school fees for various courses and outlines the steps to make payments.

Clifford University is a private Christian university in Nigeria, owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Photo: @clifforedu1 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Clifford University's school fees range from ₦550,000 to ₦1,200,000.

Students are also required to pay additional mandatory fees such as acceptance, matriculation, and graduation fees .

. Clifford University allows payments in instalments— 60% in the first semester and 40% in the second semester.

Fees can be paid via bank deposit to the official Zenith Bank account or through the university’s online student portal.

Clifford University school fees for all courses

Clifford University offers various programs with flexible and competitive tuition fees, ensuring quality education at various affordability levels. Below is a breakdown of Clifford University's school fees for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Faculty of Science

The tuition fees for the Faculty of Science are ₦650,000 per year across all science programs, including Computer Science, Information Systems and Chemistry.

Course Fees (₦) Computer Science 650,000 Cybersecurity 650,000 Information System 650,000 Chemistry 650,000 Biochemistry 650,000 Industrial Chemistry 650,000 Biology 650,000 Microbiology 650,000 Mathematics 650,000 Physics 650,000

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

The school fees for the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences range from ₦995,000 to ₦1,200,000 per year, making it one of the most expensive faculties in the university. It includes sources like Nursing Science and Medical Laboratory Science.

Course Fees (₦) Nursing Science 1,200,000 Medical Laboratory Science 1,200,000 Public Health 995,000 Environmental Health 995,000

Faculty of Management and Social Sciences

The tuition fee for this faculty is ₦635,000 per academic year across all programs, including Business Administration, Accounting and Economics. This rate is relatively affordable compared to other faculties, such as Basic Medical Sciences and Law.

Course Fees (₦) Business Administration 635,000 Accounting 635,000 Economics 635,000 Banking & Finance 635,000 Marketing 635,000 Political Science 635,000 Public Administration 635,000 Mass Communication 635,000 International Relations 635,000 Industrial Relations & Personnel Management 635,000 Library & Information Science 635,000

Faculty of Humanities/Education

The school fees for the Faculty of Humanities and Education are mostly ₦630,000 per year, with Christian Religious Studies at ₦550,000. These are among the cheapest fees in the university.

Course Fees (₦) History & Diplomatic Studies 630,000 English Literature 630,000 English Language 630,000 Computer Education 630,000 Guidance & Counselling 630,000 Christian Religious Studies 550,000

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law costs ₦1,200,000 per year, while Social Justice costs ₦750,000. It is one of the most expensive faculties in the school.

Course Fees (₦) Law 1,200,000 Social Justice 750,000

Prospective students should also note that the school fees for the JUPEB programme at Clifford University are fixed at ₦725,000 for the academic session.

Additional mandatory fees

In addition to the main tuition, students must pay some extra fees at specific points in their academic journey. Here are the key ones to note:

Item Fees (₦) Acceptance fee (100 level & Direct Entry only) 50,000 Matriculation fee (100 level only) 25,000 Graduation fee (graduating students only) 75,000

Clifford University school fees payment procedure

You can pay your school fees at Clifford University using several convenient options, as highlighted below:

Online payment

Students, both new and returning, can easily pay their fees via the Clifford University student portal. The process is user-friendly and designed for smooth transactions. Here's a quick guide to help you complete your payment successfully:

Clifford University student academic portal. Photo: clifforduni.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Log in to the Clifford University student portal using your matriculation number and password. Next, generate an invoice indicating the amount you intend to pay. Choose your preferred payment option (card or bank transfer) and follow the instructions. After successful payment, print your receipt and submit it to the bursary department for confirmation.

Bank payment

Students can also pay their school fees through any of the designated banks approved by the university. The banks are:

Zenith Bank Plc

Access Bank Plc

First Bank Plc

UBA Plc

Clifford University school fees can be paid through the student portal or at designated banks. Photo: @clifforedu1 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How much is Clifford University's school fee?

Clifford University's school fees for the 2025/2026 academic session range from ₦550,000 to ₦1,200,000, depending on the course one is pursuing.

Is Clifford University a private university?

Clifford University is a private university owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

How much are the nursing school fees at Clifford University?

The nursing school fees at Clifford University are ₦1,200,000 per academic session. This is one of the highest fees at the university due to the intensive nature of the programme.

The Clifford University school fees vary based on the faculty and course of study. Knowing how much and how to pay lets you plan your finances accordingly, so you are not inconvenienced. For further enquiries, you can contact the university.

Legit.ng recently published an article on the UNIOSUN admission portal and how to check your admission status. The admission list can be accessed through the JAMB e-Facility or the university's e-Portal.

Osun State University offers admission into pre-degree, degree, and post-degree programs. To gain admission to UNIOSUN, students must meet the cut-off marks and post-UTME screening requirements. Learn more about the institution in the post.

Source: Legit.ng