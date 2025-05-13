Africa Digital Media Awards

Clifford University school fees for all courses and how to make payments

By  Night Mongina
Clifford University is a private Christian university in Nigeria, owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. If you are planning to study at the university, it is essential to understand the Clifford University school fees and payment procedures. This guide provides a clear overview of the school fees for various courses and outlines the steps to make payments.

Clifford University main gate entrance.
Clifford University is a private Christian university in Nigeria, owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Photo: @clifforedu1 on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Clifford University's school fees range from ₦550,000 to ₦1,200,000.
  • Students are also required to pay additional mandatory fees such as acceptance, matriculation, and graduation fees.
  • Clifford University allows payments in instalments—60% in the first semester and 40% in the second semester.
  • Fees can be paid via bank deposit to the official Zenith Bank account or through the university’s online student portal.

Clifford University school fees for all courses

Clifford University offers various programs with flexible and competitive tuition fees, ensuring quality education at various affordability levels. Below is a breakdown of Clifford University's school fees for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Faculty of Science

The tuition fees for the Faculty of Science are ₦650,000 per year across all science programs, including Computer Science, Information Systems and Chemistry.

CourseFees ()
Computer Science650,000
Cybersecurity650,000
Information System650,000
Chemistry650,000
Biochemistry650,000
Industrial Chemistry650,000
Biology650,000
Microbiology650,000
Mathematics650,000
Physics650,000

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

The school fees for the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences range from ₦995,000 to ₦1,200,000 per year, making it one of the most expensive faculties in the university. It includes sources like Nursing Science and Medical Laboratory Science.

Course Fees (₦)
Nursing Science1,200,000
Medical Laboratory Science1,200,000
Public Health 995,000
Environmental Health995,000

Faculty of Management and Social Sciences

The tuition fee for this faculty is ₦635,000 per academic year across all programs, including Business Administration, Accounting and Economics. This rate is relatively affordable compared to other faculties, such as Basic Medical Sciences and Law.
CourseFees (₦)
Business Administration635,000
Accounting635,000
Economics635,000
Banking & Finance635,000
Marketing635,000
Political Science635,000
Public Administration635,000
Mass Communication635,000
International Relations635,000
Industrial Relations & Personnel Management635,000
Library & Information Science635,000

Faculty of Humanities/Education

The school fees for the Faculty of Humanities and Education are mostly ₦630,000 per year, with Christian Religious Studies at ₦550,000. These are among the cheapest fees in the university.

CourseFees (₦)
History & Diplomatic Studies630,000
English Literature630,000
English Language630,000
Computer Education630,000
Guidance & Counselling630,000
Christian Religious Studies550,000

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law costs ₦1,200,000 per year, while Social Justice costs ₦750,000. It is one of the most expensive faculties in the school.

CourseFees (₦)
Law 1,200,000
Social Justice 750,000

Prospective students should also note that the school fees for the JUPEB programme at Clifford University are fixed at ₦725,000 for the academic session.

Additional mandatory fees

In addition to the main tuition, students must pay some extra fees at specific points in their academic journey. Here are the key ones to note:

ItemFees (₦)
Acceptance fee (100 level & Direct Entry only)50,000
Matriculation fee (100 level only)25,000
Graduation fee (graduating students only)75,000

Clifford University school fees payment procedure

You can pay your school fees at Clifford University using several convenient options, as highlighted below:

Online payment

Students, both new and returning, can easily pay their fees via the Clifford University student portal. The process is user-friendly and designed for smooth transactions. Here's a quick guide to help you complete your payment successfully:

Clifford University Student admission portal
Clifford University student academic portal. Photo: clifforduni.edu.ng
  1. Log in to the Clifford University student portal using your matriculation number and password.
  2. Next, generate an invoice indicating the amount you intend to pay.
  3. Choose your preferred payment option (card or bank transfer) and follow the instructions.
  4. After successful payment, print your receipt and submit it to the bursary department for confirmation.

Bank payment

Students can also pay their school fees through any of the designated banks approved by the university. The banks are:

  • Zenith Bank Plc
  • Access Bank Plc
  • First Bank Plc
  • UBA Plc
Clifford University students in green graduation gowns.
Clifford University school fees can be paid through the student portal or at designated banks. Photo: @clifforedu1 on Facebook (modified by author)
How much is Clifford University's school fee?

Clifford University's school fees for the 2025/2026 academic session range from ₦550,000 to ₦1,200,000, depending on the course one is pursuing.

Is Clifford University a private university?

Clifford University is a private university owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

How much are the nursing school fees at Clifford University?

The nursing school fees at Clifford University are ₦1,200,000 per academic session. This is one of the highest fees at the university due to the intensive nature of the programme.

The Clifford University school fees vary based on the faculty and course of study. Knowing how much and how to pay lets you plan your finances accordingly, so you are not inconvenienced. For further enquiries, you can contact the university.

