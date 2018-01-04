Full list of courses offered by Nnamdi Azikiwe University for 2022/2023

Are you looking forward to gaining admission into one of Nigeria's best federal universities this coming academic session? Here is a list of Nnamdi Azikiwe University courses for both undergraduate and postgraduate studies for the 2022/2023 academic year.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University Nigeria or UNIZIK is one of Nigeria’s 44 federal universities. The university was established in 1991 when the old Anambra State was split into Anambra and Enugu States.

The Akwa campus and the Nnewi campuses of the defunct Anambra State University of Technology (ASUTECH) were changed into Nnamdi Azikiwe University by the Anambra State government.

In 1992, the federal government took over ownership of the university making it a federal university. So, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nigeria has been a federal university since then.

The university has four campuses, which are in Awka, Agulu, Ifite Ogwari, and Nnewi.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University offers a lot of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The university also offers part-time programmes.

Here is a list of UNIZIK's courses for the 2022/2023 academic session.

Undergraduate courses at Nnamdi Azikiwe University

Check out this list of UNIZIK courses for undergraduates:

Faculty of Administration

Accountancy/Accounting

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Cooperative Economics and Management

Marketing

Public Administration

Faculty of Agriculture

Agricultural Economics and Extension

Agriculture

Animal Science

Crop Science and Horticulture

Fisheries and Aquaculture

Food Science and Technology

Forestry and Wildlife

Soil Science and Soil Resources Management

Faculty of Arts and Humanities

African and Asian Studies

Chinese Studies

English Language and Literature

Fine/Applied Arts

History

Linguistics

Modern and European Languages

Music

Philosophy

Religious and Human Relations

Theatre Arts

Faculty of Education

Adult Education

Business Education

Early Childhood and Primary Education

Education and Computer Science

Education and Economics

Education and Mathematics

Education and Physics

Education and Biology

Education and Chemistry

Education and English Language

Education and French

Education and Igbo

Education and Integrated Science

Education and Political Science

Educational Foundations

Educational Management and Policy

Guidance & Counselling

Library and Information Management

Physical and Health Education

Physical Education

Science Education

Technical Education

Faculty of Engineering

Agricultural and Bioresources Engineering

Architecture

Building

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electronics and Computer Engineering

Environmental Management

Estate Management

Geography and Meteorology

Industrial Production Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

Polymer and Textile Technology

Quantity Surveying

Surveying and Geoinformatics

Faculty of Law/Legal Studies

Civil Law

Faculty of Medicine/Pharm/Health Sciences

Anatomy

Human Physiology

Medical Laboratory Science

Medical Rehabilitation

Medicine and Surgery

Nursing/Nursing Science

Pharmacy

Physiology

Radiography

Faculty of Sciences

Applied Biochemistry

Applied Microbiology and Brewing

Biological Science

Botany

Computer Science

Geological Sciences

Geophysics

Mathematics

Parasitology and Entomology

Physics / Industrial Physics

Pure and Industrial Chemistry

Statistics

Zoology

Faculty of Social Sciences

Economics

Entrepreneurship

Mass Communication

Political Science

Psychology

Sociology

Postgraduate Courses at Nnamdi Azikiwe University

The postgraduate courses offered in UNIZIK are:

Faculty of Agriculture (PGD, M.Sc. and PhD)

Agricultural Economics and Extension (PGD and M.Sc.)

Animal Science and Production (PGD and M.Sc.)

Food Science and Technology

Faculty of Arts

English Language and Literature (You can do either Language or Literature) (MA, PhD)

History and International Studies (PGD, MA, PhD)

Igbo, African and Asian Studies (PGD, MA, PhD)

Linguistics (PGD, MA, PhD)

Modern European Languages: (PGD, MA, PhD)

Music (PGD, MA, PhD)

Religion and Human Relations (MA, PhD)

Philosophy (MA, PhD)

Theatre Arts and Film Studies (MA, PhD)

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

M.Sc. Anatomy

M.Sc. or PhD Physiology (only on Full-Time Basis)

Faculty of Biosciences

M.Sc. or PhD in Applied Biochemistry

Applied Microbiology and Brewing (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Botany (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Parasitology and Entomology (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Zoology (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Faculty of Education

Adult Education (PGD, M.Ed., PhD)

Educational Foundations (PGD, M.Ed., PhD)

Educational Psychology

Curriculum Studies

Educational Measurement, Evaluation and Research

Educational Management & Policy (PGD, M.Ed., PhD)

Early Childhood and Primary Education (PGD, M.Ed., PhD)

Human Kinetics and Health Education (M.Sc. (Ed.), PhD)

Guidance and Counselling (PGD, M.Ed., PhD)

Library and Information Science (PGD, MLIS, PhD)

Science Education (M.Sc. (Ed.), PhD)

Vocational Education (PGD, M.Sc. (Ed.), PhD)

Faculty of Engineering

Agricultural and Bioresources Engineering (PGD, M.Eng., PhD)

Civil Engineering (M.Eng., PhD)

Chemical Engineering (PGD, M.Eng., PhD)

Electrical Engineering (PGD, M.Eng., PhD)

Electronic and Computer Engineering (PGD, M.Eng., PhD)

Industrial/Production Engineering (PGD, M.Eng., PhD)

Mechanical Engineering (PGD, M.Eng., PhD)

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (PGD, M.Eng., PhD)

Polymer and Textile Engineering (PGD, M.Eng., PhD)

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Architecture (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Building (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Environmental Management (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Estate Management (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Fine and Applied Arts (PGD, MFA., PhD)

Geography and Meteorology (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Quantity Surveying (PGD, M.Sc.)

Surveying and Geo-informatics (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Faculty of Health Sciences and Technology

Medical Laboratory Science (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Medical Rehabilitation (M.Sc., PhD)

Radiography (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Faculty of Law

Law (LL.M, PhD)

Faculty of Management Sciences

Accountancy (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Banking and Finance (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Business Administration (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Co-operative Economics and Management (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Marketing (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Public Administration (PGD, MPA, M.Sc., PhD)

MBA (MBA)

Medicine

Chemical Pathology (M.Sc., PhD)

Medical Microbiology and Parasitology (M.Sc., PhD)

Pharmacology and Therapeutics (M.Sc., PhD)

Faculty of Pharm. Sciences

Forensic Sciences (M.Sc.)

Pharmacognosy and Traditional Medicine (M.Sc., M.Pharm, PhD)

Pharmaceutical Microbiology & Biotechnology (M.Sc., M.Pharm, PhD)

Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry (M.Sc., M.Pharm, PhD)

Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology (M.Sc., M.Pharm, PhD)

Pharmacology and Toxicology (M.Sc., M.Pharm, PhD)

Faculty of Physical Sciences

Computer Science (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Geological Sciences (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Mathematics (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Physics and Industrial Physics (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Pure and Industrial Chemistry (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Statistics (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Faculty of Social Sciences

Economics (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Mass Communication (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Psychology (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Political Science (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

Sociology and Anthropology (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)

2022/2023 post-UTME and Direct Entry screening exercise

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has scheduled its 2022/2023 Post-UTME and Direct Entry screening exercise for candidates who made the university their first choice in the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (D/E) as well as all Nnamdi Azikiwe University Affiliate institutions.

Eligibility

Candidates who made Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka or its affiliated institutions their first choice and have the required cut-off mark are eligible to apply.

Candidates who did not choose NAU as a first choice university but scored the eligible cutoff marks of any faculty/ programme can also apply on the condition that they visit the JAMB website for a change of institution

Faculties/programmes with cut-off mark of 200

Biosciences: Applied Biochemistry, Applied Microbiology.

Health Science & Technology: Medical Laboratory Science, Medical Rehabilitation, Nursing Science, Radiography.

Law, Medicine & Surgery, Pharmacy, Social Sciences

Physical Sciences: Computer Science only.

Faculties/programmes with cut-off mark of 180

Arts, Basic Medical Sciences, Education, Engineering, Management Sciences

Bio Sciences: Biological Science, Botany, Parasitology & Entomology, Zoology.

Health Science & Technology: Environmental Health Science.

Faculties/programmes with cut-off mark of 160

Agriculture, Environmental Sciences

Physical Sciences: Chemistry, Geological Science, Geophysics, Mathematics, Physics and Industrial Physics, Pure & Industrial Chemistry, Statistics.

For more information about admission into Nnamdi Azikiwe University, you can visit the university's website or the JAMB website for the latest news and information about UTME and admission into Nigerian universities. Information about programmes offered and the admission requirements for each programme/course can be found in the JAMB brochure. If you do not have a hard copy, you can go online for the e-version of the JAMB brochure.

