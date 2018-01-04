Full list of courses offered by Nnamdi Azikiwe University for 2022/2023
Are you looking forward to gaining admission into one of Nigeria's best federal universities this coming academic session? Here is a list of Nnamdi Azikiwe University courses for both undergraduate and postgraduate studies for the 2022/2023 academic year.
Nnamdi Azikiwe University Nigeria or UNIZIK is one of Nigeria’s 44 federal universities. The university was established in 1991 when the old Anambra State was split into Anambra and Enugu States.
The Akwa campus and the Nnewi campuses of the defunct Anambra State University of Technology (ASUTECH) were changed into Nnamdi Azikiwe University by the Anambra State government.
In 1992, the federal government took over ownership of the university making it a federal university. So, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nigeria has been a federal university since then.
The university has four campuses, which are in Awka, Agulu, Ifite Ogwari, and Nnewi.
Nnamdi Azikiwe University offers a lot of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The university also offers part-time programmes.
Here is a list of UNIZIK's courses for the 2022/2023 academic session.
Undergraduate courses at Nnamdi Azikiwe University
Check out this list of UNIZIK courses for undergraduates:
Faculty of Administration
- Accountancy/Accounting
- Banking and Finance
- Business Administration
- Cooperative Economics and Management
- Marketing
- Public Administration
Faculty of Agriculture
- Agricultural Economics and Extension
- Agriculture
- Animal Science
- Crop Science and Horticulture
- Fisheries and Aquaculture
- Food Science and Technology
- Forestry and Wildlife
- Soil Science and Soil Resources Management
Faculty of Arts and Humanities
- African and Asian Studies
- Chinese Studies
- English Language and Literature
- Fine/Applied Arts
- History
- Linguistics
- Modern and European Languages
- Music
- Philosophy
- Religious and Human Relations
- Theatre Arts
Faculty of Education
- Adult Education
- Business Education
- Early Childhood and Primary Education
- Education and Computer Science
- Education and Economics
- Education and Mathematics
- Education and Physics
- Education and Biology
- Education and Chemistry
- Education and English Language
- Education and French
- Education and Igbo
- Education and Integrated Science
- Education and Political Science
- Educational Foundations
- Educational Management and Policy
- Guidance & Counselling
- Library and Information Management
- Physical and Health Education
- Physical Education
- Science Education
- Technical Education
Faculty of Engineering
- Agricultural and Bioresources Engineering
- Architecture
- Building
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Electrical Engineering
- Electronics and Computer Engineering
- Environmental Management
- Estate Management
- Geography and Meteorology
- Industrial Production Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
- Polymer and Textile Technology
- Quantity Surveying
- Surveying and Geoinformatics
Faculty of Law/Legal Studies
- Civil Law
Faculty of Medicine/Pharm/Health Sciences
- Anatomy
- Human Physiology
- Medical Laboratory Science
- Medical Rehabilitation
- Medicine and Surgery
- Nursing/Nursing Science
- Pharmacy
- Physiology
- Radiography
Faculty of Sciences
- Applied Biochemistry
- Applied Microbiology and Brewing
- Biological Science
- Botany
- Computer Science
- Geological Sciences
- Geophysics
- Mathematics
- Parasitology and Entomology
- Physics / Industrial Physics
- Pure and Industrial Chemistry
- Statistics
- Zoology
Faculty of Social Sciences
- Economics
- Entrepreneurship
- Mass Communication
- Political Science
- Psychology
- Sociology
Postgraduate Courses at Nnamdi Azikiwe University
The postgraduate courses offered in UNIZIK are:
Faculty of Agriculture (PGD, M.Sc. and PhD)
- Agricultural Economics and Extension (PGD and M.Sc.)
- Animal Science and Production (PGD and M.Sc.)
- Food Science and Technology
Faculty of Arts
- English Language and Literature (You can do either Language or Literature) (MA, PhD)
- History and International Studies (PGD, MA, PhD)
- Igbo, African and Asian Studies (PGD, MA, PhD)
- Linguistics (PGD, MA, PhD)
- Modern European Languages: (PGD, MA, PhD)
- Music (PGD, MA, PhD)
- Religion and Human Relations (MA, PhD)
- Philosophy (MA, PhD)
- Theatre Arts and Film Studies (MA, PhD)
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- M.Sc. Anatomy
- M.Sc. or PhD Physiology (only on Full-Time Basis)
Faculty of Biosciences
- M.Sc. or PhD in Applied Biochemistry
- Applied Microbiology and Brewing (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
- Botany (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
- Parasitology and Entomology (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
- Zoology (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
Faculty of Education
- Adult Education (PGD, M.Ed., PhD)
- Educational Foundations (PGD, M.Ed., PhD)
- Educational Psychology
- Curriculum Studies
- Educational Measurement, Evaluation and Research
- Educational Management & Policy (PGD, M.Ed., PhD)
- Early Childhood and Primary Education (PGD, M.Ed., PhD)
- Human Kinetics and Health Education (M.Sc. (Ed.), PhD)
- Guidance and Counselling (PGD, M.Ed., PhD)
- Library and Information Science (PGD, MLIS, PhD)
- Science Education (M.Sc. (Ed.), PhD)
- Vocational Education (PGD, M.Sc. (Ed.), PhD)
Faculty of Engineering
- Agricultural and Bioresources Engineering (PGD, M.Eng., PhD)
- Civil Engineering (M.Eng., PhD)
- Chemical Engineering (PGD, M.Eng., PhD)
- Electrical Engineering (PGD, M.Eng., PhD)
- Electronic and Computer Engineering (PGD, M.Eng., PhD)
- Industrial/Production Engineering (PGD, M.Eng., PhD)
- Mechanical Engineering (PGD, M.Eng., PhD)
- Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (PGD, M.Eng., PhD)
- Polymer and Textile Engineering (PGD, M.Eng., PhD)
Faculty of Environmental Sciences
- Architecture (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
- Building (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
- Environmental Management (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
- Estate Management (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
- Fine and Applied Arts (PGD, MFA., PhD)
- Geography and Meteorology (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
- Quantity Surveying (PGD, M.Sc.)
- Surveying and Geo-informatics (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
Faculty of Health Sciences and Technology
- Medical Laboratory Science (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
- Medical Rehabilitation (M.Sc., PhD)
- Radiography (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
Faculty of Law
- Law (LL.M, PhD)
Faculty of Management Sciences
- Accountancy (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
- Banking and Finance (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
- Business Administration (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
- Co-operative Economics and Management (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
- Marketing (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
- Public Administration (PGD, MPA, M.Sc., PhD)
- MBA (MBA)
- Medicine
- Chemical Pathology (M.Sc., PhD)
- Medical Microbiology and Parasitology (M.Sc., PhD)
- Pharmacology and Therapeutics (M.Sc., PhD)
Faculty of Pharm. Sciences
- Forensic Sciences (M.Sc.)
- Pharmacognosy and Traditional Medicine (M.Sc., M.Pharm, PhD)
- Pharmaceutical Microbiology & Biotechnology (M.Sc., M.Pharm, PhD)
- Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry (M.Sc., M.Pharm, PhD)
- Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology (M.Sc., M.Pharm, PhD)
- Pharmacology and Toxicology (M.Sc., M.Pharm, PhD)
Faculty of Physical Sciences
- Computer Science (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
- Geological Sciences (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
- Mathematics (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
- Physics and Industrial Physics (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
- Pure and Industrial Chemistry (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
- Statistics (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
Faculty of Social Sciences
- Economics (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
- Mass Communication (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
- Psychology (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
- Political Science (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
- Sociology and Anthropology (PGD, M.Sc., PhD)
2022/2023 post-UTME and Direct Entry screening exercise
The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has scheduled its 2022/2023 Post-UTME and Direct Entry screening exercise for candidates who made the university their first choice in the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (D/E) as well as all Nnamdi Azikiwe University Affiliate institutions.
Eligibility
- Candidates who made Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka or its affiliated institutions their first choice and have the required cut-off mark are eligible to apply.
- Candidates who did not choose NAU as a first choice university but scored the eligible cutoff marks of any faculty/ programme can also apply on the condition that they visit the JAMB website for a change of institution
Faculties/programmes with cut-off mark of 200
- Biosciences: Applied Biochemistry, Applied Microbiology.
- Health Science & Technology: Medical Laboratory Science, Medical Rehabilitation, Nursing Science, Radiography.
- Law, Medicine & Surgery, Pharmacy, Social Sciences
- Physical Sciences: Computer Science only.
Faculties/programmes with cut-off mark of 180
- Arts, Basic Medical Sciences, Education, Engineering, Management Sciences
- Bio Sciences: Biological Science, Botany, Parasitology & Entomology, Zoology.
- Health Science & Technology: Environmental Health Science.
Faculties/programmes with cut-off mark of 160
- Agriculture, Environmental Sciences
- Physical Sciences: Chemistry, Geological Science, Geophysics, Mathematics, Physics and Industrial Physics, Pure & Industrial Chemistry, Statistics.
For more information about admission into Nnamdi Azikiwe University, you can visit the university's website or the JAMB website for the latest news and information about UTME and admission into Nigerian universities. Information about programmes offered and the admission requirements for each programme/course can be found in the JAMB brochure. If you do not have a hard copy, you can go online for the e-version of the JAMB brochure.
