Obidient Movement's Yunusa Tanko has claimed that opposition leader Peter Obi faced violence in Edo State

The former Anambra State governor and ADC leaders reportedly survived an assassination attempt during a political event

Tanko warned that democracy is at risk following the alleged violent incident in Edo, a state governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Benin City, Edo State - Yunusa Tanko, national coordinator of Obidient Movement, on Tuesday afternoon, February 24, alleged that presidential hopeful Peter Obi is "under siege and attack in Benin, Edo State."

Legit.ng reports that Tanko claimed that Obi was subjected to violence along with other chieftains of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Obi, ADC chieftains attacked in Edo - Tanko

Tanko shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, posting images alongside the message:

"Breaking Red Alert in Benin, Edo State

"PO (referring to Obi) and the leadership of the ADC are under siege and attack in Benin, Edo State.

"At the formal declaration of Olumide Akpata into the African Democratic Congress, armed individuals followed us from the ADC Secretariat to the residence of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

"They shot at the gate and destroyed several vehicles in what appears to be a survived assassination attempt on our lives. Democracy is in danger."

The purported attack comes seven months after Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo warned Obi not to enter the state again without prior security clearance.

In July 2025, Okpebholo stated that the visit of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) to the state at the time coincided with the killing of three people.

The governor, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), accused Obi of contributing to a resurgence of violence in the state.

Okpebholo warned that the state government would not tolerate such alleged violence linked to political activities.

Eno Ikodem, the spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, could not be reached immediately by Legit.ng for comments on the alleged attack on ADC members.

Olumide Akpata dumps LP for ADC

Meanwhile, Olumide Akpata, the LP candidate in the 2024 Edo governorship election, has formally dumped the party, pitching his tent with the ADC.

Akpata was officially received by the party’s national and state leaders, including Obi; former APC national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun; ex-Edo governor, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor; former Senate chief whip, Roland Owie; Murphy Omoruyi, the member representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha constituency at the House of Representatives, among others.

Akpata, who received his party membership card from state chairman Kennedy Odion, said he decided to join the ADC following Obi’s entry into the party on December 31, 2025, emphasising that his goal was to contribute meaningfully. He expressed gratitude for the warm reception, thanking the ADC for their belief in a new Nigeria and acknowledging the Obidient Movement for their unwavering support.

