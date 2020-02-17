When is JAMB exam 2022 starting for UTME: latest information

If you have been asking, "When is JAMB exam starting?", then you will be pleased to know that it was announced that the registration for this year's JAMB officially began on March 19, 2022. The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board examination is a mandatory requirement for any student who wants to attend a university or other higher education institutions in Nigeria on a full-time arrangement. Do you want to know when JAMB exam, which is also called UTME/DE, will start in 2022? Read JAMB latest news below.

Registration for the examination began on March 19, 2022, and is set to end on April 26, 2022.

What is the date for JAMB exam 2022?

According to JAMB news update displayed on the official social media page of the organization, no official dates for the commencement of JAMB exams have been announced yet. Any information stating the date of JAMB for 2022 should be regarded as an unconfirmed rumour until JAMB officially announces the date for the examination.

What you need to have before JAMB date

Before sitting for the exam, candidates will have the chance to take part in an optional mock exam on April 16, 2022. Candidates who are interested in taking the mock exam must have registered latest by March 5, 2022.

All registered students must have the exam slip, which is sometimes sent via email. This is the only item you are allowed to carry to the test center.

Also, note that it is compulsory to have the National Identification Number (NIN) in order to register for JAMB 2022 UTME/DE examinations in 2022.

Without the National Identification Number, candidates will not be allowed to register for the exam. You can visit http://nimc.gov.ng to get details of the locations of NIN Enrollment Centers Nationwide.

You can learn how to print your exam slip even before your exam date is announced so that you can be fully prepared when the details of UTME/DE examinations are released.

Follow these steps to print your slip for the JAMB 2022 exam when it is time.

Visit the JAMB Print Examination Slip page Log in with your registration number and email Select 'print examination slip'

In case of any changes to the exam timetable, follow these steps to reprint your slip before the JAMB exam date:

Go to Jamb.org.ng/efacility Log in with your account email address and password. Select 'print UTME Main Examination slip Fill in your registration number. Select 're-print'

JAMB update: Approved CBT centers

There are endorsed centers where candidates can take the test in each state. The board published a list of approved centers, as well as those that have been blacklisted for not meeting the given requirements.

How to prepare for the exam

As the test day draws near, you should have all the items in this checklist:

List of approved CBT centers

The syllabus

Past questions

Instructions and guidelines

Recommended textbooks

Combination of subjects for science students

Combination of subjects for arts, commercial, social sciences

Before and on the day of the test, ensure that you:

Practice for the test by going through the entire syllabus. All sections can be covered in the test.

Enrol for the board's online practise test to review all possible questions for each subject that you have enrolled for. There are other test preparatory companies that offer similar tests to prepare you for the finals.

Purchase the UTME question book, which has past papers. This will give you insight into questions covered in previous years.

Check your email for news on the reprinting of exam slips. There is always the possibility of a change of date or postponement of your test.

Get to the test center on time to get ready. On the day of the test, you should carry a photocopy of the reprint in order to enter the test center.

Adequate preparation is key to success in the JAMB exam. In order to get good scores, applicants should ensure that they are well equipped for the test.

