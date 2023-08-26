FCT, Abuja- The Nigerian military, on Friday, August 25 had a mass burial at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja for soldiers who lost their lives in an attack and plane crash in Niger state.

As reported by The Punch, here are the profiles of the deceased military officers according to the programme of events.

Profiles of slain soldiers in Niger Photo Credits:Amb Abdulkerim

Source: Facebook

LATE MAJOR SEGUN ABIODUN ONI (N/14427)

Late Major Segun Abiodun Oni was born on 20 December 1986 in Benin City, Edo state capital. He hailed from Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Education

He attended Ebenezer Nursery and Primary School Ilorin from 1992 – 1998

Nigerian Military School Zaria from 1999 – 2004 for his West African School Certificate

Platoon Commander Battle Course in the United Kingdom,

Ranger and Special Purpose Commando Course in Belarus,

Green Barret Special Forces Course in the United States of America,

Counter Terrorist Course in South Africa and Junior Staff Course

Professional career

Oni was granted the Regular Combatant Commission on 17 September 2011 in the rank of second lieutenant.

The late senior officer was of the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps and rose to the rank of Major effective 8 July 2020.

Death

Late Major Segun Abiodun Oni died on 13 August 2023.

LATE FLIGHT LIEUTENANT ALFRED ANTHONY DURYUMSU (NAF/4481)

Late Flight Lieutenant Alfred Anthony Seth Duryumsu was born on 19 February 1995 in Dengi, Plateau state.

He hailed from the Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Education

He held a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

Primary Flying Training at 401 Flying Training School Kaduna

Flight Safety Officers’ Course at the Nigerian Air Force Institute of Safety Kaduna

Instructor Pilot Training at International Helicopter Flying School, Enugu

MI-171E Recurrency Simulation Training at Czech Republic

Basic Helicopter Flying Training in the USA.

Career

He was enlisted into the Nigerian Air Force as a member of the Nigerian Defence Academy 64 Regular Course on 22 September 2012 and commissioned Pilot Officer on 16 September 2017.

He was promoted to the rank of Flight Lieutenant on 22 September 2022.

LATE FLIGHT LIEUTENANT IBRAHIM ABUBAKAR ADAMU (NAF/4521)

Late Flight Lieutenant Ibrahim Abubakar Adamu was born on 19 September 1993 in Burra.

He hailed from Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Education

He held a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical/Electronics) degree 4. from the Nigerian Defence Academy.

MI-171 Helicopter Air Training Course in the Czech Republic,

MI-171E Co-Pilot Training at 201 Composite Group as well as the

MI-171E Recurrency Simulation Training at Czech Republic.

Career

He was enlisted into the Nigerian Air Force as a member of the Nigerian Defence Academy 64 Regular Course on 22 September 2012 and commissioned Pilot Officer on 16 September 2017.

He was promoted to the rank of Flight Lieutenant on 22 reading. September 2022.

LATE LIEUTENANT GBENGA MICHAEL ODUSAMI (N/17314)

Late Lieutenant Gbenga Michael Odusami was born on 20 May 1993 in Lagos state.

He hailed from Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Education

He obtained his Bachelor of Science (Honours) Degree in Chemistry from the Nigerian Defence Academy in 2018.

Special Counter Terrorist Training in Pakistan,

Young Officers’ Course (Infantry)

Company Amphibious Operations Course and Basic Airborne Course.

Career

The late officer was granted Regular Combatant Commission as a member of Regular Course 65 on 6 October 2018 in the rank of second lieutenant.

He was of the Nigerian Army Infantry and was recently promoted to captain effective 21 September 2023. Until his death, he was serving at Defence Headquarters Special Operations Forces Brigade from 19 October 2022. Late Lieutenant Gbenga Michael Odusami died on 13 August 2023.

LATE LIEUTENANT USMAN SHEHU ALKALI (N/18250)

Late Lieutenant Usman Shehu Alkali was born on 25 March 1978 in Gombe and hailed from Gombe Local Government Area of Gombe State.

Education

He attended Talo Waziri Primary School -1990

Government Teachers’ College -1996

National Diploma in Public Administration from Kogi State Polytechnic in 2014.

Young Officers’ Course (Infantry)

Career

He was granted Executive Commission as a member of Executive Course 1/2020 on 9 May 2020 in the rank of Lieutenant.

He was of the Nigerian Army Infantry. Until his death, he was serving at 45 Battalion since 31 January 2022. Late Lieutenant Usman Shehu Alkali died on 13 2023.

LATE 02NA/51/512 SERGEANT FAROUK MOHAMMED

Late Sgt Farouk Mohammed was born on 25 May 1982.

He hailed from the Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Career

He was enlisted Into the Nigerian Army as a member of 51 Regular Intake in the year 2002 and posted to the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps.

Mohammed attended various courses commensurate to his rank where he attained a course trade classification of Special Weapon X2.

His last unit in the NA was 26 Bn in Sokoto and served the NA for 21 years.

LATE 03NA/53/2083 CORPORAL IBRAHIM GARBA

Late Cpl Ibrahim Garba hailed from Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

He was born on 14 October 1987.

He was enlisted into the Nigerian Army as a member of 53 Regular Intake in 2003 and posted to the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps. Garba attended various courses commensurate with his rank.

2. His last unit in the NA was DHQ Gar in Abuja and served the NA for 20 years. He was a devoted Christian.

LATE 09NA/64/4275 CORPORAL CHIROMA POGUYAMTA

Late Cpl Chiroma Poguyamta hailed from Borno State.

He was born into the family of Mr Chiroma on 15 April 1987.

He was enlisted into the Nigerian Army as a member of 64 Regular Intake in the year 2009 and posted to the Infantry Corps. Chiroma attended various courses commensurate with his rank.

His last unit in the NA was 192 Bn in Owode and served the NA for 13 years.

Late Cpl Adamu Isaac hailed from Igalamela Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He was born into the family of Mr Adamu on 28 September 1989. He was enlisted into the Nigerian Army as a member of 66 Regular Intake in 2011 and posted to the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps. Isaac attended various courses commensurate with his rank.

His last unit in the NA was 18 Bn in Sokoto and served the NA for II years.

LATE 11NA/66/11292 CORPORAL HARUNA JAMILU

Late Cpl Haruna Jamilu hailed from Hadeja Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

He was born into the family of Mallam Haruna on 3 September 1991.

He was enlisted into the Nigerian Army as a member of 66 Regular Intake in the year 2011 and posted to the Nigerian Army Armour Corps.

Jamilu attended various courses commensurate to his rank where he attained a course trade classification of Special 2. Forces XI.

His last unit in the NA was 242 Recce Bn in Monguno and served the NA for 11 years.

LATE 12NA/68/5890 CORPORAL SAMAILA BASHIRU

Late Cpl Samaila Bashiru hailed from Bagwai Local Government Area of Kano State.

He was born into the family of Alhaji Samaila on 13 July 1990.

He was enlisted into the Nigerian Army as a member of 68 Regular Intake in 2012 and posted to the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps.

Bashiru attended various courses commensurate to his rank where he attained a course trade classification of Watermanship XI.

His last unit in the NA was 4 Demo Bn in Jaji and served the NA for 11 years.

LATE ABLE REGULATOR SULEIMAN MAHMUD KAILANI

Late Able Regulator Suleiman Mahmud Kailani X14168 was born to the family of Mr Suleiman Kailani on 10 May 1992 in Garku Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Education

Trust Academy Primary School Garaku from September 1998 to July 2003

Government Secondary School Aloce, Akwanga Local Government Area from 2008-2011.

Nasarawa State University Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Late Able Regulator Suleiman Mahmud Kailani joined the Nigerian Navy on 9 July 2012

He underwent Basic Military Training at Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 21 in Onne Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He served both onboard and ashore. Some of the ships he served are Naval Unit Abuja, Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT and Nigerian Navy Ship WEY from where he was drafted to Defence Special Force and subsequently deployed for OPERATION WHIRL PUNCH in Bida, Niger State where he met his untimely death.

LATE NAF19/35900 CORPORAL JAURO AMOS

Late Corporal Jauro Amos was born on 15 November 1995.

He hailed from the Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

He was recruited into the Nigerian Air Force as a member of Basic Military Training Course 40/2019 on 19 August 2019 and allotted Regiment speciality on completion of his Basic Military Training.

LATE LANCE CORPORAL SUNDAY OKOPI

Late LCpl Sunday Okopi hailed from Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State. He was born into the family of Mr Sunday on 25 February 1992.

He was enlisted into the Nigerian Army as a member of 68 Regular Intake in the year 2012 and posted to the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps.

Okopi attended various courses commensurate to his rank where he attained a course trade classification of Band Al.

His last unit in the NA was 4 Demo Bn in Jaji and served the NA for 11 years.

LATE 13NA/70/3552 LANCE CORPORAL EKPEYONG EDET

Late LCpl Ekpeyong Edet hailed from Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State.

He was born into the family of Mr Ekpeyong on 02 July 1993.

He was enlisted into the Nigerian Army as a member of 70 Regular Intake in the year 2013 and posted to the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps.

Edet attended various courses commensurate to his rank where he attained a course trade classification of Watermanship X2.

His last unit in the NA was 4 Demo Bn in Jaji and served the NA for 9 years.

LATE LANCE CORPORAL ALARIBE DANIEL NNAMDI

Late Lance Corporal Alaribe Daniel Nnamdi was born on 15 December 1993.

He hailed from Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

He was recruited into the Nigerian Air Force as a member of Basic Military Training Course 32/2014 on 15 August 2014 and allotted Aircraft Technician as a trade.

He had participated in numerous military operations as a flight technician on the MI-171E helicopter across the country

LATE LCPL BRIGGS STEPHEN

Late Lance Corporal Briggs Stephen was born on September 22, 1995.

He hailed from Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He was recruited into the Nigerian Air Force as a member of Basic Military Training Course 34/2015 on 14 June 2015 and allotted Aircraft Technician as a trade.

He participated actively in various aircraft maintenance and military operations across the country as an aircraft technician.

LATE LANCE CORPORAL YAKUBU AYUBA

Late LCpl Yakubu Ayuba hailed from Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State.

He was born into the family of Alhaji Yakubu on 02 March 1994.

He was enlisted into the Nigerian Army as a member of 75 RegularIntake inhth year 2016 and posted to the Nigerian Army Signal Corps.

Ayuba attended various courses commensurate to his rank where he attained a course trade classification of Radio Operator B3.

His last unit in the NA was 54 Signal Bde in Enugu and served the NA for seven years

LATE LANCE CORPORAL NURA MOHAMMED

Late LCpl Nura Mohammed hailed from Gabasawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

He was born into the family of Alhaji Mohammed on November 3, 1997. He was enlisted into the Nigerian Army as a member of 75 Regular Intake in the year 2016 and posted to the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps. Nura attended various courses commensurate with his rank.

His last unit in the NA was 6 Div Gar in Port Harcourt and served the NA for seven years.

LATE PRIVATE HABIB ALIYU

Late Pte Habib Aliyu hailed from Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State.

He was born into the family of Mallam Habib on January 9, 1999.

He was enlisted into the Nigerian Army as a member of 79 Regular Intake in 2020 and posted to the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps.

Aliyu attended various courses commensurate to his rank

His last unit in the NA was 2 Bn and served the NA for three years.

LATE PRIVATE TANKO WAJE

Late Pte Tanko Waje hailed from the Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

He was born into the family of Mallam Waje on September 6, 2000.

He was enlisted into the Nigerian Army as a member of 79 Regular Intake in 2020 and posted to the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps. Tanko attended various courses commensurate with his rank.

His last unit in the NA was 2 Bn and served the NA for three years.

LATE AIR CRAFTMAN ABUBAKAR ABDULRAHAMAN

Late Aircraftman Abubakar Abdulrahaman was born on February 4, 1999.

He hailed from the Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

He was recruited into the Nigerian Air Force as a member of Basic Military Training Course 38/2017 on February 2, 2018, and allotted Regiment Specialty as a trade.

