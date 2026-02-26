FCT Minister Nyesom Wike broke down in tears while leading Rivers elders to London to condole with the family of late Senator Bari Mpigi

London - A viral video circulating on social media has shown the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, visibly emotional as he mourned the death of senior Nigerian lawmaker Bari Mpigi.

Wike broke down in tears while addressing members of the bereaved family in London, where he led elders from Rivers State to formally convey their condolences.

The minister, who spoke at length in a video, struggled to compose himself at several points during his remarks.

Reflection on life and death moves minister to tears

In his address, Wike reflected on the inevitability of death, admitting that the timing of loss often comes as a shock.

“All of us know that a day will come that we will go and meet our maker, but when it will be, nobody knows,” he said.

The minister noted that Senator Mpigi had shown remarkable strength during his illness and praised the late lawmaker’s wife for her support, Vanguard reported.

“I do know that your husband has tried. He really was very, very strong to overcome whatever was the problem, and you too, as a strong woman, gave the necessary support,” Wike stated.

Wike and Mpigi: Long political bond recalled

Wike recounted his long-standing personal and political relationship with the late senator, dating back to their time in local government administration from 1999.

“They don’t know how close all of us are to your husband—particularly me. I was chairman of the local government with your husband… We have been together, doing things together,” he said.

He described Mpigi as a key figure in Rivers State politics and a respected voice in the National Assembly.

“Bari was a strong pillar in the politics of the state… there’s nobody that will not know the impact of Bari Mpigi,” Wike added.

Tribute to loyalty and character

The FCT minister also highlighted Mpigi’s loyalty, describing him as a man who stood firmly by his friends.

“If he says he is your friend, he is your friend… He stands with his friends through thick and thin,” he said.

Wike noted that the senator’s death came at a time when his counsel and presence were still greatly needed.

‘An irreparable loss to Nigeria’

Struggling with emotion, Wike described the death as a profound loss extending beyond Rivers state.

“This is what we call an irreparable loss—a great loss, not only to the Ogoni, not only to the state, but to Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

He disclosed that he had received numerous calls from across the country since the news of Mpigi’s death became public.

Wike admits difficulty accepting the loss

Wike openly admitted that he was yet to fully come to terms with the senator’s passing, pausing briefly during his speech as emotions overwhelmed him.

“I’m still not come to terms with it… Maybe when I see him lowered, then I will say truly he is dead,” he said.

The emotional moment, captured on video, has since drawn widespread reactions online, with many Nigerians expressing sympathy for the minister and the family of the late senator.

