President Bola Tinubu has finally inaugurated his cabinet, which comprises 45 ministers and about 20 special advisers (SAs)

The president created some of the new ministries while others were modified

Tinubu commissioned his cabinet members in a remarkable fashion on Monday, August 21

FCT, Abuja - On Monday, August 21, the Nigerian presidency released the profiles of President Bola Tinubu's cabinet members and the ministries under each of them.

The information was shared via the official Twitter handle of the president's office.

Tinubu’s ministers can now get to work following their inauguration on Monday, August 21. Photo credits: @bosuntijani, @GovWike, @officialABAT

Tinubu's ministers and ministries they will head

President Tinubu inaugurated his cabinet on Monday, August 21, 2023. The event was held at the State House Conference, Aso Villa in Abuja amid pomp, The Punch reported.

Some of the ministers sworn in include:

Lateef Fagbemi - Attorney General and Minister of Justice Muhammed Idris - Minister of Information and National Orientation Abubakar Kyari - Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Nyesom Wike - Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Simon Lalong - Minister of Labour and Employment David Umahi - Minister of Works Betta Edu - Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Hannatu Musawa - Minister of Art, Culture, and The Creative Economy Ekperipe Ekpo - Minister of State for Gas Resources Bello Goronyo - Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation Ishak Salako - Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management Mairiga Mahmud - Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Ibrahim Geidam - Minister of Police Affairs John Enoh - Minister of Sports Development Dele Alake - Minister of Solid Minerals Development Lola Ade-John - Minister of Tourism Uche Nnaji - Minister of Innovation Science and Technology Festus Keyamo - Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Muhammad Pate - Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Yusuf M Tuggar - Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Utsev - Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation Tahir Maman - Minister of Education Abubakar Momoh - Minister of Niger Delta Development

Tinubu swears in ministers

