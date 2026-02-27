Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has built a mosque in Lagos and named it after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's mother

Folasade Tinubu-Ojo reacted to Primate Ayodele's mosque initiative, recognising its significance for her family's legacy

Prominent Christian figures, including Seyi Makinde and Bishop Stephen Mamza, have supported mosque construction, promoting interfaith cooperation in Africa’s most populous nation

Ikeja, Lagos State - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, recently commissioned a mosque he built in Lagos.

Legit.ng reports that Primate Ayodele named the mosque after President Bola Tinubu's late mother, Abibatu Mogaji.

On Tuesday, February 24, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, the Iyalode-General of Lagos, commissioned the worship centre.

The commissioning was attended by several members of the Muslim community, Muslim clerics, and members of Primate Ayodele’s church, among others.

Folasade Tinubu-Ojo expressed gratitude to Primate Ayodele for building the mosque, describing the initiative as miraculous.

She appreciated Primate Ayodele for deeming her grandmother worthy of having the mosque named after her, stating that it demonstrates the preacher’s recognition of the impact of her family’s matriarch.

Christian leaders who built mosques

In light of this development, Legit.ng highlights several prominent Christian personalities who have contributed to building mosques in Nigeria.

1) Primate Ayodele sponsors mosque's construction

Legit.ng recalls that earlier in February 2026, Primate Elijah Ayodele inaugurated a mosque he personally built and named after President Tinubu’s late mother, Abibatu Mogaji.

Speaking at the event, Ayodele described the project as a “direct divine instruction he could not ignore”.

Per The Cable, Ayodele noted that the mosque is simply a “house of worship for God”, akin to churches, and that he has no personal interest in its operations.

2) Seyi Makinde funds mosque construction

Seyi Makinde, the Christian governor of Oyo State, has supported the construction of several mosques.

This includes a private mosque at his residence, known as the Omituntun Mosque. Completed around 2013–2014, it was built to allow his Muslim associates to practice their faith.

3) Bishop Mamza builds Adamawa mosque

A cleric, Stephen Dami Mamza, constructed a mosque for Muslims living as internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Sangere Margi area of Girei Local Government Area (LGA) of Adamawa State.

The preacher, a key member of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said he built the mosque not for any other intention but to strengthen ties between Muslims and Christians.

Speaking to BBC Hausa in 2021, the northern cleric said:

“Although the Muslims here are very few, we decided to build the mosque for them since they have lived here for over seven years.

“My church sponsored the whole project of the mosque. But also a church, clinic and school were built by one foundation from Germany and it’s for the over 80 houses community.”

4) Apostle Awotuyi supports Kwara Muslims

Senior Apostle Oluwole Awotuyi began his entrepreneurial journey with a single chemist shop, Fiolu Pharmacy. He owns Tuyil Pharmaceuticals, one of Nigeria’s largest pharmaceutical factories.

While not widely known for mosque construction, Legit.ng understands that Awotuyi has contributed to building mosques in Kwara State.

