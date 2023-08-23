The Nigerian Air Force pilot involved in the tragic crash of the MI-171 jet in Niger State has been laid to rest

His remains were buried in Zaria, Kaduna State, with hundreds of mourners and his military comrades in attendance

The burial of the deceased was done in Islamic rites, and Sheikh Muhammad Sani Gumi of the Haruna Danja Jumma’at mosque conducted prayers

Kaduna, Zaria - The remains of Flight Lieutenant Ibrahim Adamu Abubakar, the Nigerian Air Force pilot who crashed inside the MI-171 jet in Niger State, have been laid to rest.

As reported by Daily Trust, the deceased was buried in Zaria, Kaduna, in Islamic rites conducted at the Haruna Danja Jumma’at mosque by the Chief Imam, Sheikh Muhammad Sani Gumi.

The deceased pilot was laid to rest in Zaria, Kaduna State and prayers were held at the Haruna Danja Jumma'at Mosque. Photo Credit: Daily Trust

In the photos that surfaced on the internet, the burial rites were attended by hundreds of people, including the families of the deceased.

The elder brother of the deceased, Abubakar Adamu, told journalists that a proxy funeral prayer in absentia was observed for the dead before recovering his remains after the tragic incident.

According to New Telegraph, he said:

“When we concluded that we might not see the corpse of late Ibrahim, the family decided to conduct a funeral prayer for the deceased in absentia which was observed on Thursday as ordained by our religion, Islam.

“Such prayer in Islam is called Salatul Gha’ib and it is observed when the corpse of a deceased is not found. Therefore, as relatives, we have a religious burden to perform the prayer with or without the corpse.

“However, now that the corpse has been discovered, it is also mandatory for us to perform another funeral prayer for the deceased which is not out of place. And that’s what we just did.”

Tension as terrorists claim responsibility for NAF helicopter crash in Niger

Meanwhile, tension hits Niger state as terrorists claim responsibility for crashing a NAF surveillance helicopter.

The NAF MI-171 surveillance helicopter crashed near Chukuba village in Niger State on Monday, August 14.

In a 2-minute and 17 seconds video, the terrorists, who spoke in Hausa Language, claimed they crashed the NAF jet using an AK47 rifle.

