FCT, Abuja - Honourable Zephaniah Jisalo made history as the first indigene of Abuja to be nominated and confirmed as a minister by the Nigerian Senate.

Jisalo was among the 45 ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that the Senate confirmed after the screening.

Zephaniah Jisalo is the first FCT indigene to become a minister Photo Credit: Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo

Source: Facebook

As reported by the Guardian, here are five interesting things to know about the first indigenous minister from Abuja:

Date of Birth

Hon. Jisalo was born on April 3, 1970.

Education

Jisalo had his primary education at Garki Primary School, Abuja and proceeded to Government Secondary School, Karu, Abuja, where he obtained a General Certificate of Examination (GCE) and West African Senior Certificate (WASC).

He studied Education at the University of Jos, Plateau State, and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree.

Federal lawmaker

Before his ministerial nomination, Jisalo was representing Abuja Municipal/Bwari Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Abuja.

First FCT minister

He is the first Federal Capital Territory (FCT) native to be appointed Minister since 1999.

Public Relations Expert

He is a Public Relations expert and administrator.

He acquired the skills at the Institute of Mass Communication and Technology where he earned a Diploma in Public Relations.

At the Thames Valley University in London, UK, he studied Government Policies, Planning and Implementation.

