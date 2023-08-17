Forty-five newly appointed ministers have been assigned their portfolios by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, August 16.

However, 10 of these ministries are considered crucial to every life of Nigerians and the success of the Tinubu administration.

Umahi, Pate and other crucial ministers in Tinubu's cabinet Photo Credit: Governor David Nweze Umahi/@mohammadpate/@bosuntijani

10 crucial and key Tinubu’s ministers and ministries

According to @StatiSense, the following are the key ministries and ministers in Tinubu's administration:

Petroleum: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu – Lagos State

As it was in the previous administration, President Tinubu will be in charge of the petroleum ministry.

Finance: Wale Edun – Ogun state

Edun is the finance and coordinating Minister of the Economy

Works: David Umahi – Ebonyi state

The former Ebonyi state governor, who did well in terms of infrastructure will head the Ministry of Works

Power: Adebayo Adelabu – Oyo state

A former deputy governor, of operations of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), will be in charge of the Ministry of Power

Education: Tahir Mamman - Adamawa state

Mamman is the incumbent Vice-Chancellor of Baze University, Abuja. A professor of law and also a former Director-General of the Nigerian Law School

Health: Ali Pate - Bauchi state

Minister of State for Health under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration between 2011 and 2013.

Defence: Mohammed Badaru – Jigawa state

Badaru is the immediate former governor of Jigawa state

Interior: Sa'idu Alkali – Gombe state

Alkali is a 3rd-term Senator representing Gombe North Senatorial District.

Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy: Bosun Tijani – Ogun state

The information technology expert, entrepreneur and investor will head the communication ministry

Agriculture & Food Security: Abubakar Kyari - Borno state

A former senator representing Borno North Senatorial District at the 9th National Assembly

