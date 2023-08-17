List of Top 10 Crucial Ministries in Tinubu's Cabinet, Ministers Heading Them and Their States of Origin
Forty-five newly appointed ministers have been assigned their portfolios by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, August 16.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
However, 10 of these ministries are considered crucial to every life of Nigerians and the success of the Tinubu administration.
10 crucial and key Tinubu’s ministers and ministries
According to @StatiSense, the following are the key ministries and ministers in Tinubu's administration:
- Petroleum: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu – Lagos State
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
As it was in the previous administration, President Tinubu will be in charge of the petroleum ministry.
- Finance: Wale Edun – Ogun state
Edun is the finance and coordinating Minister of the Economy
- Works: David Umahi – Ebonyi state
The former Ebonyi state governor, who did well in terms of infrastructure will head the Ministry of Works
- Power: Adebayo Adelabu – Oyo state
A former deputy governor, of operations of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), will be in charge of the Ministry of Power
- Education: Tahir Mamman - Adamawa state
Mamman is the incumbent Vice-Chancellor of Baze University, Abuja. A professor of law and also a former Director-General of the Nigerian Law School
- Health: Ali Pate - Bauchi state
Minister of State for Health under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration between 2011 and 2013.
- Defence: Mohammed Badaru – Jigawa state
Badaru is the immediate former governor of Jigawa state
- Interior: Sa'idu Alkali – Gombe state
Alkali is a 3rd-term Senator representing Gombe North Senatorial District.
- Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy: Bosun Tijani – Ogun state
The information technology expert, entrepreneur and investor will head the communication ministry
- Agriculture & Food Security: Abubakar Kyari - Borno state
A former senator representing Borno North Senatorial District at the 9th National Assembly
Full list of President Tinubu’s ministers and their portfolios
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assigned portfolios to his newly appointed ministers.
Ajuri Ngelale, the president's spokesman, confirmed the portfolios at Aso Rock on Wednesday, August 16.
5 things to know about Jonathan’s minister Mohammed Pate who made it to Tinubu’s ministerial list
Professor Mohammed Ali Pate from Bauchi state made the ministerial nominees list of President Bola Tinubu.
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, had earlier announced 28 nominees submitted by President Tinubu.
Here are five things to know about Prof Pate.
Source: Legit.ng