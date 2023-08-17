The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is the centre of unity and the home and citadel of leadership in Nigeria

It houses the presidential villa and the seat of power that governs all 36 state governors, including the FCT ministers

In this short piece, Legit.ng highlighted the past ministers of the FCT since 1999 and their states of origin

FCT, Abuja - On Wednesday, August 16, news broke that the portfolios of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ministerial nominees had been revealed.

The list was full of surprises as some of the nominees' portfolios differed from the widespread predictions of many political pundits and enthusiasts.

One such surprise is the appointment of ex-Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Wike is the first southerner to become the minister of the FCT since Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, the first FCT minister in 1976.

Meet the FCT ministers

1. Ibrahim Bunu (1999 to 2001) - Borno State

Ibrahim Bunu, a native of Borno State, is a renowned architect credited for designing the famous NNPC towers in Abuja.

As Nigerian transcended into a democratic era in 1999, President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed the 48-year-old Bunu as the first minister of the FCT under a new democratic dispensation.

Before becoming FCT minister, Bunu had served previously as Minister of State, Housing and Environment in 1982 under a military dispensation.

2. Mohammed Abba Gana (2001 to 2003) - Borno State

Abba Ganna was a household name in the FCT during his hay days. Just like Bunu, he was from Borno State and a certified engineer.

Born in 1943, Abba Gana holds a degree in electrical, electronic engineering from the prestigious Ahmed Bello University Zaria.

He was appointed FCT minister by President Olusegun Obasanjo on 8 February 2001. He later became the Special Adviser on Civil Society to the Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

3. Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (2003 to 2007) - Kaduna State

Born on February 16, 1960, he hails from Kaduna State and has played a significant role in shaping Nigeria's political landscape.

With a background in economics, El-Rufai has held various influential positions, including serving as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory from 2003 to 2007, where he led efforts to modernise and develop Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

Urban renewal initiatives and infrastructural development marked his tenure, and he was regarded as the most extraordinary FCT minister ever. His records in FCT are yet to be matched to date.

4. Aliyu Modibbo Umar (2007 to 2008) - Gombe State

Born on 15 November 1958, Aliyu Modibbo Umar hailed from the Kumo origin in Gombe State. He obtained a BA in Journalism from California State University, Long Beach, an MA in African Studies, and a PhD in Comparative Education from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

In his early days working with the federal government, Umar worked with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in the late 70s. He later moved to the United States in the mid-80s, returned to Nigeria, and worked as a lecturer at the University of Abuja in 1993.

Ten years later, he was appointed the minister of state for power and steel under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo. He later served as Minister of Commerce for a short stint before being recalled by the new administration of President Umaru Musa Yar'adua, who appointed him as FCT minister.

However, his stint as FCT minister did not hold any impact due to the short period he spent in office.

5. Muhammadu Adamu Aliero (2008 to 2010) - Kebbi State

Muhammadu Adamu Aliero, before he was appointed FCT minister, was a two-time governor of Kebbi State between 1999 to 2007.

He is mainly known for switching from one political party to another to suit his political interest and ambition.

On 17 December 2008, President Goodluck Jonathan appointed him the minister of FCT. His stint as minister lasted barely two years as he became the second person who struggled to hit the landmark ex-minister, Nasir El-Rufai.

6. Bala Mohammed (2010 to 2015) - Bauchi State

Bala Mohammed is a Bauchi-born politician whose civil service experience is highly revered and respected nationwide.

Born on October 5 1958, Mohammed began his career with the government working with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He joined civil service in 1984 when he was employed as an administrative officer under the Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs, Abuja.

In those times, he was promoted to civil servant across several ministries. However, he became a full-time politician as Senator for Bauchi South from 2007 to 2010.

He was appointed FCT minister by President Goodluck Jonathan on April 8 2010 and stayed in office until May 29 2015. His stint as minister was successful, but he was still unable to match the success of Nasir El-Rufia.

7. Mohammed Musa Bello (2015 to 2023) - Adamawa State

Mohammed Musa Bello hails from Adamawa and was born into a Fulani family of Alhaji Musa Bello, a former Managing Director of Northern Nigeria Development Company from 1970 to 1976.

Bello is the longest-serving FCT minister in history, lasting eight years in office from 2015 to 2023.

On the streets of Abuja, he is regarded as the worst FCT minister of all time. He was unpopular, and even primary school pupils didn't know him. Abuja's clean and serene nature changed during his tenure, with the metropolis littered with dirt. His tenure recorded a lot of abandoned and unfinished projects.

President Tinubu appoints Wike as Minister of FCT

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu unveiled his ministers' portfolios on Wednesday, August 16.

President Tinubu appointed Nyesom Wike, ex-Rivers governor, as FCT minister and the former governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, as minister of works.

From the list, it was observed that 13 of the nominees were appointed ministers of state while some new ministries were also created.

