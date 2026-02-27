Nigerian comedian Oluwadolarz has shared an emotional account of being sexually molested at age 6 by a female neighbour

The disclosure came as singer Simi faced backlash over resurfaced tweets about children, which have taken the internet by storm in the past few days

Oluwadolarz explained that the trauma affected his trust and relationships into adulthood, urging parents to watch their children and have open conversations with them

Popular Nigerian skit maker Oluwadolarz has revealed a painful childhood experience, saying he was sexually abused at the age of six by a female neighbour known as Aunty Ramota.

His disclosure came at a time when singer Simi is facing heavy criticism over old tweets that many interpreted as inappropriate comments about children.

Oluwadolarz recounts traumatic childhood experience with Aunty Ramota amid ongoing controversy surrounding singer Simi's old tweets. Photo: oluwadolarz/symplysimi

Simi later clarified resurfaced tweets, stating that her past words were misunderstood and restated her opposition to sexual violence.

Following the uproar on social media, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency has acknowledged the controversy but explained that prosecution would require a victim to step forward.

Oluwardolarz narrates sexual abuse experience

In a video shared online, Oluwadolarz narrated how he was abused repeatedly whenever he returned from school to the house where he lived with his grandmother as a child.

He explained that the incident left him with deep resentment and emotional scars that affected his trust and relationships as he grew older.

“And to start with, first of all, Aunty Ramota it shall not be well with you. When I was 6, yes, I was 6, 5, 6 years old. Then I was living with my grandma, my mum was still in a nursing school then, so I was living with my grandma, so my grandma was like raising me and all that.

So whenever I come back, Ramota is always at home. She's, she's only the one at home, like she's always at home. And whenever I come back from school, Ramota would take me to the backyard of our house and do all sorts. From leaking to, it's crazy”

He recalled that the abuse went on for a year straight, describing how he was too young to understand what was happening and had no one to confide in. He said the trauma caused confusion and damaged his sexual life, leaving memories that remain vivid even today.

"I'm saying it because I'm beginning to realize that it's something that could have messed up my life. I think he actually did messed up my life. Because it messed up my s£x life, messed up a lot of things about me that I can't even say here. The damage that that stuff causes or brings to one's life is unforgettable. It's almost unsolvable. But as for you, Ramota, it won't be better for you."

Oluwadolarz advises parents about their children

Oluwadolarz stated that his reason for speaking out was to urge parents to pay closer attention to their children, have conversations with them, and ensure they feel safe enough to share their experiences.

"Please parents, watch your kids. That's the essence of this video because I'm beginning to realise that it happens to a lot of male children."

Watch the full video of Oluwadolarz below:

Oyemykke shares similar experience of abuse

Also, Legit.ng recently reported that Nigerian media personality Oyemykke opened up about being repeatedly abused at age 4 by a 30-year-old family acquaintance called Aunty Saida.

He shared his experience in a video, linking it to Simi's resurfaced controversial tweet about a 4-year-old child.

Oyemykke explained that the abuse began when he was left in the woman's care and continued several times, leaving him with lasting emotional scars.

