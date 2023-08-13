Lagos state - The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has revealed 10 Nigerian goods rejected abroad.

The Deputy Director, Export Division, Ports Inspection Directorate (NAFDAC) Sanwo-Olu O.A, said the Nigerian goods are rejected based on non-compliance to set standards by freight forwarders, cargo handlers, airlines/carriers and regulatory agencies, Daly Trust reported.

Top 10 Rejected Nigerian Goods Abroad

Source: Twitter

She stated this while speaking at the 3rd CHINET Aviacargo conference in Lagos. The title of the conference was “Unlocking the Logistics Barrier to Improving Agro Exports Products.”

Top 10 Rejected Nigerian Goods Abroad

Sanwo-Olu listed the following Nigerian goods are the most rejected abroad:

Sesame

Beans

Melon seeds

Peanut

Smoked fish/fish meal

Ginger

Spices paper

Hibiscus flower

Palm oil

Ogbono

