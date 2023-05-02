Obio Oluebube’s biography: age, height, family, net worth

Obio Oluebube is a Nigerian actress, comedian and social media personality. Her acting style is similar to that of famous Nollywood actors Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze, known as Aki and Pawpaw. She is renowned for her funny and mischievous roles in Nollywood movies, where she often plays a stubborn little girl. Have a look at Obio Oluebube’s biography to learn more about her.

Obio Oluebube has amassed an extensive following on Instagram and TikTok, where she shares funny clips. The actress has gained popularity on social media, where she identifies as The Real Boss Baby. She joined Nollywood in 2019.

Profile summary

Full name Cynthia Oluebube Obio Gender Female Date of birth 12 August 2004 Age 18 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Okija, Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe Igbo Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4'1'' Height in centimetres 124 Weight in pounds 77 Weight in kilograms 35 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Suuma International School Profession Actress, comedian, social media personality Net worth $50 thousand

Obio Oluebube’s biography

She was born in Okija, Anambra State, Nigeria. Concerning Obio Oluebube’s family, she has a brother, Obi Chidera Johnbosco, popularly known as Snowboy Obio. Her brother is a singer, writer and dancer.

Nothing is known about Obio Oluebube’s biological parents. Her adoptive mother is believed to be Uche Nancy, a Nigerian actress. Oluebube attended Suuma International School.

How old is Obio Oluebube?

The Nigerian actress is 18 years old as of 2023. When was Obio Oluebube born? The actress was born on 12 August 2004. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

Obio Oluebube is an actress. She has been in the film industry since 2019, appearing in Uche Nancy movies. The actress has always been passionate about acting. She always admired actors when watching videos and wished to be like them.

She was discovered by Uche Nancy, a Nigerian make-up artist and actress. Obio Oluebube came into the limelight after one of her funny sketches, Aunty Put Me Down, went viral. The actress has gained popularity in the entertainment industry due to her acting style.

She is hilarious and good at playing the stubborn girl in almost all the movies in which she has starred in. Moreover, her size and voice make people believe she is a baby. She has worked with famous Nollywood actors and actresses like Mercy Johnson, Onny Michael, Nkechi Nweje and Dan David Okon. Some of the popular Nollywood movies she is known for include the following:

House Pleasure

Heart of a Tiger

Engineer Veronica

Mischief House Help

Small Landlady

Crazy Hustler

Ghetto Gospel

When Love Is Gone

She is also a comedian. She shares short funny videos on her Instagram account, where she has a considerable following. Presently, she has over 873 thousand followers. She is also famous on TikTok, where she shares short funny videos featuring her adoptive mother, Uche Nancy. She has amassed an extensive following of over 70 thousand.

What is Obio Oluebube’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $50 thousand. She makes her money from her acting career, as well as from promoting outfits on her Instagram.

Is Obio Oluebube married?

No, the actress is not married. Is Obio Oluebube in a relationship? The internet sensation is presumably single. She has not confirmed whether she is in a relationship with anyone.

Obio Oluebube’s height and weight

She stands at 4 feet 1 inch or 124 centimetres tall. The Nigerian comedian weighs approximately 77 pounds or 35 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Obio Oluebube? She is a Nigerian actress, comedian and social media personality. What is Obio Oluebube’s age? The actress is 18 years old as of 2023. Where is Obio Oluebube from? The Nigerian internet sensation hails from Okija, Anambra State, Nigeria. Who are Obio Oluebube’s parents? Her biological parents are unknown; however, Nollywood actress Uche Nancy is her adoptive mother. Who is Obio Oluebube’s boyfriend? She is presumably single and has not confirmed anything on social media concerning her personal life. Who are Obio Oluebube’s siblings? She has a brother, Snowboy Obio, a Nigerian rapper and writer.

Obio Oluebube’s biography is not that long yet, as the Nollywood actress, comedian and social media personality is still young. That said, she already gained fame for her roles in movies like Heart of a Tiger and House Pleasure.

