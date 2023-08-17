FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday, August 17, disclosed that 36 officers were killed in Niger state.

Major General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, made this disclosure while providing an update on the casualties in the ambush of troops in the northcentral state on Monday, August 14, 2023, Channels Television reported.

It would be recalled that an evacuation helicopter also crashed same day.

The breakdown of the tragedy was given at the biweekly briefing of the Defence Media Operations, Daily Trust also reported.

When asked about the actual cause of the helicopter crash, he restated that an investigation is still underway to determine it.

He also vowed that no group could attack its troops and go scot-free.

Buba said:

“No group will strike on own troops without injurious consequences."

